A Robertson County fifth grader is headed to Myrtle Beach to take part in the NASP Open Championship and NASP Open Championship IBO 3-D Challenge this weekend.

Joseph Eggleston, a member of the RCS youth archery team has had an outstanding season, ranking first in elementary boys in every shoot he participated in this year. Eggleston went on to compete in the state competition, ranking fifth.

“When it came to state he was going in and said I’m gonna be in the top five, and I said okay, you can do it. At the very last flight he got knocked down to fifth, he was in fourth. After qualifying at state he qualified for nationals in bullseye and 3-D.” said coach Chain.

In the eastern nationals conference, Eggleston was determined to rank higher than his state qualification, and worked hard to make it a reality. Coming in fourth place in nationals, qualified Eggleston to compete in the NASP Open Championship, previously known as the World Championship.

“Ever since the beginning of the season he’s been asking where it’s going to be, I told him I think Myrtle Beach and he said, we’re going. I’m gonna be there.” said coach Chain.

Eggleston made his qualification at the Eastern National competition, and earned his right to compete in the NASP Open Championship this coming weekend, but almost was unable to attend.

Unfortunately, neither the Robertson County Archery team or the athletic boosters had the budget to send Eggleston to pay for the registration, or the trip to South Carolina. Luckily, after numerous donations, and a fundraiser held to help send him to the competition, all the money necessary was raised and Eggleston will get to compete in the competition.

“The money was raised and the coaches are going to be able to take him, and we’ve got him registered. He shoots Friday at 1:30 p.m. bullseye and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. 3-D.” said coach Chain.

Coach Chain said that she will be live streaming Eggleston’s shoots at the competition on the RCS Archery Facebook page for those who wish to watch him shoot, and are unable to make it to the competition. Eggleston’s family will be in attendance, as well as coach Chain, coach Sherry Myers, and assistant coach Jo Ann Lainhart. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, head coach Mike McConnell will be unable to attend.

Eggleston has been a determined archer and a driving force behind the RCS archery team since joining, despite his youth. His drive to improve has led others on the team to follow suit according to Chain. With Eggleston headed into the sixth grade, he will be shooting for the RCS Middle School Archery team next season, against older archers.

Although he is one of the youngest members of the team currently, he hasn’t let that hold him back in the slightest. His natural talent, and consistent urge to improve is what has made him such a competent archer, and he does not plan to stop now. Despite his youth, and the upcoming challenge of taking on sixth through eighth graders, alongside his upcoming NASP Championship competition, Eggleston is still as confident as ever.

“He’s got such a natural talent for it, and he’s driven. He practices and practices, and that’s the only way to get better. When he stumbles, or when he might lose his focus, he’s very coachable. He’ll say what do I need to do to fix this, and we’ll tell him what to do and he’ll pay attention and listen.” said coach Chain.

Eggleston’s competitiveness is a driving force behind why he wishes to continuously improve. According to his coaches, he is always looking to be number one, and doing his best to make that a reality. Coach Chain said that he wants to be “the best archer in the world”. With his commitment to the sport, and already incredible talent, he certainly has the ability to make that list.

“He’s very competitive. He wants to know who the number one is because that’s who he’s going after. He wants to know who the best is and wants to shoot it right there with him, and he can. He is all heart when it comes to archery. He wants to be the best in the world, that’s his goal, and the way that he’s shooting, the sky’s the limit.”