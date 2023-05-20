The annual Darius Miller and Chris Lofton skills camp will be returning to the Fieldhouse this summer.

For the tenth year in a row, both Miller and Lofton will be hosting their annual skills camp, to help kids from first to eighth grade learn the fundamentals of, and improve upon what they already know about the game of basketball. The camp this year will be held at the Mason County Fieldhouse, from Monday June 12th through Wednesday June 14th, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., with the camp releasing at noon on the final day.

“It’s three days of fun. The kids have fun, we play games we’ve got stations, we do lunch. We want the kids to get better at fundamentals and make new friends, meet some new coaches, and overall we just want them to have fun and enjoy themselves, just a break from school and everything else.” said Lofton.

Both Lofton and Miller were key elements of the Royals success during their time at Mason County High School, and have since went on to play at the collegiate level, with Lofton going on to play for the University of Tennessee, and a number of overseas professional teams, and Miller playing for the UK Wildcats, and then was a second round draft pick by the New Orleans Hornets in 2012, and continued to play professionally until being waived by he Oklahoma City Thunder after 18 appearances in 2021.

Both players have had tremendous success throughout their careers, and have returned to Maysville to give back to those who had supported them through their journeys.

“It means a lot, getting back into the community. These were all people that supported us while we were growing up and becoming the players that we became, so being able to get back and see the kids that have been coming for the past three, four, five, six years and see how they’ve grown up, just making sure that everybody that’s involved has fun and has a great experience, in my opinion it’s extremely important for us to give back to the people that helped support us along our way.” said Miller.

The camp is a great outlet for kids who have a passion for basketball, and want to have fun while learning ways to improve their game on the court.

Kids will have the opportunity to meet new friends and learn new ways to practice the fundamentals directly from Chris, Darius and the rest of their coaching staff. Both Lofton and Miller maintain that their camp is the best way to have fun learning the basics of the game and improving upon what the students already know.

“If they want to have fun, and learn some things about basketball and enjoy themselves. We really just want to give our version of a camp and bring it back home. Like I said, most of these people we’ve known our whole lives, especially the parents, the people who supported us through our journey. Really, if you want to have fun, have some good experienced on a basketball court and learn some things, I think our camp is the one for you.” said Miller.

Registration for the 2023 Darius Miller and Christ Lofton Skills camp is live now. The $75 registration fee includes lunch for all three days. To register any child from first to eighth grade as of the 2023-24 school year, go to www.thecampone.com.

The follow the camp on social media, follow @THE_CAMP_ONE on Instagram and Twitter, or search Camp One on Facebook.

Both Lofton and Miller feel similarly about coming home to Maysville to help teach kids the game that’s given them so much love and experiences over the years.

“It’s home. That’s home for me, after playing college and overseas, my job is to give back to the community and help the kids reach their dreams. Whether that’s basketball or anything in life and teach them to work hard, stay focused and keep grinding no matter whats in their way.” said Lofton.