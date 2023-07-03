The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft commences on Sunday, July 9 and continues through Tuesday, July 11, and despite not getting the hype associated with the NFL draft, it is an integral component to future success for MLB teams.

There is no comparison to drafts in other professional sports, with baseball being the most difficult sport to predict ultimate success. Drafting baseball players is a much more inexact science than in the other major sports, with only 66 percent of first-round picks ultimately making it to the bigs.

The MLB Draft consists of 20 rounds with 614 players being picked, which was changed in 2019 from the previous 40 rounds and 1,214 players selected. Teams can also select high school players, who will begin in the minor leagues. College players are eligible after their junior season, or if they are at least 21 years old.

In recent years, teams have shown a preference for collegiate players, especially in the early rounds. The primary reason is those players are more seasoned and less of a risk, especially when it comes to pitchers.

The importance of having good drafts is only amplified for teams like the Cincinnati Reds, an organization that

is not going to spend big dollars on the free agent market. Scouting and developing cannot be overstated when it comes to the success of small market franchises.

The draft has been good to the Reds in recent years, with the results beginning to show on this year’s winning club. Not only

have they made some outstanding selections, but a few of those players have developed quickly.

Included among those success stories are rookies Matt McLain and Andrew Abbott. McLain was the Reds’ top pick in the 2021 draft and Abbott was the second-round choice the same year.

Some may wonder where Elly De La Cruz was drafted, but he was an international signing from the Dominican Republic. He was signed July 2, 2018 at the age of 16, which is not unusual for players from Latin America.

Other draft picks currently on the Reds roster include pitchers Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Alexis Diaz and Graham Ashcraft, catcher Tyler Stephenson, second baseman Jonathan India, first baseman Joey Votto, infielder-outfielder Nick Senzel, and outfielder Stuart Fairchild.

The Reds have the seventh pick in this year’s draft, providing them an opportunity to select one of the top prospects. The teams picking in front of the Reds are the Pirates, Nationals, Tigers, Rangers, Twins and Athletics.

Mock drafts are not always the best predictor of who will go exactly where, but it does give us a glimpse at who the first players will be off the board.

Several outstanding college players are at the top of most lists, including Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford, outfielder Dylan Crews and pitcher Paul Skenes of LSU, Virginia catcher Kyle Teel, Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder, Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander, Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield and three shortstops: Jacob Gonzalez of Ole Miss, Jacob Wilson of Grand Canyon and Maryland’s Matt Shaw.

Several high school players are also expected to be picked in the first round, with Walker Jenkins and Max Clark, catcher Blake Mitchell, shortstop Arjun Nimmala, third baseman Aydan Miller, and pitchers Noble Meyer and Thomas White in the mix.

There will also be the usual surprise picks, like the one the Reds made last year, when they selected 17-year-old third baseman Cam Collier. Collier has struggled in his first professional season, hitting .215 with four home runs and 30 RBI at Single-A Daytona.

One mock draft has the Reds selecting Lowder, and another recent one has Dollander as their top pick. Pitching is a definite area of need, and if the first-round pick is not one of the collegiate righthanders, there are 19 more rounds to add pitching depth.

*****

HITS AND MISSES—The Reds, like every team in baseball, have had their share of hits and misses with their top draft pick through the years.

Their pick in the first draft was Bernie Carbo, who had a good career, but spent the majority of his career in St. Louis and Boston.

The real impact pick in the 1965 draft came in the second round, when the Reds selected what turned out to be a pretty fair catcher in one Johnny Bench.

Other top draft pick hits, in addition to the aforementioned current players: pitcher Gary Nolan (1968), pitcher Don Gullett (1969), pitcher Ron Robinson (1980), shortstop Barry Larkin (1985), pitcher Homer Bailey (2004), rightfielder Jay Bruce (2005), pitcher Mike Leake (2009)

Several other top picks had success with teams other than Cincinnati: shortstop Kurt Stillwell (1989), catcher Dan Wilson (1990), pitcher Brett Tomko (1995), first baseman Yonder Alonso (2008), catcher Yasmani Grandal (2010)

Still to be determined: outfielder Austin Hendrick, who was the team’s first selection in 2020, but he’s struggled in the minors. He’s currently hitting .223 at High-A Dayton.

Players whose careers were cut short due to injury: pitcher Wayne Simpson (1967), first baseman Nick Esasky (1978), outfielder Austin Kearns (1998), catcher Devin Mesoraco (2007).

Misses (or who is he?): pitcher Timothy Grant (1968), shortstop Gary Polczynski (1970), shortstop Mike Miley (1971), pitcher Larry Payne (1972), outfielder Bradford Kessler (1973), pitcher Steve Reed (1974), outfielder Tony Moretto (1975), pitcher Mark King (1976), third baseman Tad Venger (1977), catcher Danny Lamar (1979), outfielder Lanell Culver (1981), pitcher Scott Jones (1982), pitcher Pat Pacillo (1984), outfielder Scott Bryant (1989), outfielder Pat Watkins (1993), outfielder Johnny Oliver (1996), third baseman Brandon Larson (1997), pitcher Ty Howington (1999), shortstop David Espinosa (2000), pitcher Chris Gruler (2002), pitcher Nick Howard (2014)

That is indeed a lot of misses, at least with their first-round picks, but it also appears the team’s scouting department is doing a much better job of evaluating talent at the present time.

*****

FIRST PICK IN FIRST DRAFT—The inaugural MLB Draft was conducted in 1965, and the top pick was selected by the Kansas

City Athletics, who took an outfielder from Arizona State, Rick Monday. Monday led the Sun Devils to the national championship and was named the College Player of the Year, and he went on to have an outstanding big league career, playing for the Athletics, Cubs and Dodgers.

Monday was a member of the 1977 and 1978 pennant-winning Dodger teams, as well as the 1981 world champions.

Despite his excellent playing career, Monday became even more well-known for an incident that occurred at Dodger Stadium on April 25, 1976, while he was a member of the Cubs. Monday observed a pair of protesters setting fire to an American flag in left-center field. He immediately raced over and snatched the flag away to thunderous cheers from the crowd.

*****

MORE TOP OVERALL PICKS—There have been tremendous success stories included among some of the top draft selections, and there have been several picks who did not come close to becoming competent big-leaguers.

That only gives even more credence that drafting prospects is an inexact science, particularly in those years when there isn’t a clear-cut number one selection.

Three top picks are currently in the National Baseball Hall of

Fame. The first inductee was Cincinnati native Ken Griffey Jr., who entered the hall in 2016 with a record 99.3 percent of the vote.

He has since been joined by former top picks Chipper Jones and Harold Baines, who were inducted in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Sprinkled among many other top picks who went on to have productive major league careers are players who did not work out.

Some of those names are Steve Chilcutt, Mike Ivie, Al Chambers, Brien Taylor, Matt Anderson, Bryan Bullington, Luke Hochevar and Brady Aiken.

Last year’s overall top selection, Jackson Holliday, was picked by the Baltimore Orioles, and the son of former big leaguer Matt Holliday is having an impressive season. The 19-year-old shortstop earned a promotion to High-A Aberdeen in the South Atlantic League after hitting .396 at Delmarva in the Carolina League. He is currently hitting .295 and has swiped 17 bases in 54 games for Delmarva.

*****

ON THE ROAD AGAIN—After concluding their first half home schedule with a series-winning 4-3 victory over San Diego on Sunday afternoon, the Reds are in the midst of a seven-game road trip before taking a few days off for the annual All-Star break. When the Reds left the Queen City, they were on quite a run, having won 16 of their last 20 games, a feat they hadn’t accomplished since 2013.

This column was written and emailed before the Comeback Kids began a four-game set in the nation’s capital against the Nationals, and tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central. The Brewers opened a four-game series hosting the Cubs this week, before the Reds head to American Family Field for three games in a matchup of division leaders.

Following the break, the Reds open a 10-game homestand, beginning with three against the Brewers, followed by four against the Giants, and three versus the Diamondbacks.

It will be interesting to see how that shakes out, and exactly where the Reds are heading into late July. If they’re still a legitimate contender—and it’s likely they will be—what moves will the front office make before the August 1 trade deadline?

*****

“That desire which is in us all to better other people’s condition by having them think as we think.”—Mark Twain

*****

“Baseball is ninety percent mental. The other half is physical.”—Yogi Berra