Alexis Pendleton sends the ball down the field in a first round Kentucky 2A state tournament game against the Powell County Lady Pirates on August, 16, 2023.

The Fleming County Lady Panthers fought back against a strong Powell County Lady Pirates team in a Kentucky 2A section 6 tournament game.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday night’s game against the Lady Pirates was a tough battle for both teams from start to finish. Defensively, the Lady Panthers played phenomenally, allowing no Powell County no goals in regulation time.

“AP, Madison and Soph have been playing for years. Since probably the first grade. They just know each other very well and then we can always throw in an extra person back there and we can always count on those three to lead them. Defense has been solid all season so far.” said Lady Panthers head coach, Abby Pfeffer.

This would be Pfeffer’s fourth game as head coach of the Lady Panthers, a team that so far this season, has gone undefeated. With a 10-0 win over St. Patrick in their season opener, a 1-0 win over West Carter, and a 1-1 tie to Johnson Central, the Lady Panthers are looking strong at the top of 2023.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, Powell County’s defense was just as strong.

Fleming County was also held to zero by the end of the 80 minutes of regulation time, with a competitive Powell County goalkeeper ensuring Fleming’s shots wouldn’t make the net.

“I know it’s really hard on the girl because, we lost MaKayla Burnette who was our leading scorer last year. We really all have to step up to fill that place, but I knew that I could count on any of the girls that I put out there. It didn’t matter if they made it or missed it I knew that we would pull through.” said coach Pfeffer.

With neither team scoring a goal, and the game tied 0-0 at the end of the second half, the contest was then to be decided on a round of penalty kicks.

Fleming County goalkeeper Hadlee Hazelrigg faced off against five of Powell county’s best kickers, and the Lady Pirate’s goalkeeper did the same. After all five penalty kicks, the game remained tied, now 4-4 in penalty shots.

With this being the case, the game was then thrusted into a sudden death playoff round.

Five more kickers from each team took to the line, resulting in Powell County being one behind in points. Hazelrigg then took to the line to face off against Powell County’s goalkeeper, sending the ball into the net, scoring the game winning goal.

After the penalty kicks were over, Fleming County was awarded the win, outscoring Powell County 1-0.

With another win under their belts, and a win in the first round of the Kentucky 2A state tournament, the Lady Panther’s futures are looking bright this season. Coach Pfeffer expressed her pride for her teams performance.

“I think the girls left it all on the field. It was a very close game the whole time, but they didn’t stop playing until that last goal was made.” said coach Pfeffer.

Fleming County has a long road in front of them before they have the ability to repeat their district championship win from the past three years, however, the start of their season has shown great promise despite losing Burnette. Currently, the team is led by junior Macy Perkins in scoring, with Perkins scoring four total goals so far this season, averaging 1.3 per game, based on data submitted to KHSAA prior to Wednesday’s competition.

“I’m really excited. I think we’re gonna have a great season. We have a lot to live up to compared to the last three years, we’re three time district champs. I want to keep that going. We have a lot of work ahead of us but we have a great team. They’re great girls on and off the field, in the classroom so I can count on them to do great things and I hope they can count on me as well.” said coach Pfeffer.

The Lady Panthers will be back in action on Monday, August 28 where they will head to Bourbon County to take on the Lady Colonels, a team that is currently also undefeated.