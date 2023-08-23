The Mason County Lady Royals came out victorious in their Monday afternoon match at Laurel Oaks.

Facing off against the Fleming County Lady Panthers and Lewis County Lady Lions in a nine hole match, the Lady Royals put their best golf forward to come out with a final 181 team score to place first. The Lady Royals were once again led by talented freshman Sydney Ullery, who put up a 40, just one stroke higher than her all time personal best recorded in the teams last match last week, also at Laurel Oaks.

Alongside Ullery, Morgan Parker shot a 43, Bentley Shepherd a 46, Taylor Schroer a 52, and Ainsley Roberts a 70.

The top four scores were counted towards team scores.

The Fleming County Lady Panthers brought home a second place finish, with a 198 team score. The Lady Panthers’ Sadie Price was awarded individual medalist honors with a score of 37. Lewis County placed third in the match, with a final team score of 233.

All three teams competing have been consistently improving as the season has progressed. With Mason County and Fleming County starting out on a high note at the Harrison County Invitational, the Lady Royals taking home first with the Lady Panthers following closely behind them as runners-ups.

Both Mason and Fleming County have had their ups and downs this season, with Mason County placing lower than they’d like to in several tournaments, partly due to the roster slowly getting used to their new roles after losing Macey Littleton to graduation last year. Fleming County has felt the same growing pains, with a young team taking over this season. The Lady Panthers have just one senior, Sadie Price on the team, backed up by Aryana Adams, a junior, Mallory Price, a sophomore, and Presley Dowdy and Hanley High, the teams two freshmen.

Lewis County has struggled some this season, with two seniors, one junior, sophomore and freshman taking up the reigns on the golf course.

Each team has had their fair share of highs and lows this season, but are slowly starting to even things out as the regional tournament draws near.

Mason County will host one more match this week this afternoon, at Laurel Oaks. These matches are a huge part of what has gotten these teams steady and ready for the postseason. This will be the Lady Royals’ last match before they head north to compete in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Invitational on Saturday, where they will compete against some of the strongest teams in the state, including once again the Fleming County Lady Panthers.

Following Saturday’s tournament, the Lady Royals will have just two more matches before the regional tournament tees off on September 18. Mason County is eager to continue their reign as regional champs, and are slowly but surely gaining the confidence to make it happen.