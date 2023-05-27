Lewis County native David Iery was the honorary captain of the game on the field of Great American Ballpark last Saturday.

Iery leads the David Iery Foundation, a charity organized under the mission statement of spreading the awareness and prevention of spinal chord injuries. Since the DIF’s conception, Iery has hosted a number of high school tournaments, banquets, and other charity events to raise money for the foundation and spread the story of his injury.

“When it comes right down to it, it’s about the foundation and about spinal chord injury prevention. I just feel like if we can get the word out there, especially like when I do these tournaments across the state, not only with the Cincinnati Reds but these different high schools, like Corbin and Beechwood and Bath County, if I can talk to some of these kids at that age where I was when I had my injury, when a lot of them don’t think about injuries, they don’t know anything about spinal chord injuries and how easily it could happen. If I can talk to these kids about this at that age, maybe I can keep one or two of them from ever sustaining a spinal chord injury.” said Iery.

During Cincinnati’s Saturday game against the Yankees, Iery came out onto the field and presented the umpires with the Reds’ lineup card. This would make the eighth time Iery has been honored on the field at Great American Ballpark. The annual “David Iery Day” began in 2013, with Iery reaching out to the Reds with his story and mission. David Iery Day continued annually all the way through 2019, but was put to a halt in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID hit, they wouldn’t let you do anything and they actually didn’t open it up until last year for on field activities like that. By the time they opened it up it was right before the season so we didn’t really have any time to organize anything, which is why we waited to do it this year.” said Iery.

Iery has gotten to know many Reds players and important individuals within the Reds franchise throughout his time with his foundation and organizing David Iery Day. Having gotten to spend time with these people and talk to them about his mission and past experiences, the support for his foundation has grown exponentially.

Iery fell in love with the game of baseball early on in life, like many kids have. A passionate Reds fan since childhood, the ability to go on the field and speak with the players, broadcasters and so many of the iconic personnel behind the Cincinnati organization and spread his message, means a lot to him and he hopes he can continue to host these events and take part in activities like this to spread awareness for his cause and his foundation.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned from that is that there is so much support out there for that and that an organization like the Cincinnati Reds once they find out your story and what you’re doing they’re a hundred and ten percent behind you so, just to be able to do that on a professional baseball field and to have the support that the Cincinnati Reds give me is probably one of the biggest things that I didn’t think would ever be possible.” said Iery.

This year the Mason County Royals took part in the David Iery Invitational in Beechwood Kentucky, and the Lewis County Lady Lions competed in the David Iery Classic in Bath County. Iery hosts a number of high school baseball and softball tournaments throughout the season, and will continue to do so for years to come. This summer, he will be hosting a 5k run at the Tollesboro Lions Club fair on Saturday July 15, and a catfish tournament later this fall to raise funding for the foundation.

Next season, the Mason County Royals will be returning to Beechwood to take part in the David Iery Invitational again, in hopes of coming away this time on the winning side of the championship game.