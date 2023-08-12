The majority of this particular column will be dedicated to a sport near and dear to my heart.

No, it isn’t baseball, football or basketball this time, but we’re going to attempt to present a preview of the high school volleyball season in the area. Volleyball could be termed the other roundball sport, because as any Kentuckian knows, basketball, which is often referred to as roundball, is steeped in tradition and entrenched in our culture.

I became enamored with volleyball when I first began covering it for this newspaper in 2005, and my interest has only grown since that time. Interest around the state has increased as well, and more eyes were opened in 2020 when the University of Kentucky captured the national championship. The college game is much different than the high school version, especially when you look at the overall athleticism it takes to play at the NCAA Division I level.

Even in high school however, the sport is action-packed, fast-moving, exciting, and a fun sport to play. After coaching at the high school level for seven years, I learned that there’s a lot more to the game than simply getting the ball over the net.

Despite the fact that basketball in Kentucky draws the most interest of any sport (although football is gaining ground), it also brings with that more pressure to perform well and win, and basketball is also a more physically grueling sport. I’m not saying there isn’t some pressure to win in volleyball, especially at the schools that have dominated high school play in Kentucky year after year. What I am trying to say is that there’s more of a laid-back feel to the game, and having fun should be every high school team’s number one goal. Don’t get me wrong though, winning is a lot of fun too, and that should be goal 1A.

Another example of the growing popularity of volleyball is that boys’ volleyball is quickly gaining momentum. More than 30 schools in the commonwealth fielded club teams this past spring, more than doubling the previous year. In May of this year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association agreed to sanction a boys’ volleyball state championship beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, as long as the number of participating schools reaches 42 (15 percent of its total membership).

Boys’ volleyball has been popular for years in California, and it has picked up steam in Ohio in recent years. In Cincinnati, Moeller and St. Xavier play an exciting brand of the sport, and Moeller has won three consecutive state titles. Both schools were also ranked in the MaxPreps top 25 national rankings.

With the high school volleyball season set to begin Monday, let’s take a thumbnail look at the 2023 outlook for seven schools in the area, beginning with the 39th District.

*****

LADY SAINTS HOPE TO WIN ANOTHER TITLE – After claiming its third consecutive district title last year, St. Patrick will be undergoing a rebuild this season.

The Lady Saints saw four starters—Kaylen Gallenstein, Mercedes Hedgecock, Caroline McKay, Makenna Roush—graduate from last year’s 15-19 squad. Replacing the numbers that group put up will be no easy task for coach Evan Bothman, in her third year at the school.

The quartet has been integral to the success that St. Patrick has enjoyed in recent years.

On the inside, Gallenstein led last year’s team in blocks and was second in kills, and Hedgecock was the Lady Saints’ kills leader. The versatility, quickness and athleticism of McKay and Roush also played a key role. McKay served for 79 aces and led the team in digs, while Roush led the way in assists and was second in aces.

St. Patrick returns juniors Bria Bauer and Emma Gallenstein, who both stepped up to play significant roles a year ago. Bauer was third on the Lady Saints in digs last season, and Gallenstein was second in blocks, and third in aces and kills.

A pair of other juniors, Kahdyn Kimball and Karlee Mellenkamp, will see increased playing time after getting valuable experience the past couple of years. Sophomores Lillian Klee and Makenzie Markley will be seeing their first varsity action and will be counted on this year as well.

*****

LADY PANTHERS LOOK TO IMPROVE – Coach Joey Crouch enters his fifth season at the helm of the Augusta program and is looking to fill the starting spots left by Ryann Cooper and Caylin Sellers, who graduated from last year’s 6-25 team.

They were important cogs in the lineup, but Crouch returns three players who put up excellent numbers a year ago, led by senior Mariah Niemeier, who led the team in kills and was tied for the lead in aces. Also returning are senior Khloe Lippert and junior Cora Bradford. Lippert led the Lady Panthers in assists and finished tied with Niemeier for the most aces. Bradford was the team’s blocks leader and was third in kills.

*****

KRIFT TO LEAD LADY BEARS – Wade Smith stepped down after last season after winning 230 games in 16 years at Bracken County, including five consecutive district titles from 2015-2019.

His successor, Julie Krift, is also a successful veteran high school volleyball coach. She was the head coach at Simon Kenton from 1997-2007, winning 248 games and six district championships at the Independence school.

Only one senior (Gineva Riley) graduated from last year’s 8-23 team, giving Krift a large group of experienced players coming back.

Top returnees include senior Kyleigh Lippert, last year’s team leader in kills and blocks; junior Nicole Archibald, who led in aces and assists; senior Haley Stewart, second in aces and assists; and junior Macy Lucas, who finished second in kills and digs.

*****

BOOK TAKES OVER LADY ROYALS – Nellie Book, who had an excellent six-year tenure at Lewis County, is taking over the Mason County program this season. Book was 121-75 leading the Lady Lions in the always strong 63rd District. She takes over a team that went 4-20 a year ago, and a program still seeking its first winning season since beginning varsity play in 2010.

The major loss from last year’s team, Kennadi Kirk, led the Lady Royals in digs, aces and assists, but Book has a large contingent of players returning.

Alexis Young will be counted on at the net after leading the team in kills and blocks as a freshman. Sophomore Amirah Reed will also be a key player after finishing just behind Young in kills, and third in digs. Senior Stevie Foley was second to Kirk in aces.

*****

LADY DEVILS FACE TOUGH ROAD IN 38TH – Longtime Robertson County coach Ann Grause led the Lady Devils to an 11-14 record last year, and she has a wealth of experience coming back this season.

It’s always a challenge playing in the 38th District, which has been dominated for years by Harrison County, and also includes Nicholas County and Pendleton County, but the Lady Devils can always be counted on to play hard to the finish.

Top players coming back for Grause include last year’s kills and aces leader, junior Emma Adamson; senior Ruby Gay, who was second in kills and aces; senior Lilly Monroe, who was the team’s blocks leader and third in kills; and sophomore Carlee Church, who was third on the team in aces.

*****

FLEMING LOOKS TO SUSTAIN SUCCESS – Tanna Higginbotham is coming back for her fourth season at the helm of the Fleming County program, and the Lady Panthers look to continue their progression in the 61st District.

Fleming went 22-13 a year ago, including a pair of seven-game winning streaks. They finished as district runners-up to perennial power Rowan County, but they’re looking to break through this year.

The Lady Panthers will have to replace a trio of key performers from last year’s team, Alexis Williams, who amassed 403 kills last year and led the team in blocks, Kate Pugh, who was third in aces and kills, and Chasidy Davis, who led Fleming in aces.

Higginbotham does have several experienced players returning, including four seniors: Hannah Florence, Shelby Griggs, Emma Hill and Megan Jones.

*****

LADY LIONS LOOK TO REPLACE BIG TWO – Coach Whitney Willis will have a rather young team after seeing six players graduate from last year’s 18-13 squad.

The most notable departures were Sarah Weddington, who led Lewis County with 437 kills, and Abby Malone, who had 232 kills and served for 107 aces.

Top returnees include the two players who led the Lady Lions in assists, junior Graeson Lunger and senior Olivia Mustard. Other key players coming back include seniors Amiee Lewis, Hannah Miller, Karlee Sutphin and Addison Willis, and sophomore Kiya Noble.

Lewis County will also welcome a key transfer, junior Amanda Gilbert, who comes over from St. Patrick. Gilbert led the 20-3 Lady Saints in digs (433) as an eighth-grader in 2020, and in her freshman season the following year, she led St. Patrick with 62 aces and 94 assists, while also finishing second on the team with 401 digs.

*****

REDS’ STRUGGLES CONTINUE – After dropping eight of their last nine games since the trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds trudged into Pittsburgh hoping to get well against the lowly Pirates on Friday night.

That three-game series began after this column was written, but here’s hoping the Reds can regain their stroke at the plate and put the ball in play, similarly to what they were doing earlier in the season. Recently, they appear to be attempting to hit the ball to Kentucky, and even though they have hit a few homers, they are not a power-hitting team.

The woes at the plater are not the only reason for the team’s slide.

The tired arms in the bullpen are giving up runs at a breakneck pace, as evidenced by their horrendous 7.36 earned run average over the last nine games.

General Manager Nick Krall had the opportunity to add pitching help at the deadline, but instead he remained adamant about holding onto prospects. Prospects are fine, but having a real opportunity to win this year should be the ultimate goal. There are always tons of prospects in the minor leagues, and many of them turn into suspects. Many of them never reach their potential at the big-league level, and giving up a few lower-level prospects could have given the Reds’ starting staff and bullpen a much-needed boost.

The Phillies picked up Michael Lorenzen from the Tigers for a young prospect still playing at the Class-A level, and the Reds could’ve done the same thing and landed a pitcher they could desperately use. You may have noticed he just pitched a no-hitter after a solid start in his first outing for the Phils. It could also be debated that the Reds once had Lorenzen but he was misused as an arm out of the pen; he was never given the chance to be a starter in Cincy.

The same goes for improving the bullpen.

We’ve said it before, but they are showing signs of wearing down with each passing day, especially closer Alexis Diaz. Maybe Tejay Antone and Vladimir Gutierrez can come to the rescue, but that remains to be seen.

We also keep hearing about the return of Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo to the rotation, and the hope is they can help down the stretch.

But will that be enough to win the division, or at least earn a Wild Card bid?

*****

“A full belly is little worth where the mind is starved.” — Mark Twain

*****

“Volleyball is one of the most interactive games going. It is a game of intuition, imagination, improvisation – but most of all, of reciprocity – of teamwork. There is no way to free-lance volleyball.” – longtime Pepperdine coach Marv Dunphy, who won three NCAA national championships