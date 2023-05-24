The Mason County Royals boys and girls track and field teams dominated the 2A sixth region meet last Saturday, and will move on to state next Friday, June 2nd.

Both teams finished first in their division, with the boys beating out the runners up, the Greenup County Musketeers by 65 points with an overall score of 159, and the girls beating out Russell by 95.5 points with an overall score of 198. Mason County’s girls team has made it to the state competition several times in recent years, but the boys team hadn’t won a regional competition in nine years. Their last was in 2014.

“We were extremely pleased. I thought everyone exceeded expectations, was just a first class effort by both the boys and the girls teams. Lots of PR’s, had a couple school records broken so we were very pleased.” Said Mason County track and field head coach, Mark Kachler.

Layla Henderson broke a pair of school records at Saturdays meet, breaking the 1600 meter run record which she had set last year at 5:21.69 by nearly eight seconds, finishing this year in just 5:14.28. Henderson also broke her own record in the 3200 meter run, improving on her previous best of 11:34.87 by 19.67 seconds, finishing this year with a final time of 11:15.20. For the boys, junior Peyton Ullery tied a record that has set unbroken since 1990. Ullery tied Jeremy French’s time of 2:02 in the 800 meter run, with Ullery running a 2:02.28.

“The one from 1990 is so old it doesn’t even have the decimal points.” joked Kachler.

Of the events the Royals competed in, there were very few Mason County didn’t finish in the top five. With such a dominant performance from Mason County in both the boys and girls division, heading to state wasn’t a goal, it was a step.

With the team having no meets to compete in this week, they will spend a large amount of time in practice. With a staff of coaches helping them improve on all fronts, it’s no secret how they are able to consistently set, and then break their own records.

“I have Jay Stanley as a throws coach, Marissa Scilley deals mostly with the horizontal jumpers, Matt Jolley deals with the high jumpers, Julia Swolsky deals with the pole vaulters, and I deal with the running events. It takes a lot of people, there’s a lot of moving parts and it helps that they’ve kinda been there and done it and understand it.” said Kachler.

Mason County is going to spend the next two weeks preparing for the state meet next Friday, but don’t plan to change their schedule much. Kachler and his team all love the sport and enjoy spending time together practicing. Their passion and drive is what allows them to perform at such a high level, and they fully intend on continuing to improve.

“It all goes back to team culture. They work hard everyday, they don’t take days off and they hold each other accountable. That’s more a cultural thing than anything and it takes a long time to develop that within a group, and they really like each other. Boys and girls, they like to hang out with each other, and they enjoy the experience. You almost have to run them off from practice in the evenings.” said Kachler.

Both teams are going to be ready to compete next week, and will be giving it everything they have in hopes to bring home a state title.