A member of the Mason County Lady Royals softball team has generated some national interest.

Kenzie Gulley, a sophomore at Mason County high school, has been a member of the Lady Royals since 2021. During her three year stint with the team, Gulley has made a name for herself as an outstanding talent, both in the field and behind the plate.

This season, Gulley led the state for much of the year in hits, only being surpassed by Rowan County’s Haven Ford and Johnson Central’s Mayson Delong in the post season. Gulley finished the year with a total of 75 hits, alongside 78 runs, still the most in the state from a single player.

Not only was Gulley strong with the bat, she was also deadly along the base pass. With the most stolen bases in the state of Kentucky from a single player at 65 total, Gulley is one of Mason County’s best offensive players, and is still only a sophomore.

Although she is the Lady Royals go to shortstop, when she is not with Mason County, she is typically found holding down center field on her travel ball team, the Kentucky Thunderbolts.

“She joined when we were like ten years old. We had a little tryout, and she came out and we picked her up and she’s been great ever since then. She’s just a great player, a great attitude. She’s exciting to watch, and gives a hundred percent effort all the time, just a great kid and great player all the way around.” said Kentucky Thunderbolts head coach, Bill Holbrook.

Gulley has been with the Thunderbolts since fifth grade, and has continued to grow and improve as a ball player. Last summer, the Kentucky Thunderbolts entered a tournament in Colorado to take on some of the best travel softball teams in the nation.

It was during this tournament, that the Kentucky Thunderbolts took on a team from Kansas City, the Louisville Sluggers. While the Thunderbolts were unable to defeat the Sluggers, their head coach, Ashley VanBoxmeer noticed Kenzie’s ability, and later in the summer reached out to her to temporarily fill an outfield position on her team.

“That happens a lot in travel ball, people are asked to come pick up with teams that are short a player or need a player, and that was a great opportunity for her to be playing in front of college coaches. It’s hard for a team from central Kentucky to get out west like that, we mainly play south and north, not so much that far to the west. We were excited for her and watched her play on GameChanger the whole time she was out there.” said coach Holbrook.

Gulley quickly took VanBoxmeer up on the offer, and headed to California to take part in a tournament with the Louisville Sluggers. Unfortunately the Sluggers did not win their tournament, but coach Holbrook said that Kenzie continued to impress, and played extremely well despite being in foreign territory.

“When we had played them, that team has quite a few good players and anytime you’re playing on a national stage you want to have depth. And in that same game, one of my players actually went down with a broken wrist who was very similar to Kenzie. A short gamer, speed, and just aggressive on the base pass so when she went down, I just remembered seeing Kenzie and playing against her and she was tough to keep off the bases and I’m a big believer in speed and we like to be super aggressive. I liked the way she played the game and how she had an aggressive mentality. That really impressed me.” said Louisville sluggers head coach, Ashley VanBoxmeer.

It’s hard for players to get locked in when they are playing alongside a team they have only played against once, and when they know none of their teammates personally. Gulley did not let this bother her however, and played solid defense, and as strongly offensively as people have come to expect from her.

Upon returning home from her trip to California, Gulley has remained in contact with coach VanBoxmeer, and continues to go to her for advice on furthering her skill on the ball field.

“She’s a great player. Super fast, has all the tools to be great. She’s gonna be a big time college player for wherever she decided to go play. She’s excited to watch and I’m proud to get to be her coach. She was there as a freshman, she’s electric. She’s fast and puts the pressure on the defense and makes your team better for sure.” said coach Holbrook.

Heading into her junior year, Gulley will continue to hold up her position at shortstop for the Lady Royals under the direction of head coach Brian Littleton. A valuable asset to the growth of the Lady Royals program, Gulley has maintained her strength both offensively and defensively despite playing nearly 100 games year round.