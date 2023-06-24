What can be said about the Cincinnati Reds that hasn’t already been said?

After all, this team is doing things that haven’t been done by the storied franchise since the 19th century.

As this column is being banged out, my hometown team is on an 11-game winning streak, the longest since 1957.

That Redlegs team won 12 in a row from April 30-May 12 to improve from 4-7 to 16-7. The ’57 Redlegs finished with 48 comeback wins, but unfortunately they also finished in fourth place with an 80-74 record, 15 games behind the National League pennant-winning Milwaukee Braves.

The Hank Aaron-led Braves also won the World Series, defeating the Yankees in seven games.

But let’s get back to this history-making 2023 team with a couple of nuggets:

This year’s Reds club is the first team to win 11 consecutive games after losing 100 games the year before since the 1890 Louisville Colonels.

The Reds are also looking to match their all-time record win streak of 14, which was set in 1899. That team finally lost 8-3 to the Boston Beaneaters on Aug. 14, but the mark has stood for more than 120 years.

Not only did the 1957 team win 12 in a row, but so did the 1939 Reds, a team that was swept in the World Series by the Yankees. The 1890, 1918 and 1919 teams each won 13 consecutive games.

It will be far from an easy task to stretch the streak to 14, requiring a three-game sweep of the powerful Atlanta Braves.

The Braves, who invaded Great American Ball Park Friday night (a day after this column was written) have won eight games in a row and lead the NL East with a 48-26 record. Atlanta has a lot of pop in its lineup as well, leading the big leagues in home runs with 129 bombs, while the Reds have hit 68 so far.

The 2023 Reds are winning by playing aggressive baseball, while the Redlegs from 66 years ago relied on the long ball.

The ’57 team clubbed 187 home runs, led by first baseman George Crowe and leftfielder Frank Robinson, who hit 31 and 29 homers, respectively. The catching tandem of Ed Bailey and Smoky Burgess combined for 34 home runs (20 and 14 each), and rightfielder Wally Post also smacked 20 long balls.

The Redlegs’ 28-year-old centerfielder had a familiar name as well.

That would be one David “Gus” Bell, who had 13 homers while missing part of the 1957 season with an injury. The grandfather of current Reds manager David Bell enjoyed a long and productive career, collecting 1,823 hits and hitting 206 home runs, while making the All-Star team four times.

The downfall of the ’57 Redlegs was an inconsistent pitching staff, despite the best efforts of Brooks Lawrence, Hal Jeffcoat and Joe Nuxhall. The three primary starters had a combined 28 of the team’s 40 complete games, something that would be unheard of in today’s game.

Yes, this is a totally different era, but quality pitching remains a constant when it comes to making a playoff run.

Somehow, the current Reds are winning without their “Big 3” of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft, who are currently on the injured list.

The unexpected lift from the bullpen has been key in the winning streak, especially lockdown closer Alexis Diaz, who is now 20-for-20 in save situations. Diaz has been on the ropes in his last couple of outings, but wriggled out of trouble with his devastating stuff when it counted.

The Reds continue to exhibit a hustling style of baseball, leading the league in stolen bases, and taking the extra base on a regular basis.

During the current streak, a different player is coming through at the right time and delivering a key hit.

Reds fans are enjoying watching players like Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson, and recently, Will Benson, play like “their hair’s on fire,” to quote radio color analyst Jeff Brantley.

They appear to truly enjoy playing baseball the right way, and that’s what’ll take for this team to continue its success.

The most remarkable aspect of the speedy Reds is how they are never out of a game, currently leading the big leagues with 26 comeback wins. The team is the epitome of resilience and they’re playing with a tremendous amount of confidence.

They are a fun bunch to watch, and the winning streak is something that has captured the imagination of the fanbase.

Still, several questions remain:

*Can Joey Votto continue to provide leadership for the young players, and be a consistently productive bat?

*Will the front office actually improve the pitching staff by bringing in a veteran or two?

Perhaps the Reds can find a pitcher who will be lightning in a bottle and help them reach the playoffs, like the 1972 Detroit Tigers did.

His name was Woodie Fryman.

The Ewing tobacco farmer was struggling in his fifth season with the Philadelphia Phillies with a 4-10 record and 4.36 ERA heading into August, when the Phils placed Fryman on waivers.

All the hard-throwing 32-year-old southpaw did after the Tigers signed him on August 2nd was go 10-3 with a 2.06 ERA, and give manager Billy Martin and his team a huge lift. Detroit won the American League East title before falling to the eventual world champion Oakland A’s in the ALCS.

*Will the bullpen continue to perform well and not wear down late in the year?

*Can Ian Gibaut (8-1 in relief appearances) keep doing his imitation of Phil “The Vulture” Regan?

FYI, Regan was an excellent reliever for the Dodgers who was given the nickname by teammate Sandy Koufax for his penchant of swooping in and notching wins in late-inning situations in 1966. Regan enjoyed a career year, going 14-1 with a 1.62 ERA, and leading the league with 21 saves.

Koufax gave Regan the moniker after an August 1st game when the fireballing lefthander exited a 1-1 game for the second consecutive start, only to see Regan swoop in for the victory.

*Will the team stay away from injuries to key performers?

*Can Greene, Lodolo and Ashcraft return and be effective?

*Will Andrew Abbott continue doing his best Tom Browning impersonation?

*Can the young players make the necessary adjustments needed for success down the stretch?

If the answer is yes to those questions, and the team continues its aggressive play, winning the mediocre National League Central Division shouldn’t be a problem.

NL CENTRAL UP FOR GRABS—Following a slow start, the Chicago Cubs are on the move. They have won eight of their last 10 games, and passed the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates in the standings in the process. The Bucs, the early season surprise team in the division, are sinking fast, having lost nine of their last 10.

The Milwaukee Brewers have battled injuries most of the season, but they are appearing to look more and more beatable as the season progresses. When you compare lineups, the Reds appear to be more solid than the Brew Crew, but Milwaukee may have a slight pitching edge.

Still sitting in the cellar is a team that just can’t seem to get it going, which remains rather surprising to this observer.

The St. Louis Cardinals are nine games behind the Reds with a 31-44 record, making the preseason favorites the most disappointing team in the league.

FC CINCINNATI STREAKING TOO—Not only are the Reds on fire, but so is a soccer team that plays on the West Side.

FC Cincinnati remains the best team in MLS play after winning its 12th home match in a row Wednesday, topping Toronto FC 3-0.

Several Reds players were in attendance after finishing off their sweep of the Colorado Rockies earlier in the day. Jonathan India got the honor of raising the sword before the match, much to the delight of the sellout crowd of 25,513.

The Orange and Blue improved their MLS record to 13-4-1, and they will be on the road to play DC United tonight at Audi Field.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES—The annual get-together in Omaha is down to the final two teams, who will play a best-of-three series to determine this year’s national champions.

Florida (51-15) awaits the winner of Thursday night’s game between 49-15 LSU and top-seeded Wake Forest in the first game of the series Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The game ended after this column was submitted, but if LSU was able to upend the Demon Deacons, it would set up a battle of SEC teams in the finals. The Tigers were sending righthander Paul Skenes to the mound against 52-10 Wake, and Skenes is expected to be one of the top picks in the July MLB Draft.

“I was born modest, but it didn’t last.”—Mark Twain

“Good pitching will always stop good hitting, and vice-versa.”—Casey Stengel