Augusta Independent School has partnered with the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund and St. Elizabeth to revamp the historic Augusta baseball field, home of the Augusta Panthers and Lady Panthers.

The field has seen a lot of use over the decades since it was built, being the primary field for Augusta Independent School for years, hosting countless little league games and high school tournaments. The Augusta field was the site for the 2023 39th district softball tournament, in which the Bracken County Lady Bears came out on top.

According to Augusta Independent School Principal, and Augusta Panthers head coach Robin Kelsch, the field has seen even more use within the past ten years.

Fans who have travelled to Augusta to watch either the Panthers, Lady Panthers or one of their opponents know just as well as the coaches and athletes do, the field is long overdue for renovation. The field is prone to flooding, which has led to games being pushed back or even cancelled, practices moved around and overall frustration from coaches and athletes alike.

Augusta also has no official bullpens for pitchers to warm up. In the yard around the field, they do have mounds placed, but with neighborhood children often using them as playgrounds, the pitchers rarely get to warm up properly. Dugouts are also a place of interest for renovation, with the wooden structures and chain link fence surrounding them coming apart after years of use.

The Reds Community Fund and St. Elizabeth have helped sponsor renovations for around eleven other ball fields in the greater Cincinnati area.

Augusta’s new field will be a synthetic turf field, to alleviate issues with flooding. The turf field will also allow for equipment to be easily moved around, to accommodate both baseball and softball games and not limit the field to use for one of the other. Charlie Frank, head of the Reds Community Fund, said that a turf field will allow the teams to utilize the field more often due to the lack of flooding, and will be an opportunity for the community to come together.

New dugouts, a scoreboard, batting cages, bullpens, a concessions stand and bleacher shelters are all also planned for construction.

Each of these structures, although not exactly required for a game to take place, are necessary for the experience of a baseball or softball game. Augusta superintendent Lisa McCane said the field will not only be beneficial to Augusta athletes, but will affect the region as a whole.

According to Augusta Panthers co-head coach, Craig Miller, both St. Elizabeth and the Reds Community Fund are focused on enhancing lower economic communities and school districts, through helping youth sports, while also “elevating health initiatives for children.”

McCane said that Reds Community Fund leader Charlie Frank came to see the Augusta ball field and noted that it was perfect for community fund use.

Both the AISD and the Reds Community Fund began negotiations in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost around $500,000, the Reds Community Fund and St. Elizabeth Healthcare have pledged committed $200,000 with AISD and the City of Augusta overseeing raising the remaining $300,000.

AISD is accepting any and all donations to help move the project forward, with premier sponsorships including field naming rights at $100,000, the batting cage at $50,000, dugouts at $25,000 each, the scoreboard at $20,000, the concessions building at $15,000, bleacher shelters at $10,000 each and the bullpens at $7,500 each.

Augusta is hoping to have enough money raised and pledged by the end of July, to proceed with construction. An opening day ceremony is expected to take place in the spring of 2024.