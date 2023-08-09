The annual Maysville Classic was what it always is, exciting, energetic and stacked with a lineup of some of the best basketball players around all competing for the chance to take home the championship trophy.

This year, reigning champions Squad Up were not in the lineup, meaning a new champion was to be crowned in the final matchup, featuring two out of state teams, 99 Overall and Southeast Pro-Am Classic. This game was similar to each game leading up to the championship round, with intense, high level playing from all team members involved, but it was quickly clear who would be taking home the trophy.

By the end of the first twenty-minute half, 99 Overall led 44-32. 99 Overall maintained at least a 10 point lead for much of the game, jumping out ahead of Southeast Pro-Am Classic quickly. 99 Overall achieved a near 20 point lead multiple times throughout the game, but SPAC pulled the game back close, not allowing 99 Overall to pull away with the game.

“I felt good coming into the tournament. We all came here from Cincinnati. We wanted to make sure we get our legs right, drink a lot of water, stretch. A lot of us are 9-5 guys just working so, it’s awesome just to get a bunch of guyss together and get a “W”.” said Kenny Gaynor, a member of 99 Overall and the Ron Bailey MVP trophy recipient.

Gaynor said that it was an honor to be named tournament MVP, but that his success was a team effort, not his alone.

“I feel great, but we all did it together. It’s a team basketball game, we all did it together. This MVP is for all of us, not just me.” said Gaynor.

Gaynor was the teams “big man” stepping up to the half court line for the tip off and maintaining an excellent guard defensively. He also was solid on the rebound, and made sure to keep his team in posession as often as possible.

At the games culmination, with SPAC calling it before the end of the second twenty minute half, 99 Overall led 74-56 over the runners-up.

“I thought we did great, we let one go yesterday here, our second game. We had ‘em and we just let it go in overtime. We really wanted to make a statement coming back today and getting a “W”. We drive an hour out here, so, we might as well win it while we’re here.” said Gaynor.

He and his team made the trip to Maysville both days in a row, and only lost one game, making them the 2023 Maysville Classic champions. Gaynor said that his team loved the competitiveness of the tournament, and complimented its organization, saying they plan to be back in the near future.

“I thought everybody did a great job. The games were great, everybody was super competitive. I just love competitiveness, and just competing. I like the court, if I had to change one thing I think I’d get some A/C in this gym.” joked Gaynor.

In the end, the Maysville Classic delivered on its promise of continuing to bring high level basketball to Maysville. A stacked lineup of teams with vastly different backgrounds, play styles and skill levels, led to an incredibly fast-paced, competitive set of basketball games that had fans on the edges of their seats from start to finish. Plans are already underway for next years classic, which aims to improve upon an already quality tournament.