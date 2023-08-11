The Mason County Royals faced off against the Holmes Bulldogs in their first official soccer match of the season at home on Tuesday.

The game got off to a fairly slow start, with the Royals managing to score one goal midway through the first half. Both teams’ defenses were playing aggressively, and would not allow the other an open shot. By the end of the first half, Mason County’s goal was the only one scored, the Royals leading 1-0.

“I’m very pleased with the way it went. We can always do better, we can always improve but the boys played their heart out. JV we were a little light on subs, had a lot of illnesses going on, but these boys came out and played really hard tonight.” said Royals head coach Shane Taylor.

This will be Taylor’s first year as head coach of the Royals, a team who has struggled some in the past. Last year Mason County went 5-11-2, not winning their first game until August 27, 2022, against the Powell County Pirates, where they won 6-1.

The Royals got the game going early in the second half however, scoring another goal in the first two minutes of play. Holmes responded with a goal of their own, but two more unanswered goals from the Royals would spell defeat for the Bulldogs as the second half ticked away.

“I think they were trying to find their feet a little bit. First game of the year, we had one other scrimmage so I think one of the biggest things is them getting used to getting into a rhythm, and I think as the second half started we did some things a little bit different but I think they found that rhythm in the second half.” said coach Taylor.

The Royals scrimmage was a 3-1 loss to Fleming County. a team Mason County will face off against just one more time this season, later this month on Tuesday, August 29 on the Panthers home field.

Starting the season off with a 4-1 win is a step in the right direction for Mason County, and coach Taylor and the Royals hope to continue the trend moving forward into the season. The Royals have a skilled roster, although younger than most. With just two seniors on the team, Mason County is forced to start freshmen, which to some may seem like a struggle, but clearly the Royals know how to get it done.

Senior Kaedyn Gill led the team in scoring this game, scoring three of the Royals four goals for the teams first hat trick of the season. Coach Taylor also commended the efforts of standouts like Noah Gardner, Braxton Malone and Cade Pugh.

“I’m just very proud of them. They work very hard, they work as a team and they get the results they’re looking for.” said coach Taylor.

A young roster may cause some struggles for the team down the line, but the ability to grow together and continue to build on their skills as a team for years to come will only strengthen the team as time moves on.

The Royals will have faced off against the Boyd County Lions yesterday evening, and will hit the road to take on the Calvary Christian Cougars tomorrow afternoon.