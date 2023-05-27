Many Americans consider Memorial Day weekend as nothing more than a time to fire up the grill, and consume your favorite beverage.

It is so much more than a paid holiday or the beginning of summer, and we need to remember the real reason that there is a Memorial Day.

At the risk of sounding preachy, we should all pause and reflect on the lives lost by all of the brave men and women so we can enjoy the freedoms we have in this country.

It hit close to home in 2003, when my son was serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one of his best friends, Sgt. Darrin Potter, was killed in action near Baghdad.

The origin of Memorial Day has been debated for years, but it began to honor soldiers who gave their lives on the battlefield during the Civil War.

According to the History Channel, on May 5, 1868, Major General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month.

He referred to the day as Decoration Day, which it was called for many years, before gradually becoming known as Memorial Day.

“The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country, during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,” Maj. Gen. Logan said.

May 30 was chosen in particular because it was not the anniversary of any battles.

After being celebrated on May 30 for decades, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968, designating the last Monday in May for Memorial Day. The law went into effect in 1971, which is also when Memorial Day became a federal holiday.

It has become customary for the current U.S. president to deliver a speech at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery.

There is also a law in place that requires Americans to remember those military members whose lives were lost.

The National Moment of Remembrance asks Americans wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to pause in an act of national unity for one minute.

A quote that eloquently states the meaning of Memorial Day comes from former President Harry S. Truman, who said, “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”

*****

KENTUCKY SPORTS HALL OF FAME NAMES INDUCTEES—Former Mason County basketball standout Chris Lofton was recently named as one of the five newest members of the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Lofton led the Royals to a state title in 2003 and a runner-up finish the next season, when he was named the 2004 Kentucky Mr. Basketball. His career continued at the University of Tennessee where he earned All-American honors.

Lofton, one of the greatest 3-point shooters in collegiate history, later enjoyed a successful career overseas.

The rest of the 2023 class includes sports reporter/columnist Rick Bozich, former Kentucky High School Athletic Association commissioner Brigid DeVries, University of Kentucky basketball and football play-by-play broadcaster Tom Leach and three-time Super Bowl champion William “Bubba” Paris, an offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers from 1983-1990, following his collegiate career at the University of Michigan, which came after graduating from DeSales High School in Louisville.

The ceremony will be held September 12 at Freedom Hall in Louisville for the 2023 class.

*****

ROYALS 23-WIN SEASON ENDS—The Mason County Royals baseball team had its memorable run end in the semifinals of the 10th Region tournament, falling to traditional power Harrison County 11-4 on Wednesday.

Coach Jason Butler has led the resurgence of the Royals program after taking the reins last year. After a 17-14 season in 2022, Mason County finished 23-8 this year.

Although the Royals will lose several outstanding seniors, the team has a bright future with a lot of young talent returning.

Seniors who helped the program return to prominence include Trey Cracraft, Westin Messer, Carson Pugh and Cameron Rosel.

The team’s leading hitter and ace pitcher, Yale commit Landon Scilley, will be back after leading the team in batting average, hits, runs, doubles and home runs, while compiling a 7-1 record on the mound with a 0.99 earned run average.

*****

LADY ROYALS CAP OFF FINE SEASON—Coach Brian “Rabbit” Littleton and the Mason County softball team saw its season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the 10th Region tournament.

The Lady Royals finished with a 20-19 record after dropping a 17-4 decision to an excellent Harrison County team at Bourbon County on Monday.

Mason County has made tremendous strides under the leadership of Littleton, who took over the program last year. In his first season, the Lady Royals were 15-16, after a 7-27 year in 2021.

The 2024 team will have a lot of key players returning, with Kennadi Kirk and Shelby Thompson the lone seniors on this year’s team.

Shortstop Kenzie Gulley will merit all-state consideration after the season she put together.

Gulley ended her sophomore season leading the state in several hitting categories, with 78 runs scored, 75 hits and 65 stolen bases in as many attempts. She also hit .560, with 11 doubles and 11 triples.

*****

THOROBREDS BREEZE TO REGION TITLE—The Harrison County Thorobreds are returning to the state tournament for the first time in 10 years.

The Mac Whitaker-coached ‘Breds defeated Campbell County 11-1 in six innings on Thursday to run their season mark to 31-8 will take a

Harrison County will play Region 15 champion Pikeville (24-11) in the opening round at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington on June 2nd at 5 p.m. in what is officially the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare.

Quite a mouthful there, isn’t it?

*****

FILLIES REPEAT AS REGION CHAMPS—Congratulations to my old friend Chad Persinger, who led the Harrison County Fillies to their second consecutive 10th Region title with a 7-4 win over Montgomery County on Thursday.

Persinger, the former Bracken County coach, will take a 31-7 Harrison County team to John Cropp Stadium on the UK campus to face the champions of the 5th Region, Central Hardin, which will come into the event with a 32-8-1 record.

The Fillies are led by freshman pitcher Bella Persinger, who is 24-6 in the circle this season.

The game against the Lady Bruins is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. on June 2nd, and will be the final first round game of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare.

*****

LEWIS COUNTY FALLS IN 16TH TITLE TILT—Despite the best efforts of star pitcher Emily Cole, the Lewis County Lady Lions dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Rowan County in the championship game of the 16th Region softball tournament.

Cole, who is heading to Marshall to continue her career, allowed just four hits and an unearned run in the final, while walking one and fanning 15.

She finished her senior season 24-7 with a 0.97 ERA, and a state-leading 374 strikeouts in 195 2/3 innings, and Lewis County ended their year with a 26-10 season.

Rowan County freshman pitcher Trinity Lambert gave up one hit in running her record to 19-1, and the Vikings improved to 33-4-1.

Rowan County will face 1st Region champion McCracken County (31-5) on June 1st at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

*****

“Never put off till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.”—Mark Twain

*****

“I’d be willing to bet you, if I was a betting man, that I have never bet on baseball.”—Pete Rose