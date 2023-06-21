The Augusta Lady Panthers travelled to Fleming County to take on the East Carter Lady Raiders in a summer basketball game on Monday.

Augusta came out of the gate strong, and really put what they have been practicing to use. Head coach Todd Kelsch said that he and the team have been working extensively on making the defense more aggressive, and moving toward the basket. He said that the Lady Panthers are going to be a team that scores a lot of points when the season rolls around this fall, and if they continue to play the way they did this game, he’s right. Augusta gained the lead early in the first half after several consecutive baskets, and maintained their lead throughout the rest of the game.

By the end of the two twenty minute halves, the Lady Panthers had put 48 points up on the board, with East Carter trailing behind by 13.

“It’s a happy medium though I’m figuring out. In the second game, our legs were shot because of how hard we played on defense. When we started executing in the second game against Fleming, the shots just weren’t falling, they were all short. It’s a happy medium in between we want to score a lot of points, but we also need to get stops. If it means we score six points less per game, and that means we get three more stops, I’ll take that. All in all I thought it was a good night for us.” said coach Kelsch.

Moving forward, the team is planning on working on their stamina, and continuing to improve their depth. With such a strong defensive game against East Carter, the Lady Panthers have proven to themselves that they are able to pull out wins, but will have to be able to build up endurance for longer games come this season.

Augusta is working with an extremely short bench, due to scheduling conflicts and an already small roster. The Lady Panthers are relying heavily this summer on some of their younger players, with several middle schoolers taking the court this game, racking up valuable minutes and gaining well deserved experience. Coach Kelsch commends his seventh graders work ethic, having to juggle both high school and middle school practices, as well as their summer ball game schedule. He said that he his proud of their attitude, and is happy that they respond to coaching as well as they do.

With the Lady Panthers putting up as many points they did this game, with a roster as small and inexperienced as this, when the time comes to take the court this fall, the Lady Panthers will be a hard team to stop.

“We’re working on our depth. We had some seventh graders join the team here. They’ve had middle school practice so it’s been kinda tough finding time for them to get in and get reps, but I saw some flashes of really good play on offense from some of our seventh graders and that can only help. We’ve got to have some depth so we can get these girls some breathers. They’re playing so hard on defense so we’ve gotta give them a breather and whoever steps in, it’s next girl up. They’ve gotta fill that role.” said coach Kelsch.

With such a dominating performance against a larger, more experienced team like East Carter, it is obvious the Lady Panthers are on the right track to success.

Coach Kelsch said that the teams’ offensive execution was largely what won them the game. Being able to maintain a lead throughout the majority of the game allowed the team to relax and think about each shot they took. The teams defense did an outstanding job of holding back the Lady Raiders, which only made the offenses job even easier as time moved on.

“We don’t have very many sets right now, I haven’t been able to put in a lot of sets, but the ones that we do have I felt that we executed well. We either got easy baskets, easy looks or wide open looks or we got fouled and went to the free throw line. We shot our free throws great that game.” said coach Kelsch.

Augusta beat the Lady Raiders 48-35, with the Lady Raiders trailing behind the entire game after the first few minutes.

With his first few games as head coach of the Lady Panthers under his belt, coach Kelsch is confident in his teams ability to win games this season. The Lady Panthers have put in a ton of work so far this summer getting ready for the fall, and will continue to do so for as long as they can. With Augusta executing well on both ends of the court, and each player gaining much needed experience with each and every practice, the Lady Panthers are destined to be a tough team by the time the season starts.