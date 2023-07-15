Assistant coach of the Cal State Fullerton Titans and former Mason County Royal, Ryan Hamm is returning to Maysville next month to host a pair of youth basketball skills camps.

Hamm played on the 2007-2008 state championship team alongside Darius Miller, and helped bring that team victory 34 out 38 times. He quickly began coaching an AAU team at the 12U level, and by 2014, had his first college assistant coaching position with Saint Leo University. Hamm has spent the last nine years coaching at the collegiate level, and gets excited each time he has an opportunity to give back to the community that made him who he is today.

”I don’t get to come home very often obviously now living in California but also spending time in Florida and Missouri, so it’s really hard for me to get home, but when I do have an opportunity to do so I like to just help out the youth. When I was growing up there, there was a lot of people who would sacrifice their nights, their days their weekends to get me in the gym or to open up a gym for me, and set a foundation from a fundamental standpoint that carried through all the way up until today.” said Hamm.

Hamm will be hosting a two night camp on August 8th and 10th for kids aged 11-14, and a one night camp August 9th for kids aged 8-10. Camp will run from 5-8 on August 8th and 10th, and from 5-7 on August 9th at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club.

Hamm said that this will be a good way to end out the summer, having fun playing the game of basketball.

“Being in team settings or camp settings when there’s other players along side of you, being able to see the floor and spacing, reading a defense, knowing when to kick the ball or what pass to make is always huge, so hopefully to incorporate some of that within the framework of the skill nights. More than anything, I just want them to leave with something. I don’t care if it’s one thing or five things, I want them to at least know something after the camp that they previously didn’t know, and that could be just someone else’s name. A friend.” said Hamm.

The camp will focus on teaching kids fundamentals and helping them grow as athletes in a team environment. Hamm believes that if a player only practices on their own, they get into a rhythm of only dribbling and shooting, and lack the experience needed to know how and when to pass the ball. Passing, Hamm called a dying art in the world of basketball.

Kids will be split up based on age, partly to have enough space in the gym for everyone to have ample room to practice, and party to allow each age group to focus on what will benefit them the most.

“The ages are different for a reason. I don’t want it to get convoluted, with older kids, younger kids running and tackling each other just from a size differentiation and space. Also, if you’re with older kids, their bodies have just matured and developed at a different level and pace than the younger kids. Whether that’s hoops being all the way up to ten feet versus maybe eight and half or nine feet for the younger kids, or maybe some more in depth teaching beyond the fundamentals, but both groups will get a foundation.” said Hamm.

Both boys and girls are welcome at the camp. Each participant will receive a free camp shirt and local restaurant coupons for registering. The two night 11-14 camp will be $65 per camper, and the one night 8-10 camp will be $45 per camper.

The majority of the proceeds from the camp will be donated directly to the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, as a way for Hamm to say thank you, and to continue to give back to his community.

Registration links for both camps can be found on Ryan Hamm’s Facebook page. Questions regarding registration or the camp itself should be directed to Hamm, at (606) 584-9014, or at ryanhamm15@yahoo.com.