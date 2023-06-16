Robertson County fifth grader Joseph Eggleston performed well at the NASP Open Championship tournament last weekend in Myrtle Beach South Carolina.

Eggleston has been making waves with the Robertson County archery team all season long. Having placed highly in every shoot he participated in, qualifying in the district, region, state and eastern national tournaments, Eggleston was eligible to shoot in the NASP Open Championship tournament, formerly known as the NASP World Championship.

With the team raising enough money for the trip to South Carolina, Eggleston took to the line Saturday afternoon and began doing what he does best, accurately placing arrows into the target.

Although he admits his nerves got the better of him on day one, Eggleston still performed well in his bullseye shoot. Out of the 1,325 male archers, there were 433 shooting at the elementary level. Eggleston ranked 66th in the elementary division with a final score of 265. Coach Gail Chain admits that Eggleston and the rest of his coaching staff were a little disappointed in his shooting on day one, although he did not perform poorly by any means. After his shoot, coach Chain said that he centered himself, let his nerves ease some and started preparing to shoot better the next day, in the 3D competition.

“From the first day of shooting he realized from the beginning when he was shooting that he was nervous, and the competition was a whole lot more than he’s probably been used to. This was the last championship shoot and it’s the big one. So, he was nervous and I think his nerves kinda got the best of him, but he kept his cool and even though he didn’t shoot as high as he normally does, he didn’t get upset, he held it together and he said I’ll shoot better tomorrow at 3D. He’s got a fantastic attitude.” said coach Chain.

And he did.

In the 3D competition, there were 802 total male archers, with 177 shooting in the elementary division. Coach Chain said that Eggleston shot his best 3D shooting all year long last Sunday, and ranked 13th in the elementary division.

“He shot better than he has in 3D. He really likes bullseye, because he thinks it’s more competitive, and he just really likes it. He likes shooting 3D but maybe not as much as bullseye. So when he shot better at 3D, he was like oh, see. I told you I was gonna shoot better than yesterday and he did, by four points. He shot a 269, and that’s a high score for him in 3D.” said coach Chain.

With Eggleston heading into sixth grade, next year he will be competing with the middle school team, alongside much older archers.

The middle school team consists of sixth through eighth graders, and with the extra two years, comes a lot of experience. Coach Chain believes that Eggleston is ready for the added level of competition, despite being a little overconfident. Eggleston is heading into next year with the same goal as this year, to be the best archer in the world. He plans to continue to practice and improve his score, and to bring home more than one first place trophy.

While his new division will be a little more difficult than he might be used to, Eggleston has the tools he needs to succeed. Coach Chain commented on his attitude and competitiveness, and he is always striving to improve.

The Robertson County archery team has been consistently improving upon their already skilled roster of archers year after year. With Eggleston on the team consistently breaking his own records, and a joint effort with the Harrison County Thoroughbreds, Robertson County is poised for success. Harrison County has been a consistent supporter of the Robertson County archery team, providing the archers with the ability to practice on their 3D targets, and helping coach when necessary.

“We work really closely with the Harrison County coaches, and that is a huge benefit for us. They’ve had number one teams in the state in back to back years. They want to see our program grow and excel, and they want to see us right there with them on the podium. They want to help us all they can. They gave some of our kids pointers, because our kids listen to us all year, and by May they’re tired of listening to us. Whenever you get a coach from another team suggesting an adjustment, if it works, they’re like oh my gosh I had no idea. It helps to have a fresh set of eyes on them to help them develop.” said coach Chain.

The RCS archery team and their coaching staff are in the planning stages of hosting an archery camp some time this summer, to boost interest in the team and grow their roster. Nothing has been made official as of now. Coach Chain and the rest of the coaching staff encourage all students from fourth to twelfth grade to try out for the team, and to get involved in any capacity.

“If you’re curious about it, come to a practice, watch it. We’ll let you try it. If you have questions, ask. It’s such an inclusive sport, anyone can do this as long as you have discipline and concentration. Our number one goal is safety of course, and winning comes second. Anybody can do it, it can be taught.” said coach Chain.