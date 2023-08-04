The Mason County Royals and Fleming County Panthers soccer teams met for the fist time this season in a preseason exhibition match on Tuesday.

Last season, the Fleming County Panthers were on fire all year long. After a somewhat rocky start to the season in 2022, after their first win against Menifee County in mid August going 2-0, the Panthers only lost four more games the rest of the season.

The 61st district runners-up made it all the way to the second round of the 16th region tournament, where their season came to an end in a 4-0 loss to 16th region champs, the Boyd County Lions.

The Royals however, were not so lucky.

Mason County won just five and tied three of their nineteen games last season, two less than their season in 2021. The Royals did advance to the 10th region tournament, having beaten St. Pat in the semifinal round of the 38th district, but fell to Harrison County in the district championship game, and did not advance past the first round of the region, losing 10-0 to George Rogers Clark.

The Royals and the Panthers met last season only once, with Fleming County taking the win 2-1. In Tuesday’s exhibition match, the two teams essentially repeated last years game.

Fleming County won 3-1, thanks largely to senior Logan Applegate.

Applegate scored two of the Panthers three goals, having worked hard to get past the Mason County defense. Junior Parker Sills scored another goal for the Panthers, with this win getting Fleming County’s season on the right track.

Mason County, now under the direction of a new coach, coach Shane Taylor, is hoping to overcome the slump the team has been in since their last winning season in 2020.

Although the Royals may not have been on the winning side of many games these past few seasons, Mason County has been putting in the work to get ahead of their opponents. When Mason County has possession, the team is able to score, putting up 50 goals last season. Eight more than the Panthers.

The Royals biggest downfall comes in allowing goals. When Mason County lost last year, it was often by upwards of three goals, an incredibly difficult deficit to make up. Coach Taylor knows his teams’ skills and weaknesses, and without a doubt will be doing his best to get the team on track to victory.

Fleming County has completed their final exhibition match, with last nights contest against the Menifee County Wildcats. The Royals and Panthers will face off again during this season, on the Panthers home field on August 29 at 6:00 p.m.