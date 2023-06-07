The 25th annual Morgan Memorial Softball tournament will take place at the Maysville Rec Park this coming weekend.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday June 10th, and will run throughout the day, continuing at 9 a.m. on Sunday, concluding with the championship game. Prior to the first pitch on Saturday, to celebrate 25 years of the tournament, an “old timers” bracket will compete Friday night, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The old timers bracket will consist of three teams, the River Rats, Dutch Ridge and Calvary/ Quicks. Each team will compete against each other once, for a three game series. The River Rats will take on Dutch Ridge at 6:45 p.m. and then the Calvary/ Quicks at 7:45 p.m. The Quicks will then take on Dutch Ridge in the final game of the night at 8:45 p.m.

Many of the members of the River Rats, Dutch Ridge and the Quicks were integral parts of the conception of the tournament back in the late 1990s. Large local names including David Iery, Joe Mitchell and Brian Littleton will be either competing or in attendance at this years tournament, all as a way to look back on the early days, and come together as a community.

The tournament began back in 1998 as a memorial for Scotty Morgan, and a charity event for his children’s college fund. As time passed the tournament changed and grew, and now that the last of the Morgan children have graduated college, the tournament will continue on as a way to fund scholarships for others.

As the second longest consecutive running mens softball tournament in the state of Kentucky, sixteen mens teams will be coming into Maysville this coming weekend, all of which are ready to compete. Teams will be travelling from all across the state of Kentucky to take part in this historic and fun event.

The tournament will be umpired by three members of the Morgan family, Jake, Luke and Jesse Morgan.

Tournament organizers and the Morgan family invite all members of the community and anyone else who wants to come out and enjoy strong competition and good food, to come out to the Maysville Rec Park this weekend and witness some of the best mens softball in the state of Kentucky.

Not only is the Morgan Memorial the second longest running mens tournament in the state, it is also one of the most beloved. With continued community support and several teams travelling to come participate, it’s no wonder why.