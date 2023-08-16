Does everything have to be about money?

Well, yes, I suppose, especially if you’re one of the television networks shelling out humongous amounts of cash for rights to televise big-time college football.

If you have followed sports at all over the past few decades, you already realize that TV is the primary force driving sports in this country. The networks, primarily ESPN, CBS and Fox set game times for the major sports. The power gained by those entities over the years has either ruined sports, or improved it significantly, depending on your perspective.

There is no end in sight when it comes to just how much money the networks will pay to bring us MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, major golf and tennis tournaments, etc., etc., etc. That’s merely the professional side of the coin.

The networks also rule the collegiate world of sports, especially football and basketball. The result of the almighty dollar being thrown around to our institutions of higher learning is what we’re seeing today.

Schools are scrambling to see just how much of the windfall they can accumulate, which means we’re going to see UCLA and Southern Cal joining the Big 10,

Oklahoma and Texas jumping to the Southeastern Conference, and on and on and on.

Is this good for college sports?

That depends on who you ask.

When it comes to football, it should produce more exciting matchups, so the fans will be appeased. Coaches may not be quite so thrilled, especially if they have to knock heads with top-flight competition week after week.

The student-athletes (a term to be used rather loosely) who play football will enjoy the new challenges they will face, and travel won’t be that much of an issue because they play once a week, and D-1 college football powers enjoy traveling on charter flights.

It’s the other sports that will have a difficult time with travel because their schedules are just the opposite of football. For instance, basketball is played during the week, weekends, and at odd times, because, well, television dictates when they tip off.

The same goes for baseball, softball, volleyball, and the many other so-called Olympic sports played at colleges and universities across the nation.

The solution may ultimately be that football is played in one conference, and the other sports played in another.

However it shakes out will result in some confusion among sports fans, who are already trying to figure out what conference their favorite team plays in this week.

FRIDAY NIGHTS UNDER THE LIGHTS – Getting back to true amateur football, the high school season kicks off in earnest Friday evening, with all four local teams in action.

The Mason County Royals open in Flatwoods, where they will be facing the Russell Red Devils in an intriguing pairing. The two schools haven’t met on the gridiron since they were Class 3A rivals four years ago. Russell claimed a 49-13 victory on August 23, 2019 in Maysville that evening.

Much has changed since, especially when you take a peek at what the two accomplished last year.

The Royals had one of the most memorable seasons in school history, winning 13 games in a row before falling on the road to Bardstown in the Class 3A state semifinals.

On the other hand, the Red Devils struggled to an uncharacteristic 2-9 record a year ago. I wouldn’t expect Russell to stay down long, and they will be looking for a major bounce back campaign this fall.

Mason County moves up a class to 4A this season, and even though coach Joe Wynn lost a lot of firepower from last year’s team, they still appear formidable, with

quarterback Keshaun Thomas leading the way. Thomas passed for 2,188 yards and 24 scores a year ago.

Fleming County (7-5 last year) opens its season at Henry Clay, a 6-A school in Lexington.

Coach Bill Spencer knows the Panthers are wearing a target on their collective backs, as they’re picked to win District 6 by the so-called experts. Fleming returns several of their top weapons from last year, including running back Austin Trent, quarterback Nate Ruark and receiver Landon Johnson. Trent looks to repeat as the district player of the year after running for 1,788 yards and 19 touchdowns last year.

The Blue Devils finished 3-8 last year against a strong schedule and they return leading receiver Jackson Kreutzer from last year’s squad.

Lewis County, which finished 6-5 in coach Gene Peterson’s first year leading the Lions, opens at home against Nicholas County, a school featuring a new head coach. Daniel Clouse will be leading the Blue Jackets after moving over from Bracken County.

It’s the first meeting between the two since September 11, 2020, when the Blue Jackets rushed for 378 yards in a 44-0 victory in Carlisle.

Nicholas County, a Class A school, finished 7-4 last year.

Lewis County returns quarterback Ayden Cooper, who threw for 1,378 yards and 20 touchdowns last year.

Bracken County, which put together a 7-3 season last year in Class A, moves up to Class 2A under new head coach Steven Tarter.

The Polar Bears will entertain Pendleton County in their lidlifter on Friday night. It marks the first meeting between the two since the Wildcats won 57-0 in Brooksville on September 6, 2019. It should be a different story this time. Pendleton County was 0-10 last season and 1-10 in 2021.

Bracken will be led by sophomore running back Dalton Tarter, who ran for 447 yards on just 70 carries a year ago.

REDS RETURN HOME – As of the writing of this column, the Cincinnati Reds are sitting three and a half games behind the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers, but just a game behind the Miami Marlins for the final Wild Card spot.

At the risk of repeating myself, it is truly remarkable what this young group has accomplished so far, considering they were 62-100 just last year. The Reds won their 62nd game of the season on Sunday night, when they came from behind to defeat the Pirates in the Steel City 6-5 in 10 innings.

Not that the Reds are without flaws, but most teams not named the Atlanta Braves have areas of concern.

At the trade deadline, the Reds had an opportunity to address a couple of problem areas (starting and relief pitching) but chose not to do so.

That could still come back to bite them in the you-know-what, but another area of concern has sprung up in recent weeks, and that would be the lack of hitting, especially with runners in scoring position.

We must remember this is an extremely young team, and they’ve been playing without a couple of key cogs in the lineup with Jonathan India and Jake Fraley not expected to return until next month.

The Reds are banking on their return to form as soon as possible and they’re also hoping the cavalry will come to the rescue for the tired pitching arms, when Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Tejay Antone, and Vladimir Gutierrez come back.

Even with the recent downturn for the Reds, they remain in position to compete for the postseason and that sure as heck beats what’s been happening for the franchise in recent years.

The next couple of weeks will prove to be telling.

Following a brief two-game set against Cleveland which began Tuesday night in the battle for the all-important (tongue planted firmly in cheek) Ohio Cup, the Reds host

the Toronto Blue Jays for three games this weekend before embarking on a 10-game Western sojourn.

The road trip will take them to Los Angeles to face the slumping Angels for three games, to Phoenix to meet the Diamondbacks for four, and wrap up in San Francisco for three against the Giants.

On September 1st, the Reds will return to GABP for a four-game revenge series versus the Chicago Cubs, followed by three games against the Seattle Mariners, and three more against St. Louis.

The dog days of baseball are about to begin in earnest, so buckle up as the Reds attempt to keep hope alive for their rabid fanbase.

After all, it could be a lot worse; you could be a fan of the last-place New York Yankees.

“Don’t part with your illusions. When they are gone, you may still exist, but you have ceased to live.” — Mark Twain

“Football isn’t a contact sport; it’s a collision sport. Dancing is a contact sport.” – Vince Lombardi