The Mason County Lady Royals met a strong Bourbon County soccer team on Wednesday.

The Lady Colonels got out ahead of the Lady Royals early, scoring one goal in the first half. Mason County’s offense would be unable to respond in the first half, and headed into the second down 1-0. Despite this, the Lady Royals defense was playing aggressively. Their one allowed goal this half had them doing everything in their power to prevent the Lady Colonels from pulling any further ahead. Lady Royals head coach Amy Cottam commended her teams defense, but felt they needed to be more aggressive offensively.

“I thought we did an excellent job defending, too much defending in my opinion. Sometimes we got caught out of position sometimes and two of the goals we didn’t step to it. So, it’s just those little things we need to clean up and just make sure everybody’s on the same page and stepping to them.” said coach Cottam.

The Lady Royals would find their footing on the offense in the second half, scoring their first and only goal of the game. Sophomore Eden Abshire would make contact to send the ball past the goalie, scoring for the Lady Royals in their first outing of the season.

Coach Cottam believes that the team has the ability to score more points than they do on the field, but are still nervous to take the shot. The team has a solid mix of experienced juniors and seniors, as well as young incoming freshmen and sophomores. As the season progresses and the team learns how to compete alongside each other more smoothly, the team’s offense will be a strong one to defend.

“We just need to pull the trigger a little bit more. Like I said we’ve got some players in different positions, we’ve got a lot of freshmen upcoming so we’re trying to get them all to gel and mix together. I think overall they’ve done a really good job with tonight’s game, there’s lots to build on, there’s lots to improve on but this is a good step, it’s a really good starting point for us.” said coach Cottam.

Bourbon County would continue to pull ahead of Mason County in the second half, despite their offense beginning to make moves toward closing the gap.

In the final forty minutes of the game, the Lady Colonels scored three more goals, to lead 4-1 over the Lady Royals. Both team’s played aggressively, but Mason County was unable to catch up to the Lady Colonels, and suffered their first loss of the regular season. Last year when the Lady Royals and Lady Colonels met, it was on Bourbon County’s home field in which the Lady Colonels pulled ahead with a 7-1 win over Mason County. Although they came away with it this game, Mason County defended them better and allowed three fewer goals.

Despite a tough start to the season, coach Cottam was proud of the teams performance, and has a positive outlook for the rest of the year.

“Overall I felt it went really well compared to last years game. I know it’s different teams, different seasons, but I felt that we played well in the formation. We’re trying to train in different positions for some of them so, overall I thought it was a good first game out for us.” said coach Cottam.

The Lady Royals will be back in action again at home on Monday, taking on the Calvary Christian Lady Cougars, a team that defeated Mason County 1-0 in their first match up last season. With a loss under their belts, the Lady Royals will undoubtedly be making an effort to come out on top this time around.