The Mason County Royals suffered a disappointing loss when they travelled to Morehead to take on the Rowan County Vikings in a state tournament soccer match on Tuesday.

Rowan County jumped out ahead of the Royals early when they scored the first goal of the match in the first half. The Vikings defense, led by goalkeeper Maddox Blunt successfully held the Royals back all throughout the first half, and gave Mason County very few opportunities to score.

Rowan County led over the Royals 1-0 headed into the second half, where the Royals would begin to play more aggressively.

Quickly Mason County would fight to overcome the Vikings defense, and would tie the game 1-1 with a goal from Landen Lake. Sadly the chants that could be heard from the Royals’ side of the field declaring “we’re still in this” would soon after be silenced.

“They’re a really good team. They were putting the pressure on us the whole game. It just seemed like we couldn’t get the ball off our feet enough to make a lot of offensive pushed. They guys stuck in there, some bad situations and it’s just hard.” said Royals head coach Shane Taylor.

The Royals would give up another goal to the Vikings, and with a penalty kick allowing Rowan County to pull ahead 3-1, Mason County’s hopes of coming out of the second half on top were dwindling. The Royals were playing more aggressively than ever towards the end of the second half, and continued to fight even though the game looked lost. Despite their several pushes toward the goal, and goalkeeper Cade Pugh working overtime with seven saves by the end of the game, Rowan County was able to put up one more goal before the time ran out, successfully defeating the Royals 4-1.

“I think they played their hearts out. A couple little issues that we had on the corner kicks kinda dug us a hole, but they kept fighting. That’s the best thing is that for eighty minutes they fought the whole time, so that’s what I’m proud of.” said coach Taylor.

Coach Taylor and the rest of his coaching staff expressed their pride in their team after Tuesday night’s match despite the unfavorable outcome on the scoreboard.

“I think they played great. Definitely one of the best games I’ve seen them play. We’ve struggled here in the last couple games so it was good to see the defense really shine. I know the score might not show it but it was definitely there that’s for sure.” said coach Taylor.

After unfortunately falling in the class 2A state qualifying round, the Royals now have a few days to prepare for their next contest, with another road trip to Bourbon County to take on the Colonels this Saturday at noon. With two tough games behind them, Tuesday nights loss to Rowan County, and last Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Eastern Sardinia, Mason County knows what they need to work on, and are going to hit it hard in practice throughout the rest of the week.

“We’re gonna go back to the drawing board and work a little bit, and practice a little bit on corner kicks and we’ll be ready to play on Saturday.” said coach Taylor.

As it stands, the Royals are sitting at a 3-3 record, with wins against Holmes, Boyd County and Greenup County, and losses to Rowan, Eastern Sardinia and Calvary Christian. Bourbon County comes into this contest with a similar record of 2-4. The Royals and the Colonels haven’t faced off since 2021, where the Royals came out on top with a 3-2 win.

This Saturday’s competition between the two teams will without a doubt be a close game, both eager to defeat the other.