Remember back in the day when we returned to school and were assigned the task of writing about what we did during summer break?

That’s sort of what I feel like right now.

I can tell you that my lovely fiancée and I enjoyed getting away for a few days, but like always, it goes quickly.

Now, it’s back to reality.

Feeling a bit rusty as I attempt to put this thing together, so try to bear with the old guy.

I was gonna ask that age-old question, “Did you miss me?”

But that’s usually not a great idea, because invariably the answer is, “Were you gone?”

At any rate, the weather was, for the most part, fantastic, and the traffic was anything but.

A lot of folks drive like absolute maniacs and we did encounter road construction and several long backups to and from our destination.

We did make it safely to Myrtle Beach however, and back home safely to Maysville as well.

The only sporting event we took in was a Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball game on Tuesday evening, and the Carolina League team dropped a 6-4 decision to the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The Pelicans, a Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, draw pretty decent crowds to their old ball park, and like most minor league teams, there’s plenty of silliness on the field between innings with fans getting opportunities to participate in various contests.

The most entertaining highlight (and the one that drew the most applause) was the substitute for the batboy, the bat dog. The well-trained pooch came onto the field during the bottom of the first inning, and dutifully picked up players’ bats and returned them to the dugout, delighting the crowd of 4,366 in the process.

I enjoy attending minor league games whenever possible, and the experience at Pelicans Ballpark was another good one.

*****

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL IN MAYSVILLE—I realize this is rather far-fetched, but it would be wonderful if our town had a minor league team.

Yes, it would take a healthy chunk of money to get it going, starting with a viable venue.

It would require investors with a vision of providing a proper place to play, and that will likely never happen.

My promise is that if I ever won a substantial amount of money in a lottery I would give it a go. The only problem with that idea is that I seldom play the lottery.

You can tell me I’m just a dreamer, but if a venue seating 4,000 or so people was built here, perhaps Maysville could attract a Class A minor league team. The ball park could also be utilized by high school teams, as well as other events, and host the 10th Region tournament annually.

After all, there has been minor league baseball played in Maysville in the past, even though it was more than 100 years ago.

The Maysville Rivermen didn’t have a season to write home about in 1910, finishing in last place in the Blue Grass League with a 37-85 record after moving from Shelbyville.

The Rivermen had no idea at the time, but the team’s

promising young centerfielder, a lefthanded hitting and throwing 19-year-old, would go on to become one of the game’s immortal figures.

His name was Casey Stengel.

Stengel began his long and distinguished baseball career in 1910, long before he managed the New York Yankees, and led them to seven world championships, including five consecutive titles from 1949-1953.

Prior to his managerial career, Stengel had a successful big-league career as well, hitting .284 with 1,219 hits from 1912-1925.

“The Ol’ Perfessor,” as he became known later in his career, Stengel became one of the most endearing characters in the history of the game, and many of his quotes are legendary.

One of my personal favorites: “Never make predictions, especially about the future.”

Following his ultra-successful managerial tenure in pinstripes, Stengel took on the challenge of leading the expansion New York Mets. In their first season in 1962, the Mets finished 40-120-1, which remains a National League record in futility.

Stengel remained a beloved figure and many of his famous quotes were about losing, including “Can’t anybody here play this game? The team was also loved by New Yorkers despite the losses incurred by the team.

Stengel was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1966, and passed away in 1975, at the age of 85.

In the summer of 2005 when I began at the Ledger Independent, I wrote several articles about Maysville’s baseball history, and the research uncovered at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center was an eye-opening experience.

There are also a couple of Stengel stories from his time in Maysville I did not find 18 years ago, but did recently after conducting an online search.

The following information is from an article written by Tim Hagerty of the Sporting News in 2015:

Stengel took the team’s name literally when a deep fly ball soared toward a nearby creek. He splashed ankle-deep in water and made the catch.

Hagerty also recounts this nugget:

When jogging in from Maysville’s outfield after innings, Stengel would slide into third base.

“League Park had an insane asylum just beyond its outfield wall,” Stengel’s bio in The Infinite Baseball Card Set described. “Stengel, who was told that he needed to work on his sliding technique, would make a practice slide into third base. The inmates of the asylum watched from their windows and cheered him on with enthusiasm—they thought he was one of their own.”

*****

REDLEGS STILL RED HOT—At the risk of jinxing “America’s Team,” it’s once again time to revel in the play of a relentless young group of baseball players.

As this is being pounded out on the keyboard on Monday, June 19, the Cincinnati Reds are the talk of baseball.

The most obvious reason is the current eight-game winning streak, with all of those victories occurring on the road.

The team has accumulated 23 comeback wins as well, tops in the majors. With 37 total wins, that equates to 62.2% of the Reds’ wins have been come-from-behind victories. Over the last 60 seasons, the only National League team to finish a season with such a high percentage of their wins be of the comeback variety were also the Reds, in 2005 (63%).

The primary reason for the America’s Team nickname is the way this team plays the game.

Their style of play is one that fans in the Queen City yearn for; they hustle at all times, they take the extra base whenever they can, they’re second in the bigs in stolen bases, and they never feel like they are out of any game.

If this team can stay away from injuries to key players, and their bullpen keeps performing at a high level, the sky is the limit, especially considering the fact that the NL Central is a winnable division this season.

The return of Joey Votto will be interesting to watch.

Can one of the all-time Reds greats find his 2021 stroke, when he hit 36 home runs and drove in 99 runs?

If he can even come close to that kind of production, the Redlegs will be even more to watch than they already are.

*****

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on those accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot

be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”—Mark Twain

*****

“There comes a time in every man’s life, and I’ve had plenty of them.”—Casey Stengel