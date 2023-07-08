The Major League Baseball All-Star Game has lost some of its luster in recent years, but it remains the best event of its kind in professional sports.

The game has provided many fond memories and given baseball fans numerous thrilling moments during its 92-game history.

For fans of the Cincinnati Reds, several of those moments stand out, with special performances from various players throughout the years.

The July 14, 1970 game immediately comes to mind for several reasons, with the foremost being that I was fortunate enough to be there, thanks to my dad. I still recall the Secret Service agents with their backs to the field keeping a close eye on the 51,838 fans while protecting President Nixon, who threw out the first pitch.

Riverfront Stadium had only been open a couple of weeks and it was the first All-Star Game played under the lights.

A three-run rally by the National League in the bottom of the ninth inning knotted the game at 4-4 and sent the game into extra innings. The tying run was scored by Reds second baseman Joe Morgan on a pinch-hit sacrifice fly from Roberto Clemente.

The dramatic finish came in the bottom of the 12th inning.

After the Angels’ Clyde Wright retired the first two hitters, Cincinnati’s Pete Rose and Billy Grabarkewitz of the Dodgers hit back-to-back singles. That brought the Mets’ Jim Hickman to the plate, and he promptly lined a Wright pitch to centerfielder

Amos Otis, who fired a strike to catcher Ray Fosse as Rose sped toward the plate.

We all know what happened next.

Rose barreled over Fosse as the ball reached the Cleveland catcher, causing Fosse to drop the ball and give the NL the 5-4 win.

The collision became a source of controversy, and Fosse’s career was never the same. The 23-year-old suffered a fractured and separated left shoulder and the damage wasn’t immediately known from X-rays taken after the game. Fosse even continued to play for weeks, but he never fully regained his swing or level of play.

The debate continued for years involving violent collisions at home plate, with prohibitions imposed at amateur levels.

Eventually, after San Francisco catcher Buster Posey suffered a season-ending injury during the 2013 season in a similar collision, Major League Baseball prohibited the practice in 2014.

Getting back to the 1970 game, the win for the NL was its eighth consecutive in the event, a streak that would end the next year, before the NL began an 11-game winning streak in 1972.

Carl Yastrzemski was named the MVP after tying the All-Star Game record for hits in a game (4) despite playing for the losing team.

*****

MORE CINCINNATI CONNECTIONS—Rose was not the only Red to play a key role in an All-Star Game, and Cincinnati has played

host to four other Midsummer Classics, in addition to the memorable 1970 event.

*****

REDS ROOKIE ACE—The first All-Star Game to be played in Cincinnati occurred on July 6, 1938, and featured Reds rookie Johnny Vander Meer as the starting pitcher for the National League.

The 23-year-old southpaw was awarded the honor of starting the game after posting back-to-back no-hitters in June, a record that will likely never be matched.

Vander Meer tossed three one-hit, shutout innings to earn the victory in a 4-1 NL win.

*****

REDLEGS HOST 20TH ALL-STAR GAME—On July 14, 1953, the best players in the game returned to Crosley Field.

The hosts changed their name from Reds to Redlegs at the beginning of the season, during the height of anti-communism in the United States. The Reds name returned six years later.

This game was originally scheduled for Braves Field in Boston, which had hosted in 1936, but when the Braves relocated to Milwaukee, the game was awarded to Cincinnati.

New York Yankees manager Casey Stengel led the Bronx Bombers to four consecutive titles from 1949-1953, but he lost his fourth All-Star Game in a row to the National League.

The NL offensive attack was led by Enos Slaughter and Pee Wee Reese, who had two hits apiece in the 5-1 win. Warren Spahn was the winning pitcher in relief, and another notable aspect of the game was the appearance of 46-year-old Satchel Paige of

the American League, who became the oldest pitcher to appear in an All-Star Game.

*****

PEREZ DELIVERS IN CLUTCH—The 1967 game, which featured 24 future Hall of Famers, went 15 innings and featured 30 strikeouts by the two pitching staffs, records that were tied in the 2008 game.

The NL began the scoring in the second inning when Dick Allen hit a home run off of Dean Chance, who was pitching in his home park. The game was tied when Brooks Robinson went deep against Ferguson Jenkins in the sixth inning.

The score remained 1-1 until Reds first baseman Tony Perez stepped to the dish with one out in the top of the 15th inning. One of the most popular and clutch players in the history of the franchise, “Doggie” smashed a home run off of Catfish Hunter to give the NL a 2-1 lead they held after Tom Seaver came on to notch the save in the bottom of the 15th.

*****

BIG RED MACHINE DOMINATES—As part of the celebration of the United States Bicentennial, the All-Star Game in 1976 was played in Philadelphia.

However, it wasn’t the Phillies who starred on July 13, instead it was the Cincinnati Reds who stepped up to lead the NL to a 7-1 win in front of 63,974 fans.

The 1975 and 1976 World Champions put on a show.

Five Reds were in the starting lineup—Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, George Foster, Johnny Bench and Dave Concepcion—and Tony Perez and Ken Griffey came off the bench for the National League.

Rose had a pair of hits and scored a run, Morgan had a hit and scored a run, Foster hit a three-run home run, and Bench, Concepcion and Griffey each contributed a hit.

*****

DAVEY GOES DEEP—The 1982 All-Star Game had historical significance, being the only one ever played outside the United States.

The game was held on July 13 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with 59,057 looking on.

After the American League scored a run in the first inning, Reds shortstop Dave Concepcion gave the NL the lead for good with a two-run bomb off Dennis Eckersley in the second inning.

Concepcion was the named the MVP and Expos righthander Steve Rogers was the winning pitcher.

*****

NL FALLS AT RIVERFRONT—The 1988 Midsummer Classic was played in Cincinnati, and the game was a pitcher’s duel, with the American League eking out a 2-1 win.

The highlight of the game for Reds fans was when rookie third baseman Chris Sabo entered the game in the seventh inning as a pinch-runner and promptly swiped second base, much to the delight of the 55,837 fans at Riverfront Stadium. Sabo would go on to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

*****

FRAZIER UNLEASHES POWER—Great American Ball Park hosted its first All-Star Game on July 14, 2015, and the American League cruised to a 6-3 win.

Mile Trout led off the game with a home run and was named the MVP.

Reds third baseman Todd Frazier was named to the starting lineup but went 0-for-3 for the NL.

Frazier had his moment the night before the game when he unexpectedly won the Home Run Derby in his home park.

Frazier beat 2012 Derby champion Prince Fielder in the first round, Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson in the second round and Dodgers rookie Joc Pederson in the finals. Frazier was just the second hometown participant to win the derby since Ryne Sandberg won as a Chicago Cub in 1990.

*****

NL CENTRAL SHOWDOWN—Following a four-game sweep of the inept Nationals in Washington D.C., the self-proclaimed “America’s Team” departed for Milwaukee to face the Brewers in an important three-game series just before the All-Star break.

The Rallyin’ Reds were sending rookie sensation Andrew Abbott to the mound in the Friday opener—the series got underway after this column was written and emailed on Thursday—against Brewers ace righty Corbin Burnes.

Abbott went into last night’s game with a 4-0 record and a microscopic 1.21 ERA. The lefty has 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings and made his big-league debut against Milwaukee at GABP on June 5. He pitched six scoreless innings and picked up the victory in the 2-0 Reds win.

The red-hot Reds head into American Family Field winners of eight of their last 10, and playing like road warriors. They improved their road record to 26-18 after sweeping the Nats, and stand two games in front of the Brewers in the NL Central

with a 49-39 overall mark. Not too shabby, considering they opened the season with a 7-15 record.

The Reds continue to be the best story in baseball with their running, hustling style, as they continually put pressure on their opponent.

They find different ways to win, with someone new stepping up in every game and they simply cannot be counted out of a game at any time. The finale in the nation’s capital was further proof of that, with Nick Senzel making a sensational game-saving catch in right field in the 9th inning before hitting a two-run bomb in the 10th.

It promises to be another exciting series for the Reds and a series win in Milwaukee would be extra sweet heading into the break.

Coming out of the break, it will be the Brewers’ turn to go on the road, when they head to Cincinnati for three games July 14-16.

*****

“It is good to obey all the rules when you’re young, so you’ll have the strength to break them when you’re old.”—Mark Twain

*****

“In an All-Star game the players are having more fun than usual and showing their personalities more than usual. And there are guys in this game—I‘m not one of them—who are historically good. First-ballot Hall of Famers.”—Sean Doolittle, who was named an All-Star in 2014 and 2018