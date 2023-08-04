The Fleming County Panthers are gradually bringing their scores down and placing high amongst some very talented golf teams.

On Wednesday, the Panthers top five, consisting of Seth Hickerson, Adam Hargett, Parker Sills, Kaine Roberts and Ben Gasperac headed to Alexandria to take part in the annual OrthoCincy Highlands Invitational.

The Panthers were one of 21 teams competing, facing off against teams like South Warren, St. Henry, Highlands and Scott County, making this years OrthoCincy Highlands Invitational a strong roster to compete against. Finishing with a 299, the Scott County Eagles placed first, led by first place individual winner, Wyatt Merkins who shot a 68.

Fleming County finished the tournament totalling a 311, the teams lowest combined score in two seasons.

The Panthers placed fourth out of a stacked lineup, coming in just behind the two teams tied for third, Highlands and St. Henry, who both totalled a 307. The difference between placing fourth and fifth was just four strokes, with South Warren tying for fifth with Harrison County with a 315.

Wednesday’s performance at the OrthoCincy Highlands Invitational is the Panthers second time crushing their own personal best this season, with the team shooting their lowest score of the season prior to Wednesday on Monday at the Ashland Invitational, with a 331.

The team was led by senior Adam Hargett, who placed fifth among the 109 competitors in the field.

Hargett shot an impressive one-over-par 72. Just behind him, another Panther placed in the top ten, with junior Seth Hickerson scoring a two-over-par 73.

The rest of the Panthers, Gasperac, Roberts and Sills all shot excellently this tournament, with each shooting their season lows. The Panthers fourth place finish is their highest so far this season, but have no intention of stopping there.

Fleming County will have been back out on the greens yesterday competing in a stacked lineup at the WCC Semi-State Preview in Winchester.

The Semi-State Preview, hosted by George Rogers Clark, will feature a number of the top teams in the state, including recent state champions and runners-ups. The Panthers will have to continue their trend of reducing their scores, and stay on top of the grind in order to place highly amongst these top caliber teams.

Today, the Panthers will round out a long week of golf at the Shawn Garnett Memorial at The Willows golf course in Kenton County. Then the Panthers will have a short break before returning to Maysville on Monday, to compete in the Mason County Open at Laurel Oaks.

The Panthers will then have just six more tournaments before the regional tournament rolls around in September.

Fleming County is proving to themselves that they can compete against these top quality teams, and is hungry to advance past the region and into the state tournament in Bowling Green.