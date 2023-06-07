Enjoying a professional baseball game doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

There is the option of heading up the road and taking in a Florence Y’alls game. No, it isn’t the big leagues, but neither are the prices.

And what about that nickname?

The Y’alls is certainly one of the more unusual team names in any sport, and their mascot is even more unique. It’s safe to assume no other franchise in sports uses a word on a water tower as its team name, and to top that off, the mascot has a head resembling the water tower.

The tower was built in 1974, and originally it was painted “Florence Mall” but changed the “M” to a “Y” with an apostrophe due to legal concerns. The Florence Y’all water tower became a rather iconic landmark, and is seen by thousands of interstate travelers.

The team, formerly known as the Florence Freedom, decided to change the name to Y’alls several years ago. The name was selected after fans submitted more than 2,220 suggestions.

Y’alls received approximately 40% of the votes in the blind entries, by far the most. That name then took more than 70% of the vote among the final five, making it an overwhelming fan favorite. It’s easy to see why, when you look at the other finalists, which included Fossil Jockeys, Go-Goettas, No Sox and Pop Flies.

The Y’alls play in the independent Frontier League, which is made up of 16 teams stretching from Quebec to near St. Louis.

Florence plays in the West Division, currently led by the Gateway Grizzlies, a team located in the smallest town in the country with a professional baseball team. There are less than 150 residents in Sauget, Illinois, the home of the Grizzlies, which is just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

The Y’alls play in newly-renamed Thomas More Stadium just off I-71/75; you can always count on the park being clean, and the parking is free. The park is also family-friendly, with affordable ticket prices and concessions.

The quality of baseball you’re going to see is very good as well, roughly equivalent to what is played in Class A, but with more veteran players in the mix.

Oftentimes, when the Reds are playing on the road, the Y’alls will have a home series on their schedule. A long homestand begins June 20 and continues through June 29.

If you’re a baseball fan or just looking for something fun to do in the greater Cincinnati area, the Y’alls are well worth checking out this summer.

*****

NCAA BASEBALL MOVES TO SUPER REGIONALS—College baseball has taken over the ESPN family of networks in recent days.

Kentucky hosted a regional and the Wildcats found themselves with their backs against the wall after losing to Indiana in the second game, but rebounded to knock off the Hoosiers on Sunday and Monday to advance to a challenging super regional matchup at LSU.

It marks just the second time in program history that Kentucky will appear in a super regional.

The Cats sent Mason County alum Darren Williams to the mound in the do-or-die final, and the veteran righthander pitched four effective innings in UK’s 4-2 win. Williams worked out of a few jams and struck out four in his second regional appearance.

Mason Moore, who pitched at Rowan County, was superb for the second time in the regional. Moore pitched five innings, allowed four hits and fanned five.

Kentucky will play at LSU on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the super regional opener.

The super regionals are played with a best-of-three format, with the eight winners moving on to Omaha for the College World Series, which begins June 15.

Sixty-four teams playing in 16 regionals opened tournament play, and as usual, there were several surprises.

One of the first big favorites to be eliminated was Clemson.

The Tigers suffered a pair of close losses in their home ball park, falling to Tennessee 6-5 in 14 innings, before being ousted by Charlotte 3-2.

The next favorite to fall was Vanderbilt, who saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Xavier Musketeers 2-1, after a 4-hour weather delay in Nashville on Sunday.

The Muskies were unable to advance to a super regional however, falling to Oregon 11-2 late Sunday night.

The SEC placed six teams in the super regionals; Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee also advanced, along with the Cats and the Bayou Bengals.

*****

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL UP FOR GRABS—At this point of the Major League Baseball season, it is still far too early to predict exactly how it will all play out, especially in the NL Central.

Overly enthusiastic Reds fans were feeling confident that the young team was a legitimate contender in a weak division.

Then, the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers came to town and put a halt to that talk for the time being.

The shorthanded Brew Crew won the first three games of the series before lefty Andrew Abbott made his big-league debut and silenced the Milwaukee bats for six innings in a 2-0 Reds win on Monday.

We’ve been talking about Abbott for a while, and he demonstrated that his dominating 2023 season is not a fluke.

He celebrated his 24th birthday on June 1 and starred at the University of Virginia before the Reds drafted him in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

It may still be a bit premature to expect this Reds team to be a serious contender, but there’s a long way to go and a lot will happen over the next 100-plus games.

Heck, as I am writing this, the Pirates are in first place in the NL Central, and the last-place Cardinals are only seven games behind them.

So, I suppose anybody can still win this mediocre division, right?

*****

FC CINCINNATI KEEPS ROLLING—The talk of Major League Soccer continues to be about the team in the Queen City.

FC Cincinnati remained unbeaten at home in MLS play by defeating Chicago 1-0 Saturday evening, and extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference.

The Orange and Blue played an Open Cup match against Pittsburgh last night after this column was written, and they were looking to advance to the semifinal round.

Their MLS record stands at 12-1-3 for a total of a league-best 39 points, eight points in front of Nashville in the standings.

Despite playing numerous matches in a short period of time, FCC keeps winning the close ones, and the team’s head coach, Pat Noonan, continues to look like the coach of the year in MLS.

The team embarks on a long road trip this weekend with a visit to Vancouver on Saturday night.

*****

CRICKET, ANYONE?—The second most popular sport in the world is on its way to America.

Major League Cricket will feature six teams and the inaugural match will be played on Thursday, July 13, with most of the competition being held at Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas. Another venue will be added soon as MLC introduces the fast-paced sport to our borders.

The championship final is scheduled to be played on July 30, with the remainder of the 18 games still to be announced.

Cities represented by founding teams include Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

The sport has never caught on in the United States, but the first-ever international sporting event of any kind was a cricket match between teams representing the U.S. and Canada in 1844. (No, I didn’t cover that one.)

Cricket was even more popular than baseball in those days, but eventually lost out in the battle of bat-and-ball sports in America.

The origins of the sport goes back several centuries, with the first Laws of Cricket being written in 1744 and amended in 1774, although the first recorded match was played in 1646 in Kent.

Its popularity grew quickly and spread to other parts of the globe over the next 100 or so years.

Cricket was introduced to North America as early as the 17th century, and to the West Indies, New Zealand, Australia and North Africa in late 18th and early 19th centuries.

If you’re not familiar with cricket, it has its similarities to baseball, but the fielders don’t wear gloves and the terminology is completely different from baseball. I have only seen snippets and highlights from matches, but it does look intriguing.

Major League Cricket has some ambitious goals, with numerous financial backers, and the hope is that it will eventually catch on in the United States.

*****

“The best of us would rather be popular than right.”—Mark Twain

*****

“Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.”—Yogi Berra