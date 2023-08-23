With the midweek column, we’re going to be bouncing all over the place, beginning with the kickoff to the high school football season in the Commonwealth.

*****

A LOOK BACK – The Mason County Royals ventured to Flatwoods to take on a former district rival on Friday night, and it didn’t go the way the visitors wanted it to.

The Russell Red Devils used a stifling and opportunistic defense to thwart the Royals’ offense on their way to a 28-8 win at Henry R. Evans Stadium.

Russell picked off three passes and completely shut down the Royals’ running game, which ended the evening with negative yardage on the ground. On the other side, the Red Devils racked up 246 yards on 45 rushes and added 56 yards through the air.

The lone Mason County score came on a 78-yard kickoff return from junior CJ Arthur.

Fleming County opened its season in Lexington and came away with a 20-18 come-from-behind win at Henry Clay.

Senior running back Austin Trent led the Panthers with 249 yards on 42 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Trent also led the Fleming defense with seven tackles from his linebacker position. A key score came when junior defensive lineman Chris Collett returned an interception 53 yards for a score in the third quarter to help rally the Panthers back from an 18-7 deficit. Following Collett’s pick-6, Trent scored the go-ahead touchdown and the Panthers held on for the win.

The opening week victory also marked the first Fleming County victory ever against a Class 6-A school.

Bracken County began its season with a 26-0 shutout in Brooksville over Pendleton County to give new head coach Steven Tarter a win in his debut.

Sophomore Daulton Tarter ran for 138 yards on just 13 attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Polar Bears’ offense. He also starred on the other side of the ball, coming up with 21 tackles and a fumble recovery for 74 yards.

In Vanceburg, the Lewis County Lions suffered a heart-breaking loss to Nicholas County on Friday, 32-30.

Junior Alex Koeder led the Blue Jackets, rushing for 183 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. Junior Colby Gray had a rushing touchdown, and led Nicholas with 85 yards receiving and 16 tackles. The hard-fought win gave head coach Daniel Clouse a victory in his first game as the head man at Nicholas County.

The Lions were led by junior Braeden McGlone, who ran for 166 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. Freshman Aaden Bloomfield racked up 17 tackles to lead the Lewis defensive effort.

*****

A LOOK AHEAD – Games scheduled for Friday include the following:

Mason County will meet Montgomery County in the Royals’ home opener. The Indians began their season with a 21-14 win over Magoffin County in Mount Sterling last week. The Royals defeated Montgomery 42-14 last year.

Fleming County returns to Panther Field for its home opener against Nicholas County. The teams haven’t met in four years, when Fleming cruised to a 54-26 win in Carlisle.

Bracken County will go on the road to Lexington on Friday to take on Sayre in the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Spartans rolled to a 41-3 win over Holy Cross in its opener in Covington last week.

The Lewis County Lions will face Magoffin County in the Paul Westerfield Bowl in Vanceburg at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The Lions lead the series 6-0, with the most recent meeting coming on October 31, 2014, a 33-0 Lewis County victory.

*****

GAME OF THE WEEK – The most exciting opening game occurred in the Rafferty’s Bowl at Western Kentucky University on Saturday, where Lexington Christian Academy rallied to claim a thrilling 56-52 win over Bowling Green.

Eagles quarterback and UK commit Cutter Boley threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns, in the shootout that featured several eye-popping numbers from other players.

LCA senior running back Brady Hensley, a Madison Central transfer, was in on seven of the eight LCA touchdowns. He ran for 402 yards on 30 attempts and five scores, and added five receptions for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hensley finished with 489 of the 800 total yards accumulated by the Eagles.

Bowling Green junior quarterback Deuce Bailey had a monster, passing for 478 yards and four touchdowns. He spread the wealth as well, connecting with four different receivers for the Purples’ scores.

*****

COLLEGIATE VOLLEYBALL IN STATE EARNS RESPECT – Three Kentucky universities are included in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason women’s volleyball poll.

Louisville, which finished last season as the national runner-up to Texas, is ranked fourth by the AVCA. Kentucky, the 2020 national champions, come in at 10th, and Western Kentucky is 24th.

The Wildcats will play their home games this season at Rupp Arena, due to the construction project underway at Memorial Coliseum. Their first home match will be against 6th-ranked Pittsburgh on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., and will be televised on the SEC Network. The two teams will also play a Sunday match two days later at noon at Rupp.

UK, which has also been picked by the SEC coaches to win the conference this year, will be facing an extremely challenging schedule, facing six teams ranked in the preseason poll. Kentucky finished 22-8 overall and 15-3 in league play last season, and Florida, which was co-champion with UK in the SEC last year, is picked to finish second in the poll, followed by Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas and LSU.

The Wildcats open their season with matches at Colorado State and Northern Colorado this week on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively. UK will travel to Louisville on Wed., Sept. 13 to renew their rivalry versus the Cardinals, and the match is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

*****

REDS ON WESTERN SWING – In recent weeks, the Cincinnati Reds have looked more like pretenders than contenders.

The rookie-laden Redlegs captured the imagination of their fanbase earlier in the campaign but have fallen on hard times in August. Since the trade deadline, the team is 5-12 as they headed into Tuesday night’s game in water-logged Los Angeles against the Angels. The game scheduled for Monday night was pushed back to this evening when the two clubs will face off in a day-night doubleheader. The afternoon matchup looks particularly intriguing, with the incredible Shohei Ohtani scheduled to face the Reds for the first time in his career. Cincinnati will counter with rookie lefthander Andrew Abbott in the 4:07 p.m. scheduled start.

On July 31, the Reds pulled out a 6-5 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field to improve to 59-49, but the bats have been nearly silenced ever since. Going into last night’s game, the Reds are 64-61 but just a game behind the Giants in the crowded race for the third and final Wild Card spot. The Reds have fallen four games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central as their division title aspirations dwindle. At the All-Star break, Cincy was in first place with a 50-41 record, but they’re just 14-20 in the second half of the season.

There are still 39 games remaining, which gives the team plenty of time to turn things around, but if the Reds keep hitting the way they have in the past several weeks, they will not be playing postseason baseball in 2023.

***** “Do not complain about growing old. It is a privilege denied to many.” — Mark Twain

*****

“All kids need is a little help, a little hope, and somebody who believes in them.” – Magic Johnson