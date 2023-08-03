The Mason County Royals are beginning to warm up on the golf course, with another top ten finish against some of the strongest golf teams across the commonwealth.

The Royals headed to Lexington to take part in the Kentucky Cup at the Wildcat Club. Facing off against teams like Trinity, Madison Central and St. Xavier is no easy feat, but the Royals have seen these teams play before, and remain confident in their ability despite some above average scoring by the team as of late.

The Royals totaled a 310, placing 9th amongst the 22 incredibly talented teams. The difference between a top ten finish and eleventh place was just two strokes, with the Royals beating out Greenwood by one and Covington Catholic by two.

Mason County’s number one golfer, Jake Feldhaus, yet again let the team in strokes, shooting a 67, tying for first with Greenwood’s senior and University of Kentucky Commit Jacob Lang.

Lang and Feldhaus then returned to the field to compete in two playoff holes, the first resulting in another tie. Lang received the upper hand in the second and took home the first place medal and Feldhaus the runner up.

Royals head coach Bryson Bennett has nothing but positives to say about Feldhaus, commending his ability to compete alongside and surpass many schools’ senior players, as a sophomore.

“Jake’s very underrated. He doesn’t necessarily play in a lot of summer tournaments, so his name doesn’t really get out there, but any tournament you see he’s gonna be in that top five. Against the best of the best, and the crazy thing is, he’s only a sophomore. He’s competing against these seniors that are winning first, second and third place ans he’s a sophomore so just imagine how good he can be when he is that senior competing against these seniors now.” said coach Bennett.

Alongside Feldhaus were the rest of the Royals, all scoring well.

Coming in just behind Feldhaus with a 77 is sophomore Noah Gardner. Cole Owens shot an 82, Ryan Skaggs an 84 and Quin Grooms an 87.

With Feldhaus breaking into the 60s, and Gardner lowering his score back down into the 70s, The Royals are on track to be where they want to be by the time the regional tournament rolls around. In their last tournament, where the Royals placed seventh, Feldhaus shot a 70 placing him third individually, Grooms an 80, Skaggs an 83 and Gardner and Owens an 84.

The Royals know how to lower their scores, as evident by yesterday’s performance in the Kentucky Cup. The more time they spend with each golf course, and the more time they spend on the greens, the better their performance will be heading into regional tournament time.

Mason County will be back at it again this morning in Winchester, heading to the Winchester Country Club to take part in the WCC Semi-State Preview. This will conclude the Royals’ four day back-to-back road trip, giving the team a much needed break before the Mason County Open at Laurel Oaks next week.

The WCC Semi-State Preview hosted by George Rogers Clark will feature 18 incredibly strong golf teams from around the state, with 10 individuals making up the field. Play will begin at 9 a.m. this morning with a shotgun start.