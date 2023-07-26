The Eagle Trace Invitational had several teams from across the state competing in one of the first golf tournaments of the year, including two local teams, the Mason County Royals, and the Fleming County Panthers.

Mason County won the tournament last year, with Jake Feldhaus, Grant Owens, Trey Cracraft, Noah Gardner and Quin Grooms shooting for a combined 304. Owens and Cracraft graduated at the end of the 2022-23 school year, and were essential elements in the Mason County golf team. Feldhaus, Gardner and Grooms returned to the Eagle Trace invitational this year, accompanied by senior Ryan Skaggs and sophomore Cole Owens.

The team averaged a 308 in qualifying and are the top five golfers for Mason County.

After winning the 12th region championship for the third time in a row last year shooting a combined 297, Mason County was prepped and ready to go heading into the invitational, despite losing two of their best from last season.

“We lost two huge seniors last year, they were vital to our program last year and we’re young. We have three sophomores in our top five, two that have never played within this competitive style of golf before. So, I’m excited about how we performed in this tournament and looking to see what we can build this year and in years moving forward.” said Royals head coach, Bryson Bennett.

The Royals shot a combined 306 in this tournament, two better than their qualifying, but two shots over their performance last year. With Feldhaus shooting a 68, Grooms a 78, Gardner a 79, and Owens and Skaggs both putting up 81s, Mason County was far from under performing.

Although they were unable to get back-to-back wins at the tournament, just narrowly getting beat by Eastern High School, who’s team shot a 304, Mason County was still six strokes ahead of the third place team, Highlands High School, who put up a 312.

Mason County’s coach said that he was proud of how the team performed in the tournament, stating that they will begin to lower their scores as the season progresses.

“Well, through qualifying we shot a 308 so, based on what we’ve done in the past we’re on that track. It’s just playing more. This is the first tournament of the year, the first one we’ve played in. Tournament golf you can’t simulate it one bit, so the more tournaments we get under our belt then those scores are gonna start lowering and lowering.” said coach Bennett.

Individually, the Royals top golfer, Jake Feldhaus performed exceptionally.

After tying with Harrison County’s David Krona with a stroke count of 68, the pair competed in a playoff hole to determine the second place golfer. First place was awarded to Pikeville’s Cameron Roberts, who put up a 66.

“I think I left some out there, but I made a few good puts.” said Feldhaus, “In the regular tournament I hit iron, and I figured I needed to hit driver to get a closer shot in and it didn’t really pay off but I still made par.” said Feldhaus.

At the end of the hot, grueling seven hour day on the course, the Royals went home with two second place trophies, and a first place spot in the 2A qualifiers, beating out tournament hosts, the Rowan County Vikings, and the Fleming County Panthers.

The Vikings performed well, as they always do, coming in fourth overall in the tournament, and second place in the 2A qualifiers, shooting a 316. Fleming County finished 12th overall, out of 23 teams competing, shooting a combined 339.