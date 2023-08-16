The Mason County Lady Royals defeated the Lewis County Lady Lions in their first nine hole match of the season on Monday at Laurel Oaks.

Coming off of their fourth place finish in the Montgomery County Invitational, where the Lady Royals were led by Morgan Parker’s 85, followed by Sydney Ullery with an 88, Maura Harman with a 92 and Taylor Schroer with a 101, to bring the Lady Royals team score to a 366, their second best score of the year so far, the Lady Royals were poised for a victory. With many tough courses under their belts this season, Mason County has prepared themselves to come out on the winning side of things heading into the latter half of the season.

This go around the Lady Royals recorded a 139 on the back nine to beat Lewis County by 27 strokes, with the Lady Lions carding a 166.

Only the top three scorers were counted, with Sydney Ullery and Morgan Parker both shooting a 46, and Maura Hartman shooting a 47. Also on the greens for Mason County were Taylor Schroer shooting a 52, Bentley Shepherd with a 61 and Ainsley Roberts with a 67.

Mason County will host their second nine-hole match of the season at Laurel Oaks this afternoon, with the Lady Lions returning, and the Fleming County Lady Panthers also participating.

The Lady Royals haven’t dipped out of the top five of any tournament they’ve participated in so far this season, with their fourth place finish in Montgomery County being their lowest ranking in any tournament to date. After winning the Harrison County Invitational, the Lady Royals then began to struggle some on the course through Rowan, Boyd and Butler County, but have continued to show that despite being in new roles, the team knows how to bring home victories.

The Lady Panthers have shown great promise over the course of the season, placing just behind Mason County in the Harrison County Invitational at the start of the season, and placing third in their most recent tournament outing, the Mason County Invitational.

With such skilled teams as Mason, Lewis and Fleming County facing off against one another, the match at Laurel Oaks is destined to be a competitive environment, just as Monday’s was.

Following this evenings match, the Lady Royals will head back to the course tomorrow for practice, and then take the weekend off to prepare for another pair of matches taking place next week at Laurel Oaks. Mason County’s next tournament participation will be next Saturday, at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Invitational at the Kenton County Pioneer golf course.