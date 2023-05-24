The Mason County Lady Royals battled against the Harrison County Fillies in the quarterfinals of the 10th region softball tournament at Bourbon County.

The Lady Royals got out ahead of the Fillies in the top of the first inning, with Isabella Persinger walking Kenzie Gulley, who then came home to score on a sacrifice fly from Marcella Gifford. with Reese Hardeman flying out to Trista Ritchie for the third out of the inning, the Fillies took to the batters box and begun swinging for the fences.

With a double from Emma Hamm, and a single from Owyn McCoy, the Fillies had runners in scoring position. An error from Delana Rigg would allow both Hamm and McCoy to score off of a pop fly from Savannah White. The Fillies now led 2-1 over the Lady Royals, and would continue to lead over Mason County for the rest of the game.

“Moral victories. I’ve talked about it all year, and that’s what it is a moral victory. Last year we played them in the 2A sectional at our place, and they beat us fifteen to nothing and probably subbed early and we were never in the game. When they come out and started warming up, we were already beat. To come here tonight in the first round of the region, the first region for a lot of these girls, in a pressure packed park and played well up to the last inning, so we competed.” said Lady Royals head coach, Brian Littleton.

Mason County’s second run of the game came from a home run in the top of the fourth from Hardeman after nailing a pitch over the fence in center field. In the bottom half of the inning, the Fillies bats lit on fire, pulling ahead of the Lady Royals 6-2 after a pair of consecutive home runs from Shyanne Ross and Hamm.

Mason County battled back in the top of the fifth, with Kylah Turner and Kenzie Gulley making contact and reaching base, and both making it home to score on double from Hardeman. Now only down two, the Lady Royals felt they had a fighting chance heading into the last few innings of the game.

“The first four runs they scored were errors that we made, plays we gotta make. We were a hit or two away from having a big inning ourselves but it was just, Olivia got tired she pitched a great game and Dee came in and they hit her. We asked her to throw strikes and she did and there were a couple plays there we didn’t make to get us maybe out of the inning and get us to that seventh inning.” said coach Littleton.

The Fillies scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 8-4 over the Lady Royals heading into the top of the sixth. They then held back the Mason County offense to maintain their four point lead heading into the bottom half of the inning. A series of base hits from Harrison County and errors from the Lady Royals allowed the Fillies to pull their lead up to 11-4 early on in the bottom of the fourth. With Lady Royals pitcher Delana Rigg hitting a batter and walking another, a single from Ross would bring home Allison Dye to score, and a ground ball from Hamm would bring home Mary-Katherine Hicks. With the Fillies one run away from ending the game early, coach Littleton decided to intentionally walk Trista Ritchie to focus all attention on the force out at home.

“The winning run was at third so we chose to walk her to try to get the force at home to get to play an extra inning but that didn’t happen.” said coach Littleton.

With the bases loaded, McCoy nailed a pitch over the fence in center field to end the game on a walk off grand slam. The Fillies won out over the Lady Royals 17-4 in the bottom of the sixth, and will face off against the Campbell County Lady Camels on Wednesday after having defeated the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals 4-3 in the second game of the night.

Coach Littleton and the Lady Royals have seen significant improvement in the two seasons he’s been head coach. Winning just fifteen games last season and ending this season with the most wins in school history, with a final record of 20-18, the 39th district runners up were happy to see the 10th region quarterfinals, and plan to be back next year, and hope to advance further up the ranks.

FILLIES 17, LADY ROYALS 4

2B (HC) Ritchie, Hamm (MC) Hardeman

HR (HC) Hamm, McCoy, Ross (MC) Hardeman

R (HC) Ross 3, Hamm 2, Ritchie 2, McCoy 3, Dye 2, Hicks, Hudgins, Highlander (MC) Gulley 2, Hardeman, Turner

RBI (HC) Ross 2, Hamm 4, Ritchie, McCoy 4, Persinger, Dye (MC) Gifford, Hardeman 3

RECORDS- Fillies: 29-7, Lady Royals 20-18