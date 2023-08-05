Making trades in the big leagues is always a risky proposition.

I would argue that not making deals is also taking a chance, and after the Reds failed to acquire any starting pitching help at the deadline, that could come back to bite the team in the final 55 games of the season. Division rivals Milwaukee and Chicago both addressed needs at the deadline, while the Reds still have a real need for quality pitching.

Nick Krall, the general manager of the Cincinnati Reds, has dealt away known commodities for prospects in the past couple of years, and some of the acquisitions—Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley, Will Benson, Christian Encarnacion-Strand come to mind immediately—are working out just fine.

Krall deserves credit for making those moves, but he also deserves criticism for not making any real moves to improve the pitching staff at this year’s deadline. The team added lefthanded reliever Sam Moll in a minor deal, and he should help the bullpen, but more help is needed.

The Reds GM was overly cautious to trade away any prospects, but with the team on the verge of making a

run at the playoffs, sometimes you have to take that risk. Who knows when the team will be in this position again?

It’s understandable that Krall was reluctant to deal any of the key players on this year’s club, but the Reds have a plethora of lower-level prospects who could have been dealt for a starter or two.

The bullpen, which was a question mark coming into the season, has performed better than expected, but overuse may be their undoing.

The numbers don’t lie.

Buck Farmer and Ian Gibaut have appeared in 51 of the team’s 107 games. Alex Young and All-Star closer Alexis Diaz have each pitched in 50 games, and Lucas Sims, whose control has been questionable at best, has been in 46 games.

Moll pitched in 45 games at Oakland before making his Reds debut on Tuesday. Fernando Cruz has appeared in 39 games, and even Derek Law, who missed significant time with an injury, has pitched in 33 games.

The reason the pen has been utilized to the point of exhaustion is the starting pitching has been a crapshoot for much of the season. Injuries, inconsistency and inexperience have plagued the Reds starting staff, and with Krall reluctant to pull the trigger on acquiring an arm or two to help at the deadline, it will continue to be the case.

Yeah, we keep hearing how Hunter Greene and possibly Nick Lodolo are going to return and come to the rescue. Counting on both of them to give the team the lift it needs down the stretch is far from a certainty.

Greene was far from an ace before he went down after the Reds took a major gamble when they signed an oft-injured pitcher to a long-term deal. There is no guarantee Greene will give the team the lift it needs down the stretch, and as for Lodolo, his timetable for a return remains up in the air.

Tejay Antone may be coming back soon to help the beleaguered bullpen, but it’s been a while since he’s been in a big-league game. Moll should also be an asset in the bullpen, but how many games can the Reds expect to get from the relief corps before more injuries occur?

And not addressing the obvious need for another starter or two could be the team’s ultimate downfall.

Maybe Connor Phillips or Lyon Richardson can come up from Louisville and be effective, but they’re both unknowns at the big-league level, and how many more innings will Andrew Abbott pitch before he’s shut down?

Other starting options include Williamson, Graham Ashcraft, Luke Weaver, who should be let go any day now, and Ben Lively.

Lately, the most consistent starter has been Ashcraft, but he’s far from an ace. Williamson is inconsistent, Weaver

has been given ample opportunities and has a 6.98 ERA in 19 starts, and Lively just gave up 13 runs in a four-inning outing, before being placed on the injured list.

The young Reds lineup remains a pesky bunch that is fun to watch, but they have their issues as well. The fact that they are so young can be good and bad. In recent games, they’ve been chasing pitches out of the zone and striking out far too often. Another issue is that the young players have never been involved in a pennant race, and the pressure in only going to escalate.

You have to love how this team plays hard until the final out, but having quality pitching can never be underestimated.

*****

CUBS PROVE TO BE NEMESIS—Wrigley Field turned into a house of horrors for the Reds in the recent four-game series against the north siders.

After the Reds won the opener of the series, the Cubs unleashed a record-breaking offensive attack, scoring 20 runs on Tuesday, before adding 16 more the next night. The finale was a 5-3 Chicago win and pulled the surging Cubs to within two games of the second-place Reds and two and a half games behind the Brewers.

The Reds finished the long road trip with a 4-6 record, and the NL Central looks to be a three-team race for the final two months of the season.

If Cincinnati hopes to win the division or be a Wild Card representative, they need to improve their abysmal record inside the division. The Reds are 14-22 against NL Central teams, and 45-30 versus everyone else.

What the team has done up to this point is nothing short of remarkable after dropping 100 games a year ago, but can it be sustained?

At the time this is being written, the Reds have the final Wild Card spot, but their opponent in the playoffs would be the Brewers, and I doubt any Reds fan wants to see that matchup. It will be an interesting couple of months as teams continue to jockey for position for what will be an exciting postseason.

*****

NEW BIG MAN ON UK CAMPUS—As mentioned in Wednesday’s column, the Kentucky basketball program was awaiting word on a possible new player.

That word came in the early morning hours after that piece was written and emailed, when Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 Croatian, announced his intentions to join the Wildcats. Ivisic, who turns 20 years old on September 9, becomes the 12th scholarship player on the roster and he will be an intriguing player to keep an eye on in the preseason.

His skills are still developing but Ivisic has a promising future, and plays an outside-in style, meaning he will

shoot the 3, despite his size. He needs to get stronger and cut down on his turnovers, but he’s already considered a solid NBA prospect.

*****

“Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.”—Mark Twain

*****

“I was so indifferent I was indifferent about being indifferent.”—former MLB manager Gene Mauch, on his retirement from baseball