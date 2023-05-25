The Bracken County Polar Bears battled it out against the top team in the region, the Montgomery County Indians in the quarterfinals of the 10th region tournament on Tuesday.

After losing to Mason County in the 39th district championship game, the runners-up were eager to let everyone know that Bracken County isn’t a team to sleep on. With two outs down and two runners on base in the top of the first, the Polar Bears did just that early on this game with a monster of a home run from Colin Combess hit over the fence in left field. Bracken County got out ahead of the Indians early, leading 3-0 over Montgomery County heading into the bottom half of the inning.

The Polar Bears defense was playing just as strongly early on, with Hank Krift getting his first of five strikeouts against Spencer Butcher, and the Bracken County gloves making excellent plays in the field to get Davis Johnson and Matthew Rowlett out to end the inning before the Indians could make it safe at first.

In the second inning, Bracken County fought hard and pulled their score up over the Indians even further, with Cole Sharp making it to second off of a sacrifice bunt from Caleb Sutton. A double from Thomas Rudd would bring Sharp home to score, the Polar Bears now leading 4-0 over the Indians.

The Montgomery County offense would start to wake up in the bottom of the second. Alex Hatton would nail a pitch into right field for a triple, and would make it home to score off of a ground ball from Jack Blackburn. Blackburn would get out at first base, and a strikeout from Gunner Reed would end the second inning before any other runners could make it home. The Indians defense would then hold off Bracken County in the top of the third, allowing Montgomery County to close the gap even further in the bottom half of the inning. With Krift walking Jordan Overstreet, and him advancing to second on a wild pitch, a double from Butcher would bring home Overstreet, the Indians now only down 4-2.

Bracken County would continue to struggle offensively throughout the fourth and fifth innings, being held to zero in both. The Polar Bears defense would hold back the Indians in the fourth inning, but would be unable to do so in the bottom of the fifth.

A pair of singles and a double from Matthew Rowlett would bring home two runners, Johnson and Butcher to score, tying the game 4-4. Bracken County’s defense would wake up late in the inning, and would not allow another runner to advance. With the game tied heading into the top of the sixth, Bracken County began working diligently to regain the lead and maintain control of the game.

With Cole Sharp making it to first on a ground ball, and advancing to second on a balk, a double from Rudd would bring him home to pull the Polar Bears ahead 5-4. Bracken would successfully hold back the Indians in the bottom half of the inning, and would score another run in the top of the seventh. With Combess scoring on an error from Montgomery County catcher Gunner Reed. Bracken County would lead 6-4 over the Indians heading into the bottom of the seventh, and only needed three outs to pull off the upset.

Unfortunately for the Polar Bears, with Krift hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a base hit from Hatton, Johnson would make it home to score on a single from Jarrett Stidham, and an error from Evan Tarter would allow both Stidham and Brody Shaw to score, the Indians taking the lead 7-6.

Montgomery County won out over the Polar Bears in the bottom of the seventh, and will have faced off against the Campbell County Camels in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The Polar Bears have had a long and hard season, full of ups and downs. Bracken County has a young roster that is teaming with potential, and will be among the strongest teams in the region quicker than they think.

INDIANS 7, POLAR BEARS 5

2B (MC) Rowlett, Butcher (BC) Rudd 2

3B (MC) Hatton

HR (BC) Combess

R (MC) Butcher, Johnson 2, Hatton, Shaw, Stidham, Overstreet (BC) Hamilton, Krift, Combess 2, Sharp 2

RBI (MC) Butcher, Rowlett 2, Stidam, Blackburn (BC) Rudd 2, Combess 3

RECORDS- Indians: 28-6, Polar Bears: 16-11