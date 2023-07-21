The 2023 Cincinnati Reds camp at Wald Park has concluded with a grand slam.

The camp began Monday morning with kids flocking to Wald Park to get their new uniform and meet their coaches. The past four days from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the campers have been working with their coaches to improve their skill at both fielding and batting, under the curriculum of the Cincinnati Reds.

Throughout the week the campers competed in a variety of skills competitions, to demonstrate what they had learned from the camp.

At the end of yesterday’s instruction, the campers received awards based on their performance in these competitions, with each age group receiving a regional third place winner, a runner up, and a regional champion. These winners’ scores in each skill competition will be submitted, and the top ten in each age category across each Cincinnati Reds Camp location will be invited to compete in a “champions day” competition at Great American Ballpark.

“This week has really went well, with the weather being a little bit wet and everything, we was fortunate enough that the fields here at Wald Park were in really good shape, Jimmy Brown does a really good job of keeping them up and keeping them going so if you do have a little rain you have a chance to play. It’s really went well. we’ve had four good days out here for the weather, and it’s just been really good and the kids have learned, and we just hope we can get some more numbers next year, but I think overall it’s been really good for us this year.” said station leader, Tom Posey.

The Reds guaranteed that each kid participating, no matter the skill level, would walk away from the camp an improved player on the field, in one way or another. And the Reds delivered.

According to Posey, each kid participating in camp thoroughly enjoyed it, and had fun learning with their coaches and meeting new friends. Once being split into groups, each of which named after a popular Red’s star, the kids worked on skills and fundamentals that would suit their needs. Each coach was trained to teach via the Cincinnati Reds training curriculum, and adapted it to better help the kids understand how to improve.

“The coaches we have, the station leaders we have are either current or former college players. It’s really good for them to be at the stations and the kids are learning from them. We have to go with the Reds curriculum, which is exactly what you want from a Major League team, but the guys and the girls with the positions they’re in with the stations, these young college guys really do a good job of teaching what the Reds want but also throwing in a little bit of what they’ve learned in college or high school. It’s really good for them to get a chance to start coaching because a lot of them, they’re gonna be coaches one day.” said Posey.

The camp will conclude today after a trip for all campers to Great American Ballpark. The campers will tour the facility and practice some on the field. They will also get to meet a current player, based on availability. The trip is open to family members of campers, but bus seating is limited.

“It’s been really good. This is my sixth year working Reds camp, and after I had started working to see how it works, and then with Wald Park coming in like it has, with doctor Owens and the board members, Mr. Pawsat has been here both years, Sheriff Boggs has been a big supporter and all the board members have been a big supporter of this. We have a great natural facility here and and it’s really been good for the area to have this. There’s not really a lot of camps in the area, but this camp is local, and next years hopefully the parents will see and set aside the money to send their kids. It’s four days here at Wald Park, and one day at Great American and it’s just a really great baseball atmosphere.” said Posey.

Coach Posey and the Wald Park board of directors hope to have the Cincinnati Red’s camp back at Wald Park next summer. This year makes the second the Reds have come to Maysville, and Wald Park hopes it’s far from the last. Next year’s camps will soon be announced, and registration forms will open soon after.