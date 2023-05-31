Mason County sophomores Bailey Boone and Tori Lavinder gave it their all at the KHSAA state tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The girls doubles team faced off against the experienced Greenwood pair, Avery Overmohle and Greer Glosick. Both teams were the runners up of their respective region, with Greenwood taking home the second place trophy in the 4th region, and Mason County falling to George Rogers Clark in the finals of the 10th region.

Despite dominating the competition throughout the tenth region tournament, the girls had trouble making headway once hitting the court at the University of Kentucky.

“We started out slow, and got down three love and then kind of played an adequate first set, after three love. It was four one, five two, and we kind of got into the set a little bit. We had some break opportunities that we missed, but we had some really good opportunities. Give credit to both of those Greenwood girls, they’re solid players. We had seen this level of competition at the regional finals, and it was very similar.” said head coach, Clay Boone.

Mason County lost the first set 6-2, after battling back from a 3-0 deficit. Unfortunately for the Lady Royals, They were unable to close the gap, and Greenwood took home the first set.

In the second set, Greenwood got out ahead of Mason County again, but this time, the Lady Royals were unable to win a single match, falling 6-0 to the Lady Gators.

“I think they did a better job of placing the ball, and that today our returns and our volleys created problems for us as a team. I’m excited for the girls, they made it to the state tournament. They came together late in the season, ran through the region and got to the finals. Hopefully we’ll have better outcomes in the future.

Mason County was eliminated in the first round, after having lost both sets, 6-2, 6-0. Despite being eliminated early, coach Boone and both his girls and boys tennis teams are optimistic for next year.

With a growing boys team, and an expanding coaching staff, the Mason County tennis teams are planning to be seen at the state tournament year after year.

“The level’s still high for us. There’s a lot of growth there, I see a lot of things that we can work on, as both players and coaches, so we’ve gotta go back and work on those things over the summer and get better. You get better in the off season. We’ve got all the tools that we need, but our execution and our closing out on points has to be better. We’ll get better with all those things, it just takes time. And they’re young, they’re sophomores. They’ve still got two years left and the path will lead us the where they’re either in singles or doubles, but hopefully the path will lead us right back here to the state tournament.” said coach Boone.

Throughout the summer and the rest of the off season, the Mason County tennis teams will meet in small groups to focus on specific areas they need improvement in, and will continue to practice and train to compete at a high level. The Lady Royals have been a consistent contender in the 10th region tournament, but with recent growth and development, Coach Boone, Andy Clarke, Scott Smith and James Dougans have gotten their Boys team close to where they want to be.

“After two years where we were just rebuilding the program, We’re back where we need to be, so I’m happy with where we’re at with our boys program. We went from one point in 2021, to four points last year, so we’re making exponential progress.” said coach Boone.

Mason County tennis, both the Royals and Lady Royals are in hot pursuit of a regional championship, and beyond. With an experienced coaching staff, and a dedicated roster, Mason County is going to be a tough team to beat for the foreseeable future.

“There’s several kids, not just Bailey and Tori. We’ve got several players in our program who I think are willing to put in the time in the off season. As coach said, the biggest improvements are in the off season, and I think they want it. If we’re to get to the level where you come to the state tournament to compete and to advance, you have to want it. I think we have several players in our program who are going to be leaders for several years.” said assistant coach, Andy Clarke.