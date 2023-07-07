40th annual Joe Donovan Memorial overall men’s winner, Bryant Curtis addresses the camera as he runs by. (photo by Leo McKay)

The 40th annual Knights of Columbus Joe Donvan Memorial River Run was a success.

The event, used to kick off the city of Maysville’s Fourth of July festivities, saw a mass of over sixty runners at the starting line, of all different age groups. The race was split into several different age divisions, from 14 and under, to 70 and over. Each division had it’s fair share of competitors.

The race began at 8 a.m. on July 4, at the Limestone Landing, with each competitor eager to begin. Whether they opted to walk, run, roll or spectate, everyone who gathered at the starting line was excited to take part in the race.

Bryant Curtis was the overall winner of the mens division, coming in with a final time of 18:14. Curtis was a former member of the Augusta Panthers Cross Country team, but has since transferred to Mason County.

The female overall winner, Layla Henderson is also a high school cross country athlete, having ran in the 2023 KHSAA state track and field competition for Mason County.

The divisional winners of each category competed hard and gave it their all, besting their competition. A first place trophy was awarded to the winner of both the men’s and womens catefories.

The two winners of the under 14 division, were Shelly Roberts and Tatum Faulkner. Peyton Ullery, another Mason County track star, won the men’s 15-19 division. There were no competitors in the women’s division.

The adult divisional winners were Edward Ross and Ashley Shugars in the 20-29 division, Nathaniel Grayson and Sara Schwallie in the 30-39 division, John Meng and Donna Riggs in the 40-49, David Gallenstein and Melissa Ring in the 50-59, Vic Bowman and Sue Adams in the 60-69 and Robert Johnson in the 70+ division.

The winners of the 2 mile walking race, were Robert Johnson and Vicky Bess.

The Joe Donovan Memorial River Run is an event that has been hosted by the Maysville chapter of the Knights of Columbus for four decades. Each year, many regular competitors and newcomers flock to downtown Maysville to take part in the historic and enjoyable event. Whether they are competing to win, or just taking part in the tradition, everyone who participates thoroughly enjoys the race, which has no plans on ending anytime soon.