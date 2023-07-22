Ah, summertime in the Ohio Valley.

While many of us relish the warmer temperatures, quite a few folks have little tolerance for the humidity that usually coincides with the 80-90 degree temps this time of year.

That also applies to the thousands of Kentucky high school football players preparing in the heat for the rapidly approaching season.

Local teams have been sweating it out in recent days and the players will continue to do so as they ready themselves for the first game of the season on Friday, August 18.

*****

QUICK GLANCE AT LOCAL TEAMS—Mason County, coming off a 13-1 season in its first year of competing at the Class 4A level, will be looking for several players to step up if they hope to replicate last year’s superlative season.

Coach Joe Wynn’s Royals open on the road in Flatwoods vs. Russell, which uncharacteristically struggled last year, finishing 2-9. Formerly a Class 3A district rival of Mason County, the Red Devils defeated the Royals 49-13 in the last meeting between the pair in 2019.

Mason County also announced a few days ago that they will be celebrating homecoming a bit earlier that usual, hosting Boyd County (8-4 last year) on Sept. 8.

Coach Bill Spencer and the Fleming County Panthers, which finished 7-5 in 2022, begins its season with a big test when the Class 3A school ventures to Lexington to face Class 6A Henry Clay. According to the KHSAA scoreboard, this will be the first

meeting between the two schools. The Blue Devils were 3-8 last year.

Lewis County coach Gene Peterson, in his second season at the Vanceburg school, will lead the Lions in their opener against Nicholas County at home on Aug. 18. It marks the first meeting between the two schools since a 44-0 Blue Jackets win in 2020.

The Class 3A Lions went 6-5 in Peterson’s first season at Lewis County, the first winning season at the school since coach Josh Hughes led the 2013 Lions to a 7-4 record.

Nicholas went 7-4 a year ago, and the Class A school features a first-year head coach, former Bracken County head man Daniel Clouse.

Bracken County will be coached by Steven Tarter and he is looking to lead the Class 2A Polar Bears to another winning campaign in his first year, after the team finished 7-3 last season.

Bracken opens with a home game against Pendleton County, a team they haven’t faced since 2019, when the Wildcats won 57-12. Pendleton County, a Class 3A school, finished 0-10 last year.

Another school beginning its season on August 18 that isn’t what could be defined as local is Anderson County. The 5A school does have a prominent local connection however.

The Bearcats will be led by former Mason County head coach David Buchanan, who is entering his inaugural season at the Lawrenceburg school. Buchanan was the Mercer County head coach for seven years after coaching the Royals to a 150-72 record from 1996-2014.

One of the finest gentlemen I ever had the pleasure of covering is excited to be back on the sidelines after serving as Offensive and Defensive Analyst at St. Xavier last year.

Coach “B” will be leading a team that went 2-9 a year ago. The Bearcats open the 2023 season at home vs. Rockcastle County.

*****

HENRY CHANGES PLANS—Terrell Henry, the former multi-sport standout at Mason County and a huge reason the Royals enjoyed a 13-1 season last year, recently announced he is heading to Morehead State University to continue his football career.

Henry originally planned to attend Georgetown College, but he has since had a change of heart and plans to become an Eagle.

Last season at Mason County, he had 26 receptions for 666 yards and nine touchdowns as a wideout, and Henry also starred on defense, coming up with nine interceptions and 44 solo tackles.

Morehead State competes in the NCAA Division Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and are members of the Pioneer Football League. The Eagles are coached by Rob Tenyer and finished 2-9 last season with several tough luck defeats.

MSU will open the season on Thursday, August 31 vs. West Virginia State at home in Jayne Stadium at 6 p.m.

*****

BENGALS OPEN CAMP—If you’re anxious to see the Cincinnati Bengals in-person before the season, the two-time defending AFC North Division Champions will kick off their 2023 training camp on Wednesday, July 26 at the Kettering Health Practice Fields just west of Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals have 10 scheduled open practices and four additional practices open exclusively to Season Ticket and Waitlist members. There is bleacher seating for 1,250 fans, plus additional standing room along the sidelines. Admission is free and no ticket is required and the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.

Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices, with different position groups available each day after practice.

*****

RING OF HONOR—Norman Julius Esiason.

Chad Javon Johnson.

Those two names, better known to Cincinnati Bengals fans as Boomer and Ochocinco, and both former players will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor at halftime of the primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25.

Esiason was named the MVP of the NFL in 1988 when the lefty quarterback led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

Johnson is the Bengals all-time leading receiver.

Both are popular personalities among Bengals aficionados and they remain staunch supporters of the franchise.

*****

MLB DRAFT EXPERT RANKS REDS AT TOP—Jim Callis, a baseball writer who closely follows the best amateur prospects for MLB.com, calls the 2023 Reds class “the best haul of talent among all 30 clubs.”

Of course, it’s far too early to predict how this class will pan out in the future, but it is noteworthy that Callis had a lot of

positive things to say about the Reds’ selections. He was complimentary of the first two picks, college pitchers Rhett Lowder and Ty Floyd, as well as second round selection Sammy Stafura, a high school shortstop from New York, and California high school pitcher-first baseman Cole Schoenwetter.

Callis also praised the selections of college lefties Hunter Hollan and Logan Van Treeck, and added that the Reds picked “the draft’s best defensive catcher in Long Beach State’s Connor Burns and two productive college bats in Virginia outfielder Ethan O’Donnell and Stanford first baseman Carter Graham.”

*****

REDS LOOKING FOR CONSISTENCY—After suffering a three-game sweep to the Milwaukee Brewers out of the break, the Reds managed to split a pair with San Francisco after dropping the first two games of the series, which extended their losing streak to six.

A pair of superlative pitching performances highlighted the final two games against the Giants, with Graham Ashcraft and Andrew Abbott giving the Reds a much-needed lift.

Ashcraft went six strong frames, but appeared to tire a bit in the seventh inning after giving up a home run. The bullpen came to the rescue and three relievers (Ian Gibaut, Lucas Sims and Alexis Diaz) blanked the Giants over the final three innings for the 3-2 streak-snapping win. The Reds also supported Ashcraft with several outstanding defensive plays in the much-needed victory.

On Thursday afternoon, Abbott continued to show why he is the best rookie pitcher in the game. The southpaw toyed with the Giants, becoming the first Reds pitcher to toss eight innings

in a game this season. He allowed just one hit, improving his record to 5-2, while lowering his earned run average to 2.10.

Next up for the Reds is a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which began Friday, a day after this column was written.

The 52-46 Reds remain two and a half games behind the Brewers heading into the series, and the D-Backs enter GABP at 54-43, two games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

While the Reds entertain Arizona this weekend, the Brewers are hosting the team with the best record in baseball, the 62-33 Atlanta Braves.

While it would be beneficial to move closer to Milwaukee in the standings over the weekend, the Reds have an even better opportunity to do something about it beginning Monday evening.

That’s when they will be seeking revenge in a three-game set at American Family Field. It marks the final games between the NL Central rivals this season, and if the Reds hope to reach the postseason, their only real shot is winning the division.

The Wild Card race has several teams ahead of Cincinnati, which means that catching and surpassing Milwaukee has to be the goal for the Reds.

The Brewers appear to have the edge in pitching and experience when you compare the two clubs, especially after dominating the Reds so far this season by winning eight of the 10 meetings. However, if the Reds can find a way to take at least two out of three in Milwaukee, that could give a young team a definite confidence boost heading into the dog days of the season.

Not going out on a limb and declaring either team the NL Central champs at this point of the season, but actually being in a pennant race and having an exciting young team to watch certainly beats the alternative.

*****

“The human race has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter.”—Mark Twain

*****

“When you’re good at something, you’ll tell everyone. When you’re great at something, they’ll tell you.”—Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton