The Augusta Lady Panthers have been taking on strong competition this summer.

Under the direction of their new head coach, Todd Kelsch, the Augusta Lady Panthers have returned to the basketball court early this year to get in some practices, and take on some fresh opponents in summer basketball games. The primary focus for the Lady Panthers this summer is to get some of their newer teammates some on the court experience, and get used to the leadership of their new head coach.

Leadership is something coach Kelsch finds most important. Although the team most often looks to team captain Kenzington Hinson, coach Kelsch maintains that everyone on the team must fulfill a leadership role in order to be successful.

“Everyone has stepped up to show that leadership quality that I look for in each player. It’s been a challenge for some of them that weren’t used to being in that role. Most people think if you have one leader, you’re good to go, but that’s not necessarily the case. I feel that if everyone is willing to lead, we’re all on the same page and we can get to where we need to go.” said coach Kelsch.

So far this summer coach Kelsch and his Lady Panthers have taken on four teams, the Pendleton County Lady Cats and Boone County Lady Rebels on June 6, and the Robertson County Lady Devils and Bracken County Lady Bears on June 8.

“We’re kinda shorthanded. We have seven high school girls, we have some seventh graders that come to practice, they also have middle school practice going on right now, so they got a lot going on. We played well, we’re trying to be more aggressive on defense, so we’re getting tired more quickly. We’re looking to improve our spacing on offense, and we’re doing a really good job on that. We have some high IQ varsity players and it only took me about two practices to help them understand what we’re looking for. We’ll score a lot of points next season.” said coach Kelsch.

The Lady Panthers have four more games coming up next week at Fleming County High School. On Monday, they will take on the East Carter Lady Raiders and the Fleming County Lady Panthers, and the Rowan County Lady Vikings and Morgan County Lady Cougars on Tuesday.

Although the team is short handed, and working with a younger roster than most, coach Kelsch is confident in his teams ability to bring home positive outcomes. Whether the team brings home a win or not, Augusta is finding positives in every game they play. Switching up roles, and playing different styles effectively have been things the Lady Panthers have worked on in their practices this summer, and have been able to pull off in their games.

“I’ve been focused on producing not just victories but a positive outlook and positive results and it may not be a win. Like Pendleton County beat us, but there were some positive results from that game. We guarded twenty minutes full court, and the girls told me they played a lot of zone defense last year so those positive results are something that’s good to see.” said coach Kelsch.

Kelsch took over as head coach of the Lady Panthers near the end of the 2022-23 school year, and has been working on building his team, and getting them in the position to win games since he began.

He commends his teams’ positive attitude and work ethic. Although summer ball is not a requirement for the team, several of his current, and future players have shown up consistently and excitedly, ready to learn from their new head coach. Due to the Augusta gym undergoing renovations, the Lady Panthers have been forced to practice outside at the local park. According to Kelsch, this has not affected the girls attitude in the slightest. He said that they continue to show up, and are eager to learn. An easily coachable team is always a tremendous plus for any coach, especially one getting his first few head coaching games under his belt.

The biggest challenges Kelsch and the Lady Panthers have faced so far, is finding a time to get everyone together.

“Kids want to be kids, and they have plans for the summer. A lot of our girls have jobs, so scheduling practices that are convenient for all of our players has been challenging.” said coach Kelsch, “We only have a two hour window where everyone is available.”

Despite a short bench and a young roster, and the scheduling conflicts, Augusta is nothing but excited for the rest of their summer ball schedule, and to get back into the gym when the season starts back up in October. This weeks games will be a challenge for the Lady Panthers, but they are confident in their own ability heading into the competition.

“We play a lot of sixteenth region teams this week, so I’m expecting some more physical games than we’ve seen so far. We’ve played mostly opponents we’re familiar with so far. We’re gonna face some teams we’re not familiar with. What I’m looking forward to the most is seeing how we respond to physicality, and how does that affect what we want to do. We can’t allow physical teams to take us out of our rhythm, and force us to play a style we’re not comfortable playing.”