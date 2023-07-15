For years, we have heard of the “Cardinal Way,” which has become a mantra in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization. It began decades ago after Cardinals coaches George Kissell and Dave Ricketts originated the plan, and it has become a source of pride for the franchise.

Since 2011, when the organization signed a player, he was given a 117-page document defining the Cardinal Way of doing things. The practice has been effective it for years, but it is currently being questioned by close observers of the franchise.

When other franchises hear the phrase Cardinal Way, many find it cringeworthy. It seems rather condescending, like the Cardinals have it all figured out and other teams don’t.

One thing is certain in 2023 however.

The Cardinal Way has not produced the results folks have come to expect in the Gateway to the West, and a lot of folks in St. Louis are less than thrilled with the Cardinal Way.

The 38-52 Redbirds are firmly entrenched in the cellar of the National League Central Division, 11 ½ games behind the front-running Cincinnati Reds.

There are several reasons for the unexpected demise of the Cardinals, not the least of which is a lackluster pitching staff. The team also isn’t responding well to its manager, Oliver Marmol, who has had public disagreements with a few players, and is reportedly on the hot seat.

Is the Cardinal Way obsolete?

Or is it just an aberration this season?

Those questions cannot be answered yet, but perhaps there should be a new term for what’s going on in the Queen City.

The Reds have surprised baseball experts and observers up to this point, and if it continues in the second half of the season, how about the Red Way?

It could be used to describe several aspects of this team that has vaulted them to first place in the division.

Foremost among them is the speed factor, which has been taken to a whole new level with the addition of Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz. There are several other players who utilize their speed and take the extra base whenever possible, including TJ Friedl, Jonathan India, Jake Fraley and Will Benson.

The Red Way could also be defined by never giving up, no matter the score or situation. The team leads the big leagues in comeback victories and that will be a key component to their continued success.

Having a strong pitching staff should also be included in the Red Way, and we have seen some improvement in the bullpen, but the starters still need to be more consistent.

For the Red Way of the future to maintain a consistent winning philosophy, the front office needs to keep drafting effectively and developing that talent, so that they’re ready to contribute at the major league level when called upon.

So far, so good on that one.

The Red Way should also emphasize fundamentals and an expect to win attitude. When each and every player on the roster shows up to the ball park, each of them should feel confident that they’re going to win.

Another Red Way should be about beating teams in the NL Central, which is something this team has struggled with in 2023. They’re 12-14 vs. the NL Central and just 2-5 against the Brewers heading into last night’s series opener. (That three-game set began after this was written, but we’ll be talking more about it in the next column.)

If the Redlegs hope to stay in first place, it would behoove them to turn it around against the Brew Crew and the rest of the division.

*****

PITCHING IS ALWAYS A NEED—The Reds went heavy on drafting collegiate pitchers in the MLB Draft, something that will hopefully pay big dividends down the road.

Twelve of the teams’ 21 selections were pitchers, and the Reds have shifted in recent years to selecting more college players than high schoolers. It has been a wise move, since those players tend to be less risky, more mature and oftentimes, more affordable.

After taking Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder and LSU hurler Ty Floyd with its first two picks, the first position player selected was 18-year-old shortstop Sammy Stafura, a player the Reds considered to be a steal with the 43rd pick.

Rounding out the team’s top selections were Arkansas lefthanded pitcher Hunter Hollan, high school righty pitcher Cole Schoenwetter, Long Beach State catcher Connor Burns, Virginia outfielder Ethan O’Donnell, Miami (Fla.) shortstop Dominic Pitelli, Stanford first baseman Carter Graham, and two more southpaw pitchers, Lipscomb’s Logan Van Treeck and Graham Osman of Long Beach State.

Drafting pitchers always involves a degree of risk, but you can never have too many in your farm system.

*****

ALL-STAR OBSERVATIONS—At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old dude, when I tuned into the 93rd MLB All-Star Game, I was less than thrilled about the lame uniforms worn by both teams.

Hey Commissioner, let’s go back to the players wearing their team uniforms in the game, okay?

Another mild gripe is the players being mic’ed up. It’s simply gone too far, especially when you have a pitcher wearing a microphone when he’s trying to get outs.

While I’m complaining, I am not a big fan of the Fox crew of A-Rod, David Ortiz, Derek Jeter and Pedro Martinez.

One more gripe: the home run derby format needs revamped. It’s difficult to follow and drags on and on and on.

*****

FIRST IMPRESSIONS—Seems strange to be talking about UK basketball in the middle of July, but the team’s trip to Canada to play in the 2023 Globl Jam should prove beneficial to the success of the Cats down the road.

At the risk of going too overboard on the results of one game (against a team of questionable overall talent), the Cats looked impressive in their 81-73 win over Team Germany.

The two things that stood out was this team appears to be a much better passing team than recent Kentucky squads, and the man-to-man defense looked pretty stout.

The team has had limited time together, but they shared the ball, and got out on the break quickly.

The veterans led the way, as they should, with Antonio Reeves scoring 24 points, and West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell knocking down four 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point output.

The freshmen guard tandem of DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham could be a dynamic duo in the backcourt, with similar skills of getting into the paint with ease.

Adou Thiero also played well, and he’s a player who does a little bit of everything on the court. He plays strong defense, he rebounds and he puts forth a 100 percent effort at all times. Freshmen Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards showed promise of better things to come as well.

The Cats also held their own on the boards against a taller opponent, with both UK big men (Udonna Onyenso and Aaron Bradshaw) sitting out the game with injuries.

(We’ll have more to say about the Wildcats and the 2023 Globl Jam in the next column.)

*****

“When your friends begin to flatter you on how good you look, it’s a sure sign you’re getting old.”—Mark Twain

*****

“Baseball isn’t just a game. It’s life played out on a field—a field of dreams—on diamonds of green, where players pursuing their dreams try to be the best they can be on the grandest stage of all—where men become boys and boys become men, all speaking one universal language without uttering a single word.”—Tom Tatum, author and movie producer