Since my return to these pages in January after a nine-year “hiatus”, it’s time for a short vacation.

Even though writing this column may look like a piece of cake, at times it is anything but.

Coming up with enough topics to touch on without boring our loyal readers (as well as myself) is not always easy.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not complaining.

I’m still grateful that Rod Baker and Mary Ann Kearns contacted me about contributing my opinions six months ago. On a side note, I wish Rod well on his new endeavor, and I hope Mary Ann enjoys retirement.

Best of luck as well to Jennifer Donahue and Christy Hoots on their new positions, and I’m sure they will do an excellent job.

Back to this old guy now; I missed writing tremendously, and having this opportunity has been a great experience. After doing this again, it has made me realize just how much I missed it.

The columns have me involved again in writing about sports on the local level, as well as spouting opinions about what’s going on in Lexington and Cincinnati, with their collegiate and professional teams.

I have received some positive feedback, and for that, I am appreciative. There was also a bit of negativity tossed at me, but if you know anything about Twitter, that’s par for the course.

My attempt in each column is to inform, enlighten, amuse at times, and be somewhat interesting. Undoubtedly, I fall woefully short of those goals, but I’ll keep trying.

Writing is something I didn’t even do until 20 years ago, at the ripe age of 48. My one regret is that I didn’t start on this path at a much younger age, but there’s not a thing I can do about that now.

I have a great deal of respect for more than a few sports columnists/writers, and I can only wish I could write as well as they do.

A few come to mind right off the top of my head, writers like Chuck Culpepper of the Washington Post, Paul Daugherty (who is retired from the Cincinnati Enquirer but still writes for Substack.com), former Ledger Independent sports editor Zack Klemme, Hal McCoy, who is retired from the Dayton Daily-News but still writes columns, and Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

If you’re a sports fan or just enjoy excellent writing, I recommend you check them out.

I suppose this was a rather long way of saying it’s time for this old guy to take a break.

The columns will resume on Wednesday, June 21.

You have been warned.

*****

THE CINCINNATI KIDS—After tons of clamoring from fans (and writers) for the Cincinnati Reds’ front office to bring Elly De La Cruz up to the big leagues, it finally occurred.

The 6-foot-5, 21-year-old Dominican made his big-league debut Tuesday night, much to the delight of the 22,602 on hand at Great American Ball Park.

In his first plate appearance while facing Los Angeles Dodger righthander Tony Gonsolin, he showed tremendous plate discipline by working a base on balls.

His next trip to the dish resulted in scorching line drive into the right-center field gap, and De La Cruz cruised into second base in a blink of an eye.

The crowd went bonkers, and they had even more to cheer about in the ninth inning.

The young Redlegs showed patience at the plate and scored three times to erase a five-run deficit and cap off a 9-8 come-from-behind win over one of the preeminent teams in baseball. Another rookie sensation, Matt McLain, came up with his first walk-off hit, a long single to the warning track in left-center.

The next night, it was more of the same.

De La Cruz blasted his first big-league home run, a prodigious rising line drive that almost went to Covington, and the Reds overcame a 6-2 deficit to win in walk-off fashion for the second night in a row.

EDLC put his incredible speed on display as well, easily legging out a triple in 10.83 seconds with his long strides.

The winning no-doubter came off the bat of an unlikely source, Will Benson, who slumped so badly in the early going that he was optioned to Louisville to find his stroke.

The enthusiastic throng in GABP in the first two games of the series reminded me of the old Reds theme song from many moons ago.

The song begins with the lyrics, “The whole town’s batty about Cincinnati, what a team, what a team, what a team.”

You can get this stuck in your head by visiting https://youtu.be/n9vHvC2rWBM or just google it.

This little ditty was released in 1961, when the Reds came out of nowhere to make an improbable run to the World Series.

Perhaps it’s time to bring it back?

The home team ran out of comeback magic on Thursday afternoon when they had to face future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. One of the greatest southpaws of all time, Kershaw shut down the Cincinnati offense for seven innings and notched his eighth win of the season in the 6-0 win.

After the game, the Reds embarked on a nine-game road trip that will take them to St. Louis, Kansas City and Houston for three games apiece.

Friday night’s game against the Cardinals was played after this was written, and the Reds began the road trip with a 29-34 record, five games behind division-leading Milwaukee, and three games in front of the Redbirds.

This Reds club was already a fun team to watch, and that has only increased with the call-up of De La Cruz. His skills are off the charts; he’s a five-tool player if ever there were one. The only weakness to his game is striking out too much, but that’s not unusual for such a young player.

The youth movement has just begun, with even more help in the pipeline. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is tearing it up at Louisville, and he may soon be joining former Louisville teammates McLain, De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott, Brandon

Williamson and T.J. Hopkins in Cincinnati before the All-Star break.

The Reds still need to pitch more effectively and consistently, and hopefully find more talented young pitchers like Abbott, who dazzled in his debut.

The farm system has several promising starting pitching prospects—Connor Phillips, Chase Petty and Julian Aguiar immediately come to mind—but they’re not quite ready for primetime, which makes it imperative that the front office add a veteran or two to the staff.

Add some quality pitching to this team, and there may actually be winning baseball in Cincinnati for the first time in quite a while.

There will still be growing pains for such a young team, but you have to admire the way this bunch goes about its business.

The Cincinnati Kids, um Reds, are aggressive on the basepaths, they feel like they’re never out of a game, they have great chemistry, and the entire team gives maximum effort.

Baseball is all about hope and dreams, and this team has Reds fans doing quite a bit of both.

*****

MESSI IN CINCINNATI?—A pair of Cincinnati professional teams seized the spotlight with huge wins on Tuesday evening.

Not only did the Reds win a thriller at GABP over the Dodgers, but FC Cincinnati continued its winning ways at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue advanced to the semifinals of the US Open Cup by defeating Pittsburgh 3-1, and they remained unbeaten at home this season.

FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami CF at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, and that match gained even more notoriety with the announcement on Wednesday pertaining to Lionel Messi.

The international superstar is expected to join Inter Miami CF as early as July, which means Cincinnati fans are already excited about the possibility of seeing Messi perform in person.

FC Cincinnati announced an impressive signing as well on Thursday, when the club said it is finalizing a deal with Aaron Boupendza from the Saudi Pro League. The 26-year-old has been described as a polished goal-scorer.

Getting back to MLS play, FCC (12-1-3) travels to Vancouver tonight and returns home on June 21, with a match against Toronto.

*****

UK BASEBALL FACING HUGE CHALLENGE—After rallying with a pair of wins over Indiana to win the Lexington Regional, the road to Omaha only gets tougher for the Kentucky baseball team.

This afternoon at 3 p.m. on ESPN, the Bat Cats (40-19) begin super regional play in the opener of a best-of-three series at LSU.

The 5th-ranked Tigers (46-15) took two of three from UK in a mid-April series.

LSU boasts a tradition-rich baseball program and is appearing in its 16th super regional. This is Kentucky’s second super regional appearance. The Bayou Bengals have won six national championships as well, second only to Southern California, which has 12 titles.

*****

DENVER’S DYNAMIC DUO—After the Miami Heat surprised the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on the road to even the NBA Finals, the Nuggets looked invincible in Game 3 in south Florida.

Denver cruised to a 109-94 win, led by the usual suspects.

Not only did Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray lead the way, but they made history in the process.

Jokic became the first player to log at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in an NBA Finals game with 32, 21 and 10.

All Murray did was score a game-high 34 points, grab 10 boards and dish out 10 assists.

It represents the first game in which two players on the same team scored at least 30 points during a triple-double in NBA history.

What can they do for an encore?

Well, Game 4 was played Friday night in Miami, which came after this was written, but if the Heat didn’t tie the series, the Nuggets will be just a win away from their first NBA title in history.

The way this team has performed in the playoffs, this looks like the year.

*****

“Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.”—Mark Twain

*****

“Fans, for the past two weeks you have been reading about the bad break I got. Yet today, I consider myself the luckiest man on

the face of the earth. I have been in ballparks for 17 years and I have never received anything but kindness and encouragement from you fans.”—Lou Gehrig, July 4, 1939, farewell address