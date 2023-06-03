2023 Robertson County alumnus Kole Whalen has committed to Kentucky Christian University to join their archery program.

Whalen, a member of the RCS Black Devils archery team since 2018, has made tremendous strides in the past few years. Going from averaging 240 a shoot, to 270 is what got Whalen noticed by KCU head archery coach, Mark Whitt.

“Recently I got a 280 pin, which means I shot higher than 280. The way they score it, is like you shoot three flights, each flight is five arrows and the best you can get per arrow is a ten, so the best you can get per flight is 50. So we max out at three hundred. It’s like a test, and your bow is your pencil.” said Whalen.

Whalen was incredibly excited to hear he had gotten reached out to, to come shoot for a college archery team. He had joined the RCS archery team as a hobby back in middle school, and fell in love with the sport. Shooting archery was something he had done in his free time at home, and the ability to compete against other skilled archers in high school, and now beyond is something that he is looking forward to.

“I didn’t expect it at all. I was on my way to work, and got four texts from all the archery coaches saying ‘hey this dude from a college is wanting you to come shoot archery for him.’ I started looking into it and was like, that’s cool. He was persistent about it too, he was like we want you bad.” said Whalen.

Whalen said that his swift improvement over the last couple years is what peaked Whitt and KCU’s interest in him. Whalen then praised his coaches, Gail Chain and Mike McConnell for improving his accuracy in such a quick amount of time.

“It’s hard to go up thirty points like that, especially not getting to shoot COVID years. My coaches really just helped me understand what I’m doing wrong. Having them explain to me what I’m doing wrong and then doing the little micro-adjustments to get it all worked out.” said Whalen.

Not only was he asked to join the archery team, KCU offered him a substantial scholarship to help cover the cost of enrolling in school. Whalen said that being able to shoot archery at the collegiate level, on top of being provided a scholarship, make KCU an easy choice for him. He said that the scholarship will help cover a little over a third of the cost of tuition, with KCU averaging $22,130 per semester.

Whalen plans to major in business management once enrolled in KCU. Whalen heard that KCU has an excellent business management program, and wanted to test the waters to see if he enjoyed the major.

His time with the RCS archery team has prepared him for what’s to come, with him knowing how to improve, being willing to change his technique and do what it takes to become a better archer. He looks forward to learning from a team, and a coaching staff on a higher level, and hopes that he can continue to remain competitive at the college level.

With him surpassing the 280 mark, and consistently shooting 270, Whalen has been a valuable asset to the Robertson County archery team, and will be surely missed by his teammates and coaching staff.

“I’m very excited. I don’t know if it’s different from high school, but usually the archery season starts in the fall. I think they’ll start practicing as soon as school starts. They’re a private school so they’re technically not divisional, but if they were a public school I think they’d be D2. There’s four or five schools I know that they all shoot together. I know UPike’s one of them because that’s like, there biggest competitor.” said Whalen.

Whalen is ready to take on the next steps of his journey, and is looking forward to seeing what college life brings him. The experience of becoming a college athlete was something he had never expected, but is welcome to the challenge.

Kentucky Christian University will start back August 4th, with several local athletes joining the ranks. Whalen will be the only one from Robertson County to join, and is looking forward to meeting his new teammates, classmates and instructors. He is ready and willing to put in the work, and hopes to make his family proud moving forward.