Several Bracken County athletes brought home medals from the 2023 KHSAA state track meet.

With eight athletes qualifying in the highly competitive fifth region A competition, each of them made the trip to Lexington last week to prove that Bracken County was there to compete. Of the athletes competing, Region 5 pole vault champion Haylee Harrison, who competed hard in the state pole vault competition, placed 10th over all with a final height of 2.13 meters. Harrison placed high in the event and beat out several other competitors from all across the state.

Alongside Harrison, Bracken County sophomore Brianna Bauer also competed extremely well, in the girls’ shot put competition. With a final distance of 8.85 meters, Bauer cemented herself in the 17th place spot at the state meet, ranking in the top twenty.

Both of these athletes competed hard and gave it their all, and placed high in the rankings all while enjoying the events they were competing in. Coach Rick Staviski said he was proud of his athletes for competing as hard as they did, all while continuing to have fun.

Where Bracken County really shined at the meet was the Unified events.

Bracken County takes extreme pride in their unified division and athletes and has faith in their abilities to perform. Unified sports is a program that combines an approximately equal number of Special Olympics athletes with athletes without intellectual disabilities. These athletes partner up and form teams, to train and compete together. The age and ability of athletes and partners are defined on a sport-by-sport basis.

Unified sports were inspired by the idea that training together and playing together helps promote friendship and understanding. Something that the Polar Bears have in droves.

In the unified long jump competition, Bracken County seventh grader Garrett Scott ended with a final distance of 3.18 meters. Scott teamed up with his older sister, Bracken County sophomore Grace Scott, and earned the sixth-place medal. Also in the unified mixed long jump, was seventh grader Taylor Burton, who fell just behind Scott with a final distance of 3.12 meters. Burton and freshman Sanae Takata earned the seventh-place medal, after both putting everything they had into the competition.

Burton also teamed up with Bren Conley, to take part in the unified mixed shot put competition. Burton and Conley finished with a final distance of 11.93 meters, just falling short of Hailey Dean and Noah Wodrig of Owen County, who had a final distance of 12.2 meters. Burton and Conley brought home the eighth-place medal in the competition.

Garrett and Grace Scott also competed in the unified mixed shot put competition, placing tenth, with a final distance of 7.48 meters.

Two more Bracken County unified teams took part in the mixed 2×50 meter relay, with Grace and Garrett Scott placing eleventh with a final time of 22.74 seconds, and McKinnley Dietrich and Taylor Burton coming in just behind them at twelfth, with a final time of 23.00 seconds.

Every Bracken County athlete gave it their all in each competition they took part in. Those that brought home medals, and those that didn’t all have something to be proud of, in making it to state. Bracken County produces some of the strongest athletes in the state, and their unified division is second to none. Their heart, pride and dedication to their sports has only continued to grow, as they’ve proven time and time again.