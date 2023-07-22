Augusta Independent School has hired two new coaches to fill vacant spots heading into the fall 2023 season.

Chris Robinson and Jason Courts will be stepping into the head coaching positions for the Augusta Panthers golf and archery teams. Both have experienced backgrounds in their respective sports, and are without a doubt going to be valuable assets to the Augusta athletics program.

Robinson, the new head golf coach, has been a youth coach for several years, and has been a KHSAA official in basketball and softball. His prior coaching experience, and knowledge of how KHSAA officiates will help him be able to better coach his team as the season gets into full swing.

Augusta currently has no meets scheduled for 2023, but will soon be on track to competing. Last years roster only had two graduating seniors, Braydon Appleman and Carter Plummer, and should see the return of several of last seasons competitors, like Keeton Bach, Nicholas Mains, Grayson Miller, Noland Young, Laci Tackett and Reagan Tackett.

Robinson is excited to get to the course with his team, and begin practicing for what will hopefully be a great season of golf for the Augusta Panthers.

Jason Courts came to Augusta from the Robertson County archery team, where he spent time as an assistant coach. Robertson County’s archery team has produced some very talented archers, from 2023 graduate Kole Whalen, who signed to Kentucky Christian University to shoot for their archery team at the collegiate level, to Joseph Eggleston, the fifth grade superstar who shot in the NASP world championship tournament earlier this summer.

AIS has not had an archery program for several years. Courts and the school hope to revive the program as the school year draws closer and progresses, to hopefully have built up enough interest to get rolling competitively come this winter.

The return of the archery program and a new head golf coach should spark new athletic interest at Augusta. The installation of the archery program will allow kids to participate in a sport they previously hadn’t gotten the opportunity to, and a new golf coach will spark the curiosity of those who may have previously been on the fence.

With Augusta being one of the smallest schools in the area, second to only maybe Robertson County or St. Pat, the staff at AIS want to provide as many opportunities to students as possible. Renewing and revitalizing these programs is just one way Augusta intends to continue to provide for their students.