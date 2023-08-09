With each day getting a tad shorter, heading back to school cannot be far behind. Many of us would enjoy holding onto summer for a while longer, and even though temperatures will remain warm for five or six more weeks, autumn is quickly approaching whether we like it or not. There’s another group of folks who will be more than happy for the cooler temperatures that coincide with a shift in the sports world.

The long MLB season is beginning to wind down as well, as teams battle for divisional titles and Wild Card spots with numerous teams still in the race for the postseason.

The NFL celebrated its newest Hall of Fame members last weekend, and the first exhibition game was played as well. It won’t be much longer before the NBA and NHL begin their exhibition seasons, followed by college and high school basketball tipping off in a few months.

Kentucky high school fall sports have already begun, with golf already several weeks into the season. Soccer starts this week, with volleyball, cross country and football joining the fray next week. Participants, coaches and fans are itching to get their respective seasons underway.

Kentucky isn’t the most fertile recruiting ground for major college football powers, but more and more high school football players are receiving scholarship offers

each and every season. It isn’t fair to compare the Blue Grass State with football hotbeds like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, California and Pennsylvania, simply because of the differences in population and the fact that those states are traditionally football rich.

Kentucky has also seen an increased interest in cross country, golf, soccer and volleyball in the past several years, and it is likely to continue. The level of play has only gotten better since I began writing about sports in the area over the past couple of decades,

Supporting the hard-working student-athletes in all sports is encouraged and recognizing these young people is something I try to do in this space. Fans, coaches and parents are always welcome to email me at [email protected] with suggestions as well.

*****

TRAGIC ACCIDENT CLAIMS YOUNG LIFE – It is something we never want to hear, but a young student-athlete lost his life in an automobile accident last week.

Coltin Claypoole, a member of the Mason County High School football and wrestling teams, is being mourned by the community.

A tailgate party and cornhole tournament will be held before the Mason County-Newport Central Catholic football scrimmage from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Anyone interested in making a donation or working at the

tailgate event may leave a comment on the Mason County Royals Facebook page.

A GoFundMe account has also been established to raise money for the Claypoole family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/coltin-claypoole *****

YOUNG GOLFER ON THE RISE – Mason County sophomore Jake Feldhaus has been burning up the links in the early season for the Mason County boys golf team.

The son of former Mason County and UK basketball basketball standout Deron Feldhaus has been going toe-to-toe with some of the top high school golfers in the state, and making a name for himself in event after event.

Heads began to turn when Feldhaus fired a 4-under 67 on August 2nd in the Kentucky Cup to tie senior Jacob Long of Greenwood in regulation play at the University Club in Lexington. Long, who has committed to play golf at UK, won the sudden-death playoff on the second hole to finish with medalist honors.

Feldhaus finished with five birdies and shot a 32 on the front nine, and a 35 on the back nine in the event. The Royals placed ninth, in a tournament highlighting many of the top teams in Kentucky.

The next day, Feldhaus led the Royals to a second-place finish at the Semi-State Preview at the Winchester

Country Club. He tied for first place after shooting a 4-under 68.

The busy Mason County golfers traveled to Danville the following day and played in the Battle of the Bridge, and finished eighth, where Feldhaus tied for third with a 1-under 71.

Other Royals and their scores included Noah Gardner (80), Cole Owens (83), Quin Grooms (84) and Ryan Skaggs with a 91.

Following a lengthy rain delay and slogging through heavy rain, the Royals picked up its second tourney win of the season by claiming the Mason County Open at Laurel Oaks on Monday.

Feldhaus led the Royals with a 74, and he was followed by Grooms (75), Gardner (760, Owens (78) and Skaggs, who shot an 82.

*****

RIGDON STAYING IN PIKEVILLE — Jaylan Rigdon, who will be entering his senior year at Pike County Central High School, recently announced he will be furthering his basketball career at the University of Pikeville.

He told WYMT-TV in Pikeville that he’s “truly blessed to have the opportunity to play at the University of Pikeville under coach (Tigh) Compton.” Rigdon added, “I moved down here three years ago and I fell in love with the people and the community of Pike County and Pike

Central. This is my home now. This has been my home for going on four years and I want it to be my home for four more.”

He also thanked his coaches.

“I owe a lot to coach (Eric) Ratliff and all my former coaches and mentors. I get to live the dream of playing collegiate basketball at a great university with great tradition.”

Rigdon, a 5-foot-11 combo guard, began his varsity high school career at St. Patrick, where he scored 772 points during his seventh and eighth years. He played for his father Aaron Rigdon, the former Saints standout and member of the 10th Region Hall of Fame. He also scored 1,518 points at St. Patrick, which is fourth on the all-time career scoring list at the Maysville school. He currently as an assistant coach on the Pike County Central staff.

The Hawks finished 21-9 last year with a semifinal finish in the 15th Region tournament. Jaylan led PCC in scoring a year ago, averaging 22.8 points per game and compiled 661 total points during the year. He also shot 55.2 percent from the floor, 39.7 percent from 3-point range, 81.7 percent from the charity stripe, and was second on the Hawks with 7.4 rebounds per game.

Rigdon will be entering his senior campaign with 2,381 points, and he’s considered to be a solid contender for 15th Region Player of the Year honors.

Pike County Central will be visiting Maysville from December 28-30 to play in the Mason County Invitational Tournament, an event that also includes North Oldham and Scott.

*****

“With courage you will dare to take risks, have the strength to be compassionate, and the wisdom to be humble. Courage is the foundation of integrity.” — Mark Twain

*****

“We can’t run. We can’t pass. We can’t stop the run. We can’t stop the pass. We can’t kick. Other than that, we’re just not a very good football team right now.” – former Cincinnati Bengals coach Bruce Coslet