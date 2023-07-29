As I mentioned last Saturday, the heat is on full blast for high school football players this time of year. It isn’t only football players sweltering in the heat and humidity, but cross country, golf and soccer student-athletes are also battling the elements. The same goes for all of those dedicated coaches teaching, preparing and planning for another season.

Coaches don’t get the respect and admiration they were given years ago, when they were held in higher regard than the coaches of today. I have to admit I’m not sure of the precise reason for that, and there’s undoubtedly more than one reason or simple explanation. It could just be a societal thing, but I admit I’m not qualified to expound on it further.

In my previous life as a sports writer from 2003-2014, I interviewed numerous coaches in various sports at a dozen or so schools in the seven-county area.

They were generous with their time when they didn’t really have to be, and I cannot think of one instance when I had an issue with a coach. Some of them could get irritable, which is completely understandable, especially following a tough defeat, but they were always cooperative.

Coaching, especially in this day and age, is not an easy gig. It can be extremely rewarding and even a lot of fun at times, but it can also be a source of aggravation and utter frustration. There is pressure to win, more so at some places than others, and coaching can take a toll on your family life.

The hours are long and the pay, well, not so great. Even when coaches aren’t at practice or coaching a game, they’re thinking of the next game or practice, and plotting lineups and strategies they hope to use in the ensuing game.

Coaches also hear plenty of suggestions and at times, unwanted advice, and even demands coming from several directions. Suggestions can come from their bosses, fans, parents, and even players.

There are some coaches who don’t get the greatest support from their administration and/or school boards. I believe that most coaches do, but there have been several exceptions in recent years.

Fans can also put pressure on coaches; many of them aren’t necessarily doing so intentionally, but the pressure to win is still felt by coaches.

Parents and their interfering ways, as we have mentioned in several columns over the years, are one of the primary reasons so many good coaches are leaving the profession. The great majority of parents are

supportive and only want what is best for the team, but it only takes a few negative influences to make life miserable for coaches and their teams.

It takes a special person to be a good coach; it requires an abundance of patience, a knowledge of the sport you’re coaching, but perhaps the most important attribute needed by a good coach these days is ignoring the outside noise.

As many of you already know, I took the plunge into the coaching world and stayed in the business for seven years after leaving the Ledger in 2014. Co-head coach Angie Brant and I enjoyed the heck out of it, for the most part. At first, it was a strange feeling going from being the person asking the questions to being the guy who had to answer questions from the media. It was also kind of weird to coach against coaches that I had interviewed for years.

I didn’t really know exactly what I was getting myself into either, but Angie and I learned more and more each year. We saw the team improve year by year, and interest in the sport of volleyball grew as well, not only at St. Patrick, but throughout the area. There’s absolutely no way I could’ve done it without her guidance and patience. I was far from being what I would consider a great coach, but we always put forth our best effort and did the best we could.

Following that experience, I came out of it with an even higher level of respect for high school coaches than I had in my days as a sports writer, and I already tons of admiration for the difficult job they do.

Successful coaches have a real passion for the sport they’re coaching. They also love to compete, but more importantly, good coaches enjoy helping young student-athletes become better people and learn a few life lessons along the way.

It may be a cliché, but some people are simply born to coach, and like in any profession, some are better at coaching than others. No coach at any level is perfect and all of them make mistakes, but the coaches I have worked with over the years have always done the absolute best job they can. And that is all we can expect from anyone in any walk of life, including coaches and players.

Getting back to last Saturday’s column for a moment, I gave a shout out and a compliment to a coach I have long admired and always enjoyed talking to, David Buchanan.

However, I would be remiss if I didn’t add that the other football coaches mentioned in that piece are also outstanding people as well, including Josh Hughes, Gene Peterson and Bill Spencer. Another football coach who immediately springs to mind is former Lewis County

coach Corky Prater, who was always a fun and interesting interview.

There are many, many other baseball, boys and girls basketball, cross country, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls track, and volleyball coaches I have met over the years that I hold tons of respect and admiration for as well. There simply isn’t room here to list all of their names, and I would also feel bad if I inadvertently left someone off the list.

Many of you already know who you are, and if you’re still coaching, I wish you all the best in your future endeavors on the field or court of play. If you’re a former coach who is no longer in the business, the same goes for you as well.

*****

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL OUTLOOK—The Cats’ Pause 2023 Kentucky Football Yearbook arrived in the mail the other day, and as always, it can provoke debate, but it also provides a nice preview for the upcoming season.

Writers from around the state do the previews and picks, with Marc Hardin drawing the assignment of covering Class 4A, District 5, where Mason County currently resides.

Hardin tabs Covington Catholic as the district favorite, with the Royals finishing second. They’re followed by Holmes, Harrison County and Grant County.

Mason County quarterback Keyshaun Thomas, who passed for 2,188 yards and 24 touchdowns last year, along with linebacker/running back Izley Morales, were listed among the top players to watch in the district, and MeCaiyon Jackson was mentioned as one of the Royals’ top defenders.

Hardin also had high praise for third-year head coach Joe Wynn, who has won 22 games in his first two seasons, including a trip to the state semifinals in last year’s 13-1 campaign.

Matthew Sparks of the Daily Independent in Ashland penned the Class 3A, District 6 preview and picked Fleming County to emerge at the top. Coach Bill Spencer’s Panthers were listed ahead of East Carter, Russell, West Carter, Lewis County and Bath County in the district standings.

Austin Trent, who was named the district player of the year last season, is picked by Sparks as the preseason player of the year as well. Trent starred on both sides of the ball in 2002, running for 1,788 yards and 19 touchdowns, and led the Panthers with 111 tackles from his linebacker position.

Fleming County also placed lineman Aiden Johnson and receiver/defensive back Landon Johnson (728 yards receiving and eight touchdowns) on the players to watch

list, and Hardin also mentioned quarterback Nate Ruark, who passed for 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.

Lewis County, which is picked by Sparks to finish fifth in the district, placed a pair of players on the watch list, quarterback/defensive back Ayden Cooper and tight end/defensive end Drew Noble. Cooper threw for 1,378 yards and 20 touchdowns last year for veteran coach Gene Peterson in his first year in Vanceburg, the first winning season for the Lions since 2013.

Bracken County moves up a class to Class 2A, District 5 this year, a district that features the mighty Beechwood Tigers, who won their third consecutive state title a year ago.

Hardin wisely selects Beechwood to win the district, followed by Walton-Verona, Carroll County, Bracken County, Owen County and Gallatin County.

Dalton Tarter, a sophomore running back/linebacker who led the Polar Bears with 111 tackles last year and also gained 447 yards on the ground to go with nine scores, is on the players to watch list for new head coach Steven Tarter.

Anderson County, according to John Herndon, the contributing writer for Class 5A, District 5, is in for a challenging season in a tough district.

New head coach David Buchanan’s Bearcats are picked to finish fifth, behind Scott County, Woodford County, Collins and South Oldham.

Herndon wrote, “After four losing seasons, Anderson made a big off-season hire in former Mercer County and Mason County coach David Buchanan,” and added that “linebacker Ethan Caldwell (84 tackles last year) and some veteran linemen will be keys for improvement.”

*****

REDS LOOKING TO RIGHT SHIP—After dropping two out of three in Milwaukee, the Cincinnati Reds hopped on a plane for the long flight to Los Angeles, where it won’t get any easier.

The Dodgers, despite losing several outstanding starting pitchers, still reside in first place in the NL West and always pose a major challenge when the Reds visit Chavez Ravine.

Still, the young Redlegs are just a game and a half out of first place, and there’s no reason to panic just yet. For whatever reason, the club did not fare well at all against the Brewers’ pitching staff this season, losing 10 of the 13 meetings between the two teams.

There is plenty of time to turn things around, and despite all of the trade rumors swirling, the Reds just need to ignore all of that scuttlebutt and get back to playing winning baseball.

It would be helpful to acquire a reliable starting pitcher and perhaps a pair of bullpen arms for the stretch run, but if the bats begin to heat up again, the Reds will be in the race for the division and/or a Wild Card spot the rest of the way.

*****

“Life does not consist mainly, or even largely, of facts or happenings. It consists of the storm of thoughts that is forever flowing through one’s head.”—Mark Twain

*****

Following are several quotes from the late Mike Leach, one of the most unique coaches in college football history:

“I’d like to think I am a good coach but I’ve called bad plays. I’ve coached bad practices. I’ve made bad substitution choices.”

“If you get into a fight, don’t take your helmet off. We’re looking for smart football players, not dumb ones.”

“The interesting thing about football is that football is the only sport where you quit playing when you get the lead.”