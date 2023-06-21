The Fleming County Lady Panthers faced off against the Augusta Lady Panthers Monday night in a summer basketball competition.

Fleming County came out of the gate strong, putting heavy pressure on Augusta’s offense. Head coach of Fleming County, Brad Cox, said that he was most proud of his teams defense this game. Coach Cox and his Lady Panthers have been mainly working on offensive techniques so far this summer, but have been trying out different defenses each game they play.

“We really want to sit down and guard, and be in good position and help. We haven’t taught a lot of defense this summer, just kinda install our offenses and work on some score work, and kinda teach defense on the fly in these games and the girls have responded well to it.” said coach Cox.

Fleming County was able to hold Augusta to just twenty points over two twenty minute halves, outscoring Augusta by thirty-seven. Coach Cox was really pleased with his teams defense, but the Fleming County Lady Panthers’ offensive strength really shined through this game.

After flying past Augusta, rarely missing when they went for the basket and making consistent three-pointers as a team, Fleming County continued to prove their offensive ability on the court.

“We’ve got a lot of interchangeable pieces, we’ve played a five card lineup at times, we could go big if we wanted and I think that’s gonna benefit us when we go into the season and play different types of teams.” said coach Cox.

By the end of the second half, Fleming County led over Augusta 57-20. With their explosive offense finding the basket almost every time, and their defense keeping Augusta on their heels, the Fleming County Lady Panthers were in complete control of the game from the tip off to the final buzzer.

“They have a lot of experience, they played really hard on defense, and they have great spacing on offense which allows them to get some open looks in the paint, and they shot the ball really well tonight. I thought we shot off a lot of their drives, but after that they kicked it out and we didn’t recover in time. That’s something we’ll have to work on.” said Augusta Lady Panthers head coach, Todd Kelsch.

Coach Kelsch said previously that he is focused primarily on producing positive outcomes and attitudes, win or lose. With this being their second game of the night, after playing hard and pulling off a victory against the East Carter Lady Raiders, he feels he was successful in that aspect.

“I tell them we don’t lose we learn. That game, the positives were our seventh graders really stepped up, and they scored some baskets against some high school girls. That’s a positive for me, in trying to get some depth, but also our more experienced girls learned a lot about what they need to do when they get down several possessions. This is summer ball, we don’t really have a lot of sets but we’re trying to get it all back in one possession, with either a three point shot or one-on-one play. We really need to grind it out, get in a set, get a paint touch and then try to get a wide open shot from there.” said coach Kelsch.

With Augusta working with an already young roster, and relying heavily on their middle schoolers to fill out the rest of the positions, experience was definitely something the Lady Panthers were lacking facing off against Fleming County. Fleming County has several upcoming freshmen on the team, as well as three players heading into their senior year. The short staffed Augusta Lady Panthers were having trouble keeping up with the more experienced team, but were able to stay competitive against their opponents.

“Their experience really was insurmountable for us, because they get a lead, they weren’t trying to pile it on us, but they were taking care of the basketball and getting wide open shots.” said coach Kelsch.

Although Augusta fell behind rather quickly this game, they were still able to make shots when the basket was open. Kelsch and his Lady Panthers have been working extensively on being more aggressive on both ends of the court, and they proved their ability to do so Monday night.

The Augusta Lady Panthers may not have been able to pull off a victory, but they will take what they learned from this challenge with them, and hold on to it throughout the rest of the season.