The Mason County Royals faced of against the Harrison County Thoroughbreds in the semifinals of the 10th region tournament.

The Royals started off strong defensively, holding the ‘Breds to zero in the top of the first inning. With right fielder Cole Horch making the catch in right field to get out Elijah Harris, and both Cliff Mcllvain and Corey Vaughn grounding out at first, the Royals headed to the batters box to try and pull ahead. Unfortunately for Mason County, the ‘Breds defense was just as strong, grounding both Trey Cracraft and Eli Porter out at first. Braxton Grubb also worked out the first of six strikeouts this game against Landon Scilley.

The game remained tied 0-0 heading into the top of the second, where Eli Porter began to struggle from the mound. Porter would walk four batters, and hit another this inning, allowing Harrison County to load the bases and walk in their first three runs of the game. A double from Corey Vaughn then drove in two more runs, the ‘Breds now leading 5-0 over the Royals.

“I’d just like to take that one inning away. Eli had a hard time locating his pitches, walked a couple there in, but then, I like to call it the Harrison County magic. A routine ground ball to short hits that lip and pops up over my shortstops head and then there’s two more runs right there. We could’ve kept it at two, three, I knew we weren’t going to give up we were going to stay in the fight, but we dug ourselves a little bit deep of a hole right there and playing catch up was going to take a lot.” said Royals head coach, Jason Butler.

Porter quickly found his stride on the mound after struggling in the top of the second, and began regaining control over the game. Porter struck out Cameron White swinging to end the top half of the inning. The Royals now down 5-0, they needed to make a break through quickly to prevent Harrison County from pulling too far ahead.

Neither team would score another run until the top of the fifth, with White waiting on second after hitting a double into right field, and making it home to score on a wild pitch. Harrison County now led 6-0, and headed back out to the field to continue to hold off the Royals bats.

“I think Grubb, their pitcher got a little bit tired. His velocity changed a little bit, and our guys started squaring the bats up on him. We had three hard hit balls straight to the left fielder. Any other game or day we’ve had those are base hits, but he was just in the right place at the right time, and didn’t hardly have to move.” said coach Butler.

Mason County finally got their bats warmed up in the bottom of the fifth, and brought in some runs to help close the gap. The Royals had been down big in several games this season, and more often than not found a way to bring it back in their favor. Mason County’s first run of the night came after a pair of singles got runners in scoring position. A double from Cam Rosel brought in Carson Pugh to score, with Cole Horch held up at third. Both Horch Rosel would make it home on the next at bat, with Conner Butler reaching first on a ground ball to Elijah Harris, and advancing to second on an error. The inning would end before Butler could make it home to score, but the Royals had brought the game closer and felt they still had a chance to pull out a win.

Mason County would successfully hold of the ‘Breds in the top of the sixth, and would continue to bring home runs in the bottom half of the inning. A pair of singles would put Eli Porter on second, who would make it home to score on an error from Harrison County first baseman Corey Vaughn. Unfortunately for the Royals, this would be their last run scored of the game.

Harrison County led 6-4 in the top of the seventh, and exploded offensively this inning. Driving in five more runs off of five hits and aggressive base running, by the time the Royals got their third out and headed to the batters box, the ‘Breds led 11-4. Mason County would be unable to score in the bottom of the seventh, despite loading the bases. Mason County lost in the bottom of the seventh 11-4, with Harrison County advancing on to the championship round of the 10th region tournament.

The Thoroughbreds will take on the Campbell County Camels in the championship, who defeated the Montgomery County Indians in the second game of the semifinal round.

Mason County has seen tremendous improvement over the last few years. With coach Butler at the helm, the team has seen many firsts, and many wins. After winning their first regional tournament game in almost a decade, Mason County has had a taste of the competition, and will no doubt be hungry for more come next year.

The Royals will lose four starters next season, Trey Cracraft, Westin Messer, Carson Pugh and Cam Rosel. All of which have been vital assets to the Royals program.

“We’ve accomplished a lot of things this season. First time our program has ever been to the state of Florida to play baseball over spring break. Those seniors are a part of that, they’re a big reason for that. We got twenty three wins, most school wins since maybe ‘98, and we took a step forward the other night with a region win against Bishop Brossart, something that hadn’t been done in nine seasons, so there’s a lot to be proud of in this season. My seniors were a big part of that and I can’t thank them enough. I want to wish them all the success in the world moving forward, because they are going to be successful. Each one of them is talented in their own ways.” said coach Butler.

THOROUGHBREDS 11, ROYALS 4

2B (HC) White 2, C. Vaughn (MC) Rosel

R (HC) Harris, C. Vaughn, White 3, Smiley, Feeback, Kendall 2, B. Vaughn 2 (MC) Porter, Pugh, Horch, Rosel

RBI (HC) Harris, Mcllvain, C. Vaughn 2, White, Feeback, B. Vaughn 2, Lewis (MC) Rosel, Butler 2

RECORDS- Thoroughbreds: 30-8, Royals: 23-8