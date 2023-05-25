Bracken County junior Ella Johnson celebrates her home run on the way back to the dugout in the 10th region quarterfinal game against the Scott Lady Eagles on May 23, 2023.

The Bracken County Lady Bears headed to Bourbon County to face off against the Scott Lady Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 10th region softball tournament.

This game showcased the prowess of one of the best pitchers in the state, Ella Johnson. Pitching all seven innings Johnson gave up just one hit, one run and made ten strikeouts. With an ERA of zero this game, Johnson did her team proud and helped ensure the Lady Bears victory over Scott.

The first run of the game would come in the top of the fourth inning, with both teams defenses playing strongly and allowing no runs throughout the first half of the game.

With an error from Maddie Johnson allowing Elise Manhardt to reach first on a bunt, Manhardt would advance to third on a single from Emma Scribner. Scoring on a passed ball, Manhardt would put up the Lady Eagles first run of the game. Unfortunately for Scott, Emerson Mormon would fly out to Jordan Ahrens in center field, ending the top half of the inning before anyone else could make it home to score.

“All the kids played well, they were on edge, they were on top of their game tonight and hopefully it’ll be the same again tomorrow night. It’s an uphill battle the entire way. Beating a team a third time in a year is very very hard, I told the kids, this is the start of the season. You lose you go home. If you want to get to the top of the mountain, you’re gonna have to do it one at bat at a time, one inning at a time, one game at a time.” said Lady Bears assistant coach, John Greenhill.

Down one run heading into the bottom half of the inning, the Lady Bears needed to make some headway offensively to get back in the game. With a slew of base hits this inning, and aggressive base running, the Lady Bears did just that. With Kamryn Gordley walking, and a bunt from Ella Johnson, the Lady Bears had two runners on and no outs. Ahrens would fly out to Audrey Griffin at shortstop, getting the first out of the inning. A double from Whitney Lippert would advance courtesy runner Reese Hargett to third, but Gordley would get out advancing to home.

Both Hargett and courtesy runner Savannah Kelsch would make it home to score on a single from Jalyn Hamilton, with Kelsch scoring on an error from Lady Eagles left fielder Mesa McQueen. Bracken County now led 2-1 over the Lady Eagles, and their bats were far from cooling off this inning. Hamilton would be the third run scored by the Lady Bears this inning, with her reaching home on an error from Scott first baseman Kayla Overman, after Kiersten Bess made it to first on a bunt.

Bess would then get out advancing to second, ending the fourth inning. Bracken County now led 3-1 over the Lady Eagles.

“These kids have been to the well several times. We’ve been down on the backside of things, they’ve been around, they’ve played ball for a number of years and they’ve played really competitive over the last three or four years. They know how to grind. I don’t like it as a coach, to grind, but when you know how to grind and scratch and claw as a team you’re never counted out. They stayed on top of it and succeeded to put up the three runs in that inning.” said coach Greenhill.

Once again the Bracken County defense, with Johnson at the helm, would hold back the Lady Eagles in the top of the fifth. With Griffin grounding out to Bess, Kayla Overman popping out to Maddie Johnson, and Ella striking out McQueen, the Lady Eagles were back on the defensive before they could reach first base.

Bracken County would be unable to score in the fifth inning, but would come back to the batters box with a vengeance in the top of the sixth. After cracking two foul balls, Ella Johnson hammered a pitch over the fence in left field for a home run. Ella would pull the Lady Bears lead up t0 4-1. Sadly for the Lady Bears, this would be the only run scored this inning, with Ahrens being called out due to batter interference, Lippert striking out swinging and Ava Tarter grounding out to Lady Eagles pitcher Emma Scribner.

“It was sweet. I’m tickled to death for her, I’m sure the team is as well. Any time you can get a little more insurance it makes her job in the circle so much easier whenever you’ve got a small little cushion. If you do have a mistake and miss your spots, then you’ve got some place to go, you’re not up against the wall.” said coach Greenhill.

With the Lady Bears up 4-1 heading into the top of the seventh, Bracken County only needed three outs to advance to the semifinals. Ella Johnson racked up two consecutive strikeouts, striking both Scribner and Mormon out swinging. Griffin then popped out to Johnson, ending the game.

Bracken County will have faced off against the Montgomery County Lady Indians, who defeated the Nicholas County Lady Jackets 8-2 in the second game of the quarterfinals, in the semifinal round of the 10th region softball tournament on Wednesday.

LADY BEARS 4, LADY EAGLES 1

2B (BC) Lippert

HR (BC) E. Johnson

R (BC) E. Johnson, Hamilton, Hargett, Kelsch (S) Manhardt

RBI (BC) E. Johnson, Hamilton

RECORDS- Lady Bears: 24-12, Lady Eagles: 15-12