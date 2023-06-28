It never ceases to amaze just how much a winning professional sports franchise can provide a positive aura for its fanbase and unite a town.

The elevated mood of the residents can even be felt, especially with the way the Cincinnati Reds are performing with their hustling, aggressive style of play.

It’s also a boost to the economy as more and more fans flock to Great American Ball Park, and in the past few years, to Paycor Stadium as well.

Even fans who would otherwise not get along because of various high school and college rivalries, cheer together when it comes to their favorite pro teams.

For instance, you’ll see many of the feuding fans of UC, Xavier, Ohio State, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia and Marshall cheering together as they root on the Cincinnati Reds and/or the Bengals.

WHO DEY INDEED—The winning began with the Bengals, a team that was a consistent loser for years.

Just a few years ago, the front office was practically begging folks to come to their games as the losses mounted.

After drafting wisely and the signing several key free agents, the fortunes of the Men in Stripes did a complete 180. The team had reached the bottom of the barrel, which turned into a positive when they were awarded the top pick in the NFL Draft.

That is a day Bengals fans will remember fondly because it meant Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow was coming to Cincinnati.

The front office has done an excellent job of bringing in quality talent around their QB, and the result has been win after win after win.

The Bengals are poised to make yet another Super Bowl run, which just means more positive vibes in Cincinnati.

RUNNIN’ REDS BRING EXCITEMENT TO QUEEN CITY—The recent 12-game winning streak captured the imagination of baseball fans in Cincy, resulting in huge crowds streaming into Great American Ball Park over the weekend.

The total attendance for the series against Atlanta (126,724) is the highest for any three-game regular season series in GABP history.

And what a series it was.

Despite dropping the final two games by identical 7-6 scores, the Reds showed they aren’t going to back down against anybody, and it’s certainly no shame to lose to the best team in the National League. The young Reds battled to the final out, and if this team improves its shaky pitching situation, there is no limit to what this lineup can do.

FCC GOES FROM CELLAR TO PENTHOUSE—A couple of years ago, FC Cincinnati was languishing at the bottom of the MLS standings.

What a difference two years can make.

Currently, FCC sits atop the MLS with a 13-2-4 record, and an undefeated mark at home, where they attract sellout crowds with regularity.

The group will host the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, the 10-3-6 New England Revolution, Saturday at TQL Stadium.

THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY—With the Major League Baseball season at its midseason point, let’s take a look at a few teams that have been better than predicted, and a few others, that, well, have been disappointments.

With 80 or so games remaining on the schedule, changes will be coming in the next few months. At the present time, there remain numerous contenders for the postseason.

(The team records provided below are through games played Sunday, June 25.)

THE GOOD—We’ll start with the good, and/or surprising teams, and at the forefront are the aforementioned Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds have been the talk of MLB in recent weeks, but they’re not the only surprising team in the big leagues.

The NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks has been impressive all year long. The 47-32 D-Backs have done it with solid starting pitching, led by Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Arizona also has the arguably the top rookie in the game in rightfielder Corbin Carroll, along with solid hitters Ketel Marte and Christian Walker. Carroll is on his way to a potential 30-30 season since he already has 16 home runs to go with 23 stolen

bases. He’s hitting .290 with 41 runs batted in and scored 59 times.

The Diamondbacks are in a strong division and lead another surprise team, the San Francisco Giants by just a game and a half.

The NL West favorite, and a popular pick to win it all before the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are on the heels of the Giants, and two games behind Arizona.

In the NL Central, I’m including a pair of teams in the “good” category, even though their current records may not reflect it.

The 37-39 Chicago Cubs have been hot recently, winning eight of their last 10, and they’re poised to give the Reds a run for their money as the weather heats up. The other team in the division that cannot be counted out is the Milwaukee Brewers, who are just a half-game behind the Reds as this is being written.

The Miami Marlins have been a pleasant surprise, but they trail the best team in the league by six games. That would be the 50-27 Atlanta Braves, a team that has all the pieces necessary to make a deep run.

In the American League, we’re going to include every team in baseball’s best division, the AL East.

The Tampa Bay Rays have cooled a bit, but they still have the best record in baseball at 54-27.

The Baltimore Orioles sit four and a half games behind the Rays at 47-29 and they’re a young club on the rise. The Reds began a rare visit to Camden Yards on Monday in what promises to be an intriguing three-game set. (That series began after this column was written.)

You can never count out the New York Yankees, but they’re trailing the Rays by nine and a half games, just a half-game in front of the disappointing Toronto Blue Jays. The last place team in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox, are a game above the .500 mark, which is out of contention for a division title, but still alive for a Wild Card.

The most surprising team in the American League has been the 47-30 Texas Rangers, the AL West frontrunners. The Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros sit six games in back of the red-hot Rangers.

The AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (40-39) and the second place team in the worst division in MLB, the 37-40 Cleveland Guardians, have both been good and bad, but for the most part, mediocre.

THE BAD—There isn’t a lot that can be said about the following teams, other than several have been extremely disappointing while spending an exorbitant amount of money, such as the San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pittsburgh Pirates began the season looking like a surprisingly good team, but they have reverted back to being, well, the Pirates.

The other “bad” teams include another pair of disappointing teams, the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox.

The Detroit Tigers finish out the category, despite being just five and half games behind first-place Minnesota in the lackluster AL Central.

AND THE UGLY—The only real surprise team here is the St. Louis Cardinals, who reside in the NL Central basement with a 32-45 record. The Redbirds may be looking for a new skipper in the near future, with Oliver Marmol on the hot seat.

The Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics weren’t expected to do much, and they haven’t.

AT THE YARD 8U CHAMPIONS—The lone northern Kentucky team in the Southwest Ohio League was presented with rings after claiming the regular season title, before winning a pair of SWOL tournament games on Saturday.

Regular readers to this column, Facebook friends and Twitter followers (@ChuckHamilton16) already know why I am talking about At The Yard 8U.

That would be because my grandson Owen Hamilton is part of this remarkable group of kids. He celebrated his ninth birthday a few days early on Saturday with a hot day at the dish, so it’s again time to brag on him for a minute.

At The Yard 8U rallied to win 9-8 in their first game Saturday, erasing an 8-3 deficit, with Owen producing a walk off double to pull out the win. In the second game, he capped off a 13-4 win with a grand slam home run.

In the two games, Owen was 4-for-6, scored three runs, with three doubles, a home run, and eight runs batted in.

On Sunday, At The Yard 8U won its first game 7-6 before falling in the final. Owen had another good day at the plate, going 4-for-5 in the two games.

A veteran umpire of more than 30 years remarked earlier this season that he had never seen a group of eight-year-olds play the game like this team, which is 27-5 this season.

That’s a testament to the tremendous coaching staff, who do a fantastic job teaching the fundamentals of baseball.

