The first ever 10th region all-star game was a success at George Rogers Clark High School.

The all-star game featured the best of the best from all four districts in the tenth region, teaming up to compete alongside their rivals in a fun, positive competitive environment. Despite the rain shortening the game from the original plan of nine innings to eight, both the 37th and 38th district team, and 39th and 40th district team had a blast playing together and against one another.

Mason County Royals head coach Jason Butler was the head coach of the 39th and 40th district team, with help of one of his own assistant coaches, Troy Pugh, Paris head coach Kyle Campbell and Bracken County head coach Rob Krift.

“I enjoyed it a lot, glad to see everybody, all the kids you get to play against all year to have them play together. It was nice to have Thomas representing, our best hitter on the team this year and I’m glad to see him get an extra inning it and show them what he can do.” said coach Krift.

The beginning of the game looked great for the 39th and 40th districts, having held the opposing team to zero in the top of the first. With Montgomery County pitcher Brody Shaw up on the mound for the home team, the 39th and 40th districts quickly made up the first three outs of the game and headed to the offensive. First up in the batters box was Clay Estes from Bourbon County, who worked his way around the bases, and to home to score the first run of the game.

Unfortunately, this would be the only run scored by the 39th and 40th districts team this inning, and they would be unable to score again until the bottom of the fifth.

“I’m always glad to come be able to do this one more time, to continue the season for my seniors who were here today, it provided them one last ball game. I was fortunate enough to get them here, and they both performed well in their roles. We had an outstanding season back home at Mason County, 23-8 on the year, and we were in a lot of those deficits where it came out on the positive side for us, and it transitioned into tonight in this all-star game, what a great ball game man.” said coach Butler.

The 37th and 38th district team began showing their offensive prowess in the top of the second third and fourth innings. With a run from Campbell County’s Evan Clark scored to tie the game, the home team had lost their lead and had to stay on top of things defensively. Another run scored by the away team in the top of the third by Nicholas County’s Ryan Johnson put the away team in the lead. In the top of the fourth, Harrison County’s Elijah Harris was walked, and stole his way to third, making it home to score soon after.

Shortly after the top of the third inning began, the rain came.

Although the game was not called off for weather, thanks partly to GRC’s turf field, it was delayed for quite some time and shortened to seven innings. It was during this rain delay that the athletes on either side of the field proved what many people already know about the game of baseball, the camaraderie comes in droves.

Members of each team were shouting banter back and forth from each dugout, and playing “tic-tac-toe” on a baseball thrown from dugout to dugout, among other games to pass the time.

“It was a fun environment tonight for these kids, they didn’t have to come and play this, but it just shows how much they love the game. Regardless of the outcome on the scoreboard tonight I think it was a win for all kids. You know for such competitors, they compete against each other throughout the season and it was nice to see them playing side games in here in the dugout waiting out that rain. The camaraderie, the positive atmosphere they brought to the dugout and it transitioned over onto the field.” said coach Butler.

By the time the rain was over and the athletes retook the field, the home team was down 2-1, and were struggling offensively, to make it around the bases. Coach butlers experience with the Royals this season had him in several situations just like this, which came out positively for him and his team. It was these experiences that prepared him for this game, and allowed him to keep his confidence heading into the later innings.

Mason County’s own Landon Scilley got the game back close in the bottom of the fifth, after a powerful hit from Shaw. With the home team now down 3-2 heading into the final two innings of the game, they needed to start playing more aggressively both offensively and defensively.

“I tried to stay relaxed over here, but hey man, I’m a competitor. I don’t care if it’s a regular season game, post season game or an all-star game. I’m coming and I want to instill winning into kids. Some of these kids come from programs where maybe their seasons were a little bit damp, but then to be able to walk off today with a win, it’s a good memory in the inaugural event in this 10th region all-star game which, kudos to Will Jones for putting this together. I think it’s great, it’s something that needs to continue on year after year.” said coach Butler.

When the bottom of the seventh finally came, the home team was still down 3-2. A home run from GRC’s Jake Sears would tie the game early in the inning, easing the nerves of many of the 39th and 40th district players. After swapping out pitchers, the 37th and 38th district walked the first three batters in the home teams lineup, Estes, Butcher and Scilley. GRC’s Caden Spicer then knocked a single into right field, to bat in the game winning run.

The first ever 10th region all-star game proved to be a positive environment for everyone involved, and showcased the regions best playing at the highest level.

“It’s something that you work for number one. You feel deserving to be here, and I think that every kid is very deserving to be here. Baseball was my first love, I was away from it for quite a few years, but I fell back in love all over again. The love kids have for the game and playing it the right way is something that truly is what being an all-star is all about.” said coach Butler.